Week 7 of the Fantasy football is here and it's shaping up to be a fun one. We have divisional matchups all over the place, the battle of Ohio, and six games with a 50+ point total. Of course make sure to be careful with that Bucs-Raiders game as the Raiders' entire offensive line was played on the COVID-19 list due to a close contact, which could have ramifications if the game gets postponed or if those players are unable to be cleared in time.

The game with the highest total this week is currently the Packers-Texans, which stands at 57. As a result, you should try and jam as many players from this game into your lineups, including Brandin Cooks. I'm not sure what else he has to do, but his price on DraftKings remains just $5,200. Over the two games since Bill O'Brien was fired, Cooks has 17 receptions for 229 yards and two touchdowns while seeing 29% of the targets. His floor is perceived as low, but based on his recent usage, I think he's much safer than people realize. Fire him up as a solid WR2 in Week 7.

Below you'll find the rest of my thoughts on each game this week, with injuries, stats and more on every Fantasy relevant player.

All lines from Williams Hill Sportsbook.

5-1 SU 4-2 4-2 ATS 3-3 2-4 Over-Under 2-4 4.83, 28th OFF YPP 6.05, 10th 5.15, 6th DEF YPP 4.98, 4th 79, 7th QB Pressures 80, 6th 72, 16th Pressures Allowed 50, 3rd 2nd Pass D DVOA 11th 11th Run D DVOA 21st DOME Weather DOME DB Deon Bush QUES Injuries G Joe Noteboom eligible to return this week Nick Foles has been meh since taking over for the Bears: has 7 total TD (1 rushing) with 4 INT in four games… Completing 62.5% of his passes at 5.8 yards per attempt… LAR is allowing the 11th fewest fantasy points to QBs (87.9 passer rating) but did just give up 3 TD passes to Jimmy Garoppolo QB Jared Goff is currently QB17 in FPPG… Has 12 total TD (2 rushing) with 4 INT on the season… Completing 67.4% of his passes at 8.3 yards per attempt… CHI is allowing the fewest fantasy points to QBs (73.5 passer rating) and have given up just 4 pass TD with 5 INT Since Tarik Cohen has gone down with injury, David Montgomery is playing 84% of the snaps and seeing 16% of the targets… Week 6 usage: Montgomery 23 touches, 19-58-0 rushing, 4-39-0 receiving on 5 targets… Montgomery leads CHI with 14 RZ opportunities… LAR is allowing 4.3 YPC and 6.2 receptions per game to RBs... they give up a decent amount of total yards but have only allowed 3 total TDs to the position this season RB Snaps this season: Malcolm Brown 52%, Darrell Henderson 38% (played season-high 53% in Week 6), Cam Akers 16%... Week 6 usage: Henderson 14-88-0 rushing, zero targets, Brown 5 touches, 2-4-0 rushing, 3-18-0 receiving on 4 targets, nada for Akers… Henderson leads LAR with 26 RZ opportunities... CHI is allowing 4.3 YPC and 4.5 receptions per game to RBs, has allowed 100+ rushing yards in 4 of 6 games Allen Robinson leads CHI with 28% of the target share, Jimmy Graham 16%, Darnell Mooney 13%, Montgomery 12%, Anthony Miller 11%... Week 6 usage: Robinson led the team in targets (9) and receiving, 5-53-0, Mooney 3-36-0 receiving on 5 targets… Robinson is 2nd on the team with 6 RZ targets... LAR allows the fewest fantasy points to WRs this season but did just allow 130 yards, 2 TD to SF WRs WR Cooper Kupp leads LAR with 25% of the target share, Robert Woods 22%, Tyler Higbee 12%, Josh Reynolds 12%... Week 6 usage: Woods led the team with 10 targets, 4-29-1 receiving, Kupp 2nd on the team with 9 targets, 3-11-0 receiving… Woods leads the team with 6 RZ targets, Kupp has 5... CHI is allowing the 3rd fewest fantasy points to WRs mostly because they've only give up 1 TD, still give up 162 yards per game Week 6 usage: Jimmy Graham 2nd on the team with 8 targets, 5-34-0 receiving, Cole Kmet 2-20-1 on 2 targets… Graham ran 30 routes on 42 dropbacks (20 in the slot), Kmet ran 8 routes… LAR is allowing the 14th most fantasy points to TE, just gave up 7-109-1 to George Kittle TE Week 6 usage: Tyler Higbee led the Rams in receiving with 3-56-0 on 4 targets, Gerald Everett 3-27-0 receiving on 4 targets… Higbee and Everett ran 18 routes each on 41 dropbacks… CHI is middle of the pack against TE but have allowed a TD in 3 of 6 games



















