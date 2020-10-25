Week 7 of the Fantasy football is here and it's shaping up to be a fun one. We have divisional matchups all over the place, the battle of Ohio, and six games with a 50+ point total. Of course make sure to be careful with that Bucs-Raiders game as the Raiders' entire offensive line was played on the COVID-19 list due to a close contact, which could have ramifications if the game gets postponed or if those players are unable to be cleared in time.
The game with the highest total this week is currently the Packers-Texans, which stands at 57. As a result, you should try and jam as many players from this game into your lineups, including Brandin Cooks. I'm not sure what else he has to do, but his price on DraftKings remains just $5,200. Over the two games since Bill O'Brien was fired, Cooks has 17 receptions for 229 yards and two touchdowns while seeing 29% of the targets. His floor is perceived as low, but based on his recent usage, I think he's much safer than people realize. Fire him up as a solid WR2 in Week 7.
Below you'll find the rest of my thoughts on each game this week, with injuries, stats and more on every Fantasy relevant player.
BUF (29.5)
TEAM (46)
NYJ (16.5)
4-2
SU
0-6
3-3
ATS
0-6
5-1
Over-Under
3-3
5.89, 12th
OFF YPP
4.35, 31st
5.89, 22nd
DEF YPP
5.93, 24th
75, 9th
QB Pressures
65, 24th
88, 26th
Pressures Allowed
105, 32nd
28th
Pass D DVOA
31st
24th
Run D DVOA
14th
55 clear
Weather
55 clear
LB Matt Milano, T Cody Ford, G Quinton Spain, TE Dawson Knox, LB Tyrel Dodson, CB Cam Lewis, WR John Brown QUES
Injuries
WR Jamison Crowder, K Sam Ficken, QB Sam Darnold, T Mekhi Becton, T Chuma Edoga, G Alex Lewis, WR Breshad Perriman QUES… DE Jabari Zuniga, WR Denzel Mims, CB Arthur Maulet, LB Patrick Onwuasor all eligible to return this week
Josh Allen is currently the QB5 in FPPG… He's had two rough games in a row but still has 19 total TD (3 rushing), just 4 INT on the season… Completing 67% of his passes at 7.9 yards per attempt… NYJ just allowed 3 TD to Fitzpatrick and are 31st in pass defense DVOA
QB
It's still unclear whether Sam Darnold or Joe Flacco will start this week but does it really matter? Darnold completing 59% of his passes at 5.7 yards per attempt… Flacco completing 52% of his passes at 4.7 yards per attempt… BUF is allowing the 5th most fantasy points to QBs but ... don't do it
Snaps with Zack Moss back in Week 6: Devin Singletary 75%, Moss 25%... Week 6 usage: Devin Singletary 11 touches, 10-32-0 rushing with 2 targets, Moss 5-10-0 rushing with zero targets… NYJ allowing 4.5 YPC and 6.2 receptions per game to RBs, have given up 100+ rushing yards to RBs in 4 of 6 games and have alowed 8 total TDs to the position
RB
Snaps without Le'Veon Bell in Week 6: La'Mical Perine 58%, Frank Gore 35%, Ty Johnson 6%... Week 6 usage: Gore 15 touches, 11-46-0 rushing, 4-24-0 receiving on 4 targets, Perine 9 touches, 7-27-0 rushing on 3 targets… Gore leads NYJ with 11 RZ opportunities... BUF allowing 4.4 YPC to RBs and just allowed 227 total yards to Chiefs RBs
Stefon Diggs leads BUF with 28% of the target share, Cole Beasley 17%, John Brown 13%... Week 6 usage: Stefon Diggs led the team in targets (8) and receiving, 6-46-1, Beasley was 2nd on the team wth 7 targets, 4-45-1 receiving, Brown had zero catches on four targets... Diggs leads BUF with nearly 40% of their air yards... NYJ have allowed 4 TD to WRs over their last three games, Diggs had 8-86-0 against them in Week 1 and Brown scored a TD
WR
Jamison Crowder has seen 46 targets in the four games he's played (double-digit targets in each)… Week 6 usage: Crowder led the team with 13 targets, had 7-48-0 receiving, Perriman led the team in receiving, 4-62-0 on 8 targets… Denzel Mims could be set to return in Week 7... BUF is allowing the 11th fewest fantasy points to WRs this season, Crowder did go 7-115-1 against the Bills in Week 1
NYJ allow the 12th most fantasy points to TE but the Bills just don't use Dawson Knox or Tyler Kroft enough
TE
Ryan Griffin saw 3 targets in Week 6, Chris Herndon saw none… Herndon ran 17 routes and Griffin ran 13 on 49 dropbacks… BUF is allowing the third most fantasy points to TE but are typically very good against them when Matt Milano is healthy
2-4
SU
1-5
0-6
ATS
3-3
4-2
Over-Under
3-3
6.09, 7th
OFF YPP
4.31, 32nd
6.01, 25th
DEF YPP
5.46, 14th
71, 13th
QB Pressures
67, 20th
89, 27th
Pressures Allowed
74, 17th
21st
Pass D DVOA
6th
29th
Run D DVOA
17th
49 overcast
Weather
49 overcast
T Brandon Knight OUT, DE Aldon Smith, G Zack Martin QUES… T Cameron Erving, CB Chidobe Awuzie, LB Sean Lee eligible to return in Week 7
Injuries
T Saahdiq Charles, WR Isaiah Wright DOUBTFUL, CB Ronald Darby, DE Chase Young, DE James Smith-Williams, Te Logan Thomas, WR Anthony Gandy-Golden QUES… OLB Reuben Foster, RB Bryce Love eligible to return this week
Andy Dalton's first game as the starter for the Cowboys: 34-54, 266 yards, 1 TD, 2 INT… Cowboys offensive line is in shambles right now… WAS allowing the 13th most fantasy points to WRs and have given up multiple TD passes in 4 of 6 games (6th in pass defense DVOA)
QB
Kyle Allen's first full game with Washington wasn't a terrible one: 31-42, 280 yards, 2 TD, 1 INT… Completing 72.7% of his passes at 6.4 yards per attempt… DAL is allowing the 8th most fantasy points to QBs and have given up 13 pass TD over their last five games
Ezekiel Elliott leads all RBs with 83% of the snaps but all of a sudden has 4 fumbles lost on the season… Week 6 usage: Zeke 20 touches, 12-49-0 rushing, 8-31-0 receiving on 11 targets (21% target share in Dalton's first game), Tony Pollard 12 touches, 10-31-0 rushing with 4 targets... WAS allowing 3.9 YPC and just 3.5 receptions per game to RBs and have only really struggled against the Browns and Rams in six games
RB
Snaps this season: J.D. McKissic 50%, Antonio Gibson 44%, Peyton Barber 13%... Week 6 usage: McKissic 14 touches, 8-41-0 rushing, 6-43-0 receiving on 6 targets (6+ targets in three straight), Gibson 13 touches, 9-3-0 rushing, 4-25-0 receiving on 5 targets (exactly 5 targets in three straight games)... DAL is allowing 4.9 YPC but just 3.2 receptions per game to RBs, have been ripped twice in the past three games by the Cardinals and Browns
Target share in Dalton's first start: Zeke 21%, Amari Cooper 19%, CeeDee Lamb 19%, Michael Gallup 12%, Dalton Schultz 10%... Week 6 usage: Cooper led the team in receiving with 7-79-1 on 10 targets, Lamb had 7-64-0 on 10 targets, Gallup just 2-23-0 on 6 targets... Cooper/Gallup/Lamb have basically split air yards evenly this season between 24-27%... WAS is allowing the 3rd fewest fantasy points to WRs and have actually been pretty tough on the position
WR
Terry McLaurin leads WAS with a 27% target share this season, Logan Thomas 17%, McKissic 15%, Dontrelle Inman 13%... Week 6 usage: McLaurin led the team in targets (12) and receiving, 7-74-0, Inman 5-45-0 receiving on 5 targets… McLaurin leads the NFL with 49.8% of his teams air yards... DAL is allowing the third most fantasy points to WRs, have given up 171+ yards in 5 of 6 games, 12 total TDs to the position
Week 6 usage: Dalton Schultz 4-35-0 receiving on 5 targets… Ran 48 routes on 64 dropbacks (28 in the slot)… WAS allows the 5th most fantasy points to TE
TE
Week 6 usage: Logan Thomas 3-42-1 receiving on 4 targets… Ran 39 routes on 50 dropbacks (20 in the slot)… Thomas actually leads all tight ends with 140 routes from the slot this season… DAL is allowing the 13th most fantasy points to TE
5-0
SU
5-0
4-1
ATS
2-3
3-2
Over-Under
4-1
5.38, 25th
OFF YPP
6.19, 5th
4.85, 3rd
DEF YPP
6.19, 28th
94, 3rd
QB Pressures
69, 18th
40, 1st
Pressures Allowed
52, 5th
8th
Pass D DVOA
24th
1st
Run D DVOA
16th
64 cloudy
Weather
64 cloudy
LB Devin Bush OUT for the season, G David DeCastro, FB Derek Watt, WR JuJu Smith-Schuster, C Maurkice Pouncey, CB Mike Hilton QUES… G Stefan Wisniewski eligible to return this week
Injuries
T Taylor Lewan OUT for the season, TE Jonnu Smith, T Dennis Kelly, T Isaiah Wilson, OLB Jadeveon Clowney, DT DaQuan Jones, TE MyCole Pruitt QUES… CB Adoree Jackson eligible to return this week
Ben Roethlisberger didn't do much in Week 6 but he wasn't exactly needed: 162 yards, 1 TD, 0 INT… Has 11 passing TD, just 1 INT on the season… Completing 69% of his passes at 7.1 yards per attempt… TEN allowing the 6th most fantasy points to QBs and have given up 12 TD passes over their last four games
QB
Ryan Tannehill is currently the QB6 in FPPG this season… Has 14 total TD with just 2 INT in five games… Completing 69.9% of his passes at 7.9 yards per attempt… PIT is allowing the 5th fewest fantasy points to QBs but have given up multiple TD passes in 4 of 5 games (also have 8 INT)
Snaps from Week 2 on (while Conner has been healthy): James Conner 68% snaps, Benny Snell 19%, Anthony McFarland 11%... Week 6 usage: Conner 21 touches, 20-101-1 rushing, 1 target, Snell 7 touches, 6-17-1 rushing… Conner leads PIT with 17 RZ opportunities... TEN is allowing 5.0 YPC but just 3.6 receptions per game to RBs, gave up a monster game to Dalvin Cook back in Week 3, 22-181-1 rushing
RB
Snaps this season: Derrick Henry 67% (56% over last two games), Jeremy McNichols 25%, Khari Blasingame 17%... Week 6 usage: Henry 24 touches, 22-212-2 rushing, 2-52-0 receiving on 5 targets (most targets in a game since his rookie season), McNichols 7 touches, 62 total yards... Henry leads all NFL players with 34 RZ opportunities... PIT allowing just 3.2 YPC and 3.2 receptions per game to RBs but just lost linebacker Devin Bush and did allow a 74 yard TD to Miles Sanders in Week 5
The Steelers have five players between 14% and 18% target share on the season: Diontae Johnson 18%, JuJu Smith-Schuster 17%, James Washington 16%, Chase Claypool 14%, Eric Ebron 14%... Week 6 usage: Washington led the Steelers in targets (7), 4-68-1 receiving, Claypool led the team in receiving, 4-74-0 on 4 targets, scored a rushing TD, JuJu 2-6-0 receiving on 4 targets (has been held below 50 yards in four straight)... JuJu still leads the team with 3 RZ targets... TEN allowing the 6th most fantasy points to WRs and have given up 200+ yards to the position on four straight games (208-3 TD last week to HOU)
WR
Target share over the last two games with A.J. Brown back: Brown 23%, Anthony Firkser 20%, Adam Humphries 15%, Jonnu Smith 13% (but got hurt)… Week 6 usage: Brown 2nd on the team with 7 targets, 5-56-2 receiving, Humphries 6-64-1 receiving on 6 targets... Brown is tied for the team lead with 6 RZ targets... PIT is allowing the 7th most fantasy points to WRs this season, just shut down CLE but have allowed 200+ yards to WRs in 3 of 5 games, have also allowed 2 TD to WR in 3 of 5 games
Week 6 usage: Eric Ebron 2-9-0 receiving on 4 targets… Ran 18 routes on 26 dropbacks (8 in the slot), Vance McDonald ran 9… TEN is allowing the 7th most fantasy poinst to TE and just gave up 6-85-1 to Darren Fells
TE
Week 6 usage with Jonnu Smith getting hurt: Firkser led the Titans in targets (9) and receiving, 8-113-1… Ran 29 routes on 46 dropbacks (16 in the slot)… PIT has allowed the 9th fewest fantasy points to TE, has only given up 1 TD to the position
4-1
SU
1-5
4-1
ATS
1-5
3-2
Over-Under
4-2
6.16, 6th
OFF YPP
6.33, 2nd
5.87, 21st
DEF YPP
6.12, 27th
41, 32nd
QB Pressures
71, 13th
50, 3rd
Pressures Allowed
80, 23rd
25th
Pass D DVOA
20th
25th
Run D DVOA
28th
73 overcast
Weather
73 overcast
OLB Za'Darius Smith, OLB Preston Smith, WR Equanimeous St. Brown, TE Robert Tonyan, LB Rashan Gary, TE Marcedes Lewis, CB Kevin King, RB Tyler Ervin, T David Bakhtiari, S Darnell Savage QUES… LB Kamal Martin, CB Kabion Ento, LB Christian Kirksey eligible to return this week
Injuries
G Senio Kelemete, CB John Reid, LB Dylan Cole, CB Keion Croseen, T Laremy Tunsil, CB Cornell Armstrong, LB Peter Kalambayi, TE Jordan Akins QUES… WR Isaiah Coulter, S A.J. Moore eligible to return this week
Aaron Rodgers is currently the QB10 in FPPG.. He's coming off his first clunker, 16-35 for 160 yards, 0 TD, 2 INT… Still has 13 TD with just 2 INT on the season… Completing 65.5% of his passes at 7.9 yards per attempt… HOU is allowing the 9th most fantasy points to QBs and just gave up 364 yards, 4 TD to Ryan Tannehill
QB
Deshaun Watson is currently QB9 in FPPG (but is the QB2 over the past two weeks with no Bill O'Brien)… Has 14 total TD (1 rush TD) with 5 INT on the season… Completing 68.5% of his passes at 8.9 yards per attempt (best in the league)… GB is allowing the 13th fewest fantasy points to QBs but are 25th in pass defense DVOA
Snaps this season: Aaron Jones 56%, Jamaal Williams 44%... Week 6 usage: Jones 13 touches, 10-15-1 rushing, 3-26-0 receiving, Williams just 4-34-0 rushing, 1 target… Jones still saw 5 targets even with Davante Adams back… Jones leads GB with 25 RZ opportunities, Williams just 7... HOU is allowing 5.9 YPC to RBs (the most in the NFL) and just gave up 264 total yards, 2 TD to Derrick Henry
RB
Snaps this season: David Johnson 79%, Duke Johnson 30%... Week 6 usage: David Johnson 20 touches, 19-57-1 rushing, 1-12-0 receiving, Duke 5 touches, 2 targets… David has seen just 10% of the targets this season… David leads HOU with 16 RZ opportunities, Duke has just 2... GB is allowing 4.8 YPC and 6.8 receptions per game to RBs, Ronald Jones and Gurley each had 2 TD over the last two games against GB
Davante Adams leads GB with 29% target share this season, Marquez Valdes-Scantling 18%, Aaron Jones 17%, Robert Tonyan 11%... Week 6 usage: Adams led the team in targets (10) and receiving, 6-61-0, Valdes-Scantling 2nd on the team with 5 targets, 3-32-0 receiving... HOU is allowing the 8th most fantasy points to WRs this season and have struggled against alpha WRs like A.J. Brown, Adam Thielen, Tyreek Hill
WR
Brandin Cooks leads HOU with 22% target share, Will Fuller 21%, Randall Cobb 14%... Cooks is actually at 29% target share over the last two games… Week 6 usage: Fuller led the team in targets (11) and receiving, 6-123-1, Cooks 2nd on the team with 9 targets, 9-68-1 receiving... Fuller leads the team with 6 RZ targets on the season... GB allows the 10th fewest fantasy points to WRs but I don't trust it, plus they've given up 6 TD to WRs in five games
Week 6 usage: Robert Tonyan 3-25-0 receiving on 4 targets… Ran 27 routes on 42 dropbacks (7 in the slot) but Jace Sternberger did run a season-high 11 routes… HOU allows the 10th most fantasy points to TE and just got smoked by Anthony Firkser
TE
Week 6 usage with no Jordan Akins: Darren Fells 6-85-1 on 7 targets (has scored in B2B games)… Ran 30 routes on 44 dropbacks (18 in the slot)… GB is middle of the pack against TE but just allowed a TD to Gronk
3-3
SU
3-2
3-3
ATS
2-3
2-4
Over-Under
5-0
5.99, 11th
OFF YPP
5.82,14th
5.46, 13th
DEF YPP
5.19, 10th
67, 20th
QB Pressures
70, 16th
59, 12th
Pressures Allowed
52, 5th
13th
Pass D DVOA
15th
26th
Run D DVOA
4th
DOME
Weather
DOME
COVID: K Joey Slye, T Trent Scott, G Michael Schofield, C Tyler Larsen… RB Christian McCaffrey OUT for Week 7, DT Zach Kerr, CB Donte Jackson, G John Miller, WR Curtis Samuel, LB Jason Ferris QUES
Injuries
C Nick Easton, WR Bennie Fowler, DB J.T. Gray, T Terron Armstead, DE Anthony Lanier, WR Michael Thomas, DB Justin Hardee QUES… LB Chase Hansen, P Blake Gillikin, RB Ty Montgomery eligible to return this week
After two great games, Teddy Bridgewater turned into a pumpkin against the Bears with just 216 yards, 0 TD, 2 INT… Has 7 total TD (1 rushin) with 5 INT on the season… Completing 70.9% of his passes at 8.1 yards per attempt… NO is allowing the 2nd most fantasy points to QBs and have given up 3+ TD passes in four straight games
QB
Drew Brees has 9 TD passes and 3 INT on the season… Completing 71% of his passes at 7.6 yards per attempt… CAR is allowing the 4th fewest fantasy points to QBs and have allowed multiple TD passes just once in six games
Snaps since CMC has gone down with injury: Mike Davis 80%, Reggie Bonnafon 18%... Week 6 usage: Davis 20 touches, 18-52-1 rushing, 2-3-0 receiving on 3 targets (had 6+ targets in the four previous games)… Davis has 25 RZ opportunities on the season… NO is allowing just 3.6 YPC and 5.2 receptions per game to RBs and are 4th in run defense DVOA
RB
Snaps this season: Alvin Kamara 69%, Latavius Murray 33%... Week 6 usage: Kamara 19 touches, 11-45-0 rushing, 8-74-0 receiving on 10 targets, Latavius Murray 10 touches, 8-34-0 rushing, 2-23-0 on 2 targets… Kamara leads NO with 23 RZ opportunities, Murray has 11... Kamara had 8 targets back in Week 1 with Michael Thomas playing... CAR is allowing 4.9 YPC and 7.8 receptions (most in the NFL) to RBs, have given up 9 total TD to RBs this season
Robby Anderon leads CAR with 26% target share, D.J. Moore 24%, Mike Davis 18%, Curtis Samuel 13%... Week 6 usage: Moore led the team in targets (11) and receiving, 5-93-0, Anderson 2nd on the team with 5 targets, 4-77-0 receiving… Davis leads CAR with 8 RZ targets, Robby is second with 5... NO has allowed the 13th most fantasy points to WRs and just gave up 195 yards, 3 TD to the Chargers in Week 5
WR
Targets back in Week 1 with Michael Thomas: Kamara 8 targets, Jared Cook 7 targets, Thomas 5 targets, Emmanuel Sanders 5 targets… Sanders has seen 32% of the targets over the last two games… Week 5 usage: Sanders 12-122-0 receiving on 14 targets… Sanders leads NO with 9 RZ targets... CAR is allowing the 2nd fewest fantasy points to WRs but have been inconsistent against WR1s, Evans went 7-104-1, Allen went 13-132-1, Ridley went 8-136-0
Ian Thomas has seen just 6% of the target share this season but did run 33 routes on 44 dropbacks in Week 6… NO is allowing the most fantasy points to TE this season and have given up at least 1 TD in each game
TE
Jared Cook has seen 12% of the target share this season… Week 5 usage: 2-52-1 receiving on 3 targets… Ran 35 routes on 52 dropbacks (9 in the slot)… CAR has allowed the 5th fewest fantasy points to TE
4-2
SU
1-4-1
3-3
ATS
4-2
4-2
Over-Under
3-3
5.56, 21st
OFF YPP
4.75, 29th
5.47, 15th
DEF YPP
5.92, 23rd
75, 9th
QB Pressures
68, 19th
60, 13th
Pressures Allowed
104, 31st
19th
Pass D DVOA
16th
20th
Run D DVOA
23rd
49 overcast
Weather
49 overcast
RB Kareem Hunt, QB Baker Mayfield, C JC Tretter, TE David Njoku, P Jamie Gillan, WR Jarvis Landry, SS Andrew Sendejo, G Wyant Teller, LB Jacob Phillips, SS Karl Joseph QUES
Injuries
RB Joe Mixon, WR Auden Tate QUES, CB Darius Phillips, CB William Jackson, LB Markus Bailey, SS Shawn Williams… DT Mike Daniels eligible to return this week
Baker Mayfield has turned into a turnover prone game manager… Has 10 TD passes with 6 INT on the season… Completing 60.6% of his passes at 6.4 yards per attempt… CIN is allowing the 13th fewest fantasy points to QBs but just gave up 371 yards, 3 TD to Rivers
QB
Joe Burrow has just 2 total TD (1 rushing) with 3 INT over his last three games… He leads the NFL with 246 passing attempts… Completing 65% of his passes at 6.6 yards per attempt… CLE allows the 11th most fantasy points to QBs and gave up 316 yards, 3 TD to Burrow in Week 2
Snaps over the past two games without Nick Chubb: Kareem Hunt 62%, D'Ernest Johnson 30%, Dontrell Hilliard 5%... Week 6 usage: Hunt 15 touches, 13-40-0 rushing, 2-17-0 receiving on 3 targets, Johnson 4 carries, Dontrell Hilliard 4 carries… Hunt leads CLE with 23 RZ opportunities... CIN allows 5.2 YPC but just 4.3 receptions per game to RBs... Should be a smash spot for Hunt
RB
Snaps this season: Joe Mixon 65%, Giovani Bernard 32%... Week 6 usage: Mixon 20 touches, 16-54-1 rushing, 2-15-0 receiving on 3 targets, Bernard 11 touches, 8-15-1 rushing, 3 targets… Mixon leads CIN with 21 RZ opportnities… In Gio's last two games without Mixon, he averaged 18 touches, 6.5 targets, 91 total yards per game with 3 total TD... CLE is allowing 3.8 YPC and 5.3 receptions per game, just gave up over 100 yards and a TD to James Conner, have also allowed 7 rushing TD to the position
Odell Beckham leads CLE with 25% target share, Austin Hooper 20%, Jarvis Landry 20%, Kareem Hunt 11%... Week 6 usage: Landry 2nd on the team with 5 targets, 3-40-0 receiving, Beckham 2-24-0 on 4 targets… CIN is allowing the 14th fewest fantasy points to WRs and have given up 200+ yards to WRs in 2 of their last 3 games... OBJ went 4-74-1 against them back in Week 2
WR
Tyler Boyd leads CIN with 20% target share, A.J. Green 19%, Tee Higgins 16%... Week 6 usage: Green led the team in targets (11), had 8-96-0 receiving, Higgins led the team in receiving with 6-125-0 on 8 targets, Boyd tied for 2nd on the team with 8 targets, 5-54-0 receiving... Higgins 2nd on the team with 5 RZ targets... Higgins is the only Bengals WR to play over 80% of the snaps in each of the past two weeks... CLE is allowing the 5th most fantasy points to WRs and have give up 9 TD to the position in six games
Week 6 usage: Austin Hooper led the team in targets (6) and receiving, 5-52-0… Ran 23 routes on 36 dropbacks… Hooper leads CLE ith 25% of the targets over their last three games... CIN is allowing the 9th most fantasy points to TE, have given up 3 TD over last two games
TE
Week 6 usage: Drew Sample zero catches on 1 target… Ran 26 routes on 42 dropbacks… CLE is allowing the 11th most fantasy points to TE but Sample has been too inconsistent
2-3
SU
1-5
2-3
ATS
2-4
3-2
Over-Under
4-2
5.47, 24th
OFF YPP
5.71, 15th
5.85, 20th
DEF YPP
6.65, 32nd
49, 32nd
QB Pressures
71, 13th
56, 10th
Pressures Allowed
76, 19th
12th
Pass D DVOA
30th
30th
Run D DVOA
8th
DOME
Weather
DOME
DE Trey Flowers, DE Julian Okwara, G Frank Ragnow, WR Marvin Jones, WR Danny Amendola, CB Desmond Trufant QUES… RB Bo Scarbrough, CB Mike Ford, CB Justin Coleman all eligible to return this week
Injuries
WR Brandon Powell, WR Calvin Ridley, DB Kendall Sheffield, DE Dante Fowler, WR Julio Jones, DE Takkarist McKinley, S Jaylinn Hawkins QUES… DB Darqueze Dennard eligible to return this week
Matthew Stafford has 9 TD, 4 INT on the season… Completing 60.7% of his passes at 7.4 yards per attempt… ATL is allowing the most fantasy points to QBs this season, the second most passing yards per game (345), and 3+ passing TD in 4 of 6 games
QB
Matt Ryan went nuclear in Week 6 with 371 yards, 4 TD… Has 11 TD passes with 3 INT on the season… Completing 65.2% of his passes at 7.6 yards per attempt… DET giving up the 14th most fantasy points to QBs and are actually 12th in pass defense DVOA
Snaps this season: Adrian Peterson 39%, D'Andre Swift 33%, Kerryon Johnson 25%... Week 6 usage: Swift 17 touches, 14-116-2 rushing (career-high carries and yards), 3-7-0 receiving on 4 targets, Peterson 16 touches, 15-40-1 rushing, 1-18-0 receiving… Swift has seen 12% of the target share this season... Peterson leads DET with 15 RZ opportunities, Swift has 9... ATL is allowing just 3.7 YPC but 7.7 receptions per game to RBs... ATL appears to be strong against the run but the truth is they're a pass funnel that struggles with pass-catching RBs
RB
Snaps this season: Todd Gurley 55%, Brian Hill 27%, Ito Smith 17%... Week 6 usage: Gurley 23 touches, 20-47-0 rushing, 3-20-0 receiving on 4 targets (9 targets over the last two games), Hill 12 touches, 10-28-0 rushing, 2 targets… Gurley leads ATL with 25 RZ opportunities this season... DET allowing 5.3 YPC but just 4.6 receptions to RBs, have given up monster games to Aaron Jones and Saints RBs plus they're 30th in run defense DVOA
Kenny Golladay leads DET with a 23% target share in the games he's played, T.J. Hockenson 15%, Marvin Jones 15%, Danny Amendola 14%... Week 6 usage: Golladay led the team in targets (6) and receiving, 4-105-0, Jones 2-8-0 on 5 targets, Amendola 2-31-0 on 2 targets... ATL is allowing the 4th most fantasy points and 217 yards per game to WRs, they just got absolutely destroyed by Thielen and Jefferson for 217 yards, 3 TD
WR
Target share in Weeks 1, 2, and 6 (the games where Julio played at least 79% of the snaps): Calvin Ridley 23%, Julio Jones 21%, Russell Gage 20%... Week 6 usage: Jones led the team in targets (10) and receiving, 8-137-2, Ridley 2nd on the team with 7 targets, 6-61-1 receiving, Gage 4-65-0 on 4 targets... Ridley leads ATL with 9 RZ targets... DET is allowing the 9th most fantasy points to WRs, have given up 200+ yards to WRs in 3 of 5 games, have struggled with slot WRs
Hockenson is 2nd on the team with a 15% target share… Week 6 usage: Hockenson tied for 2nd with 5 targets, 2-17-1 receiving… Ran 23 routes on 37 dropbacks (11 in the slot)… Hockenson leads DET with 7 RZ targets… ATL is allowing the 2nd most fantasy points to TE
TE
Week 6 usage: Hayden Hurst 4-57-1 on 4 targets… Ran 41 routes on 45 dropbacks (14 in the slot)… DET allows the 3rd fewest fantasy points to TE but have faced a few teams that don't really use that position
5-1
SU
2-3
4-2
ATS
4-1
2-4
Over-Under
2-3
6,19, 4th
OFF YPP
4.83, 27th
5.56, 16th
DEF YPP
5.19, 9th
78, 8th
QB Pressures
64, 26th
89, 27th
Pressures Allowed
75, 18th
4th
Pass D DVOA
9th
27th
Run D DVOA
5th
17 with snow
Weather
17 with snow
DE Taco Charlton, WR Sammy Watkins, T Mitchell Schwartz, DE Alex Okafor QUES… DT Khalen Saunders, CB L'Jarius Sneed eligible to return this week
Injuries
OLB Jeremiah Attaochu DOUBTFUL, TE Noah Fant, WR K.J. Hamler, G Dalton Risner, WR Diontae Spencer, TE Andrew Beck, OLB Bradley Chubb QUES… LB Mark Barron and CB A.J. Bouye are both eligible to return this week
Patrick Mahomes is currently tied for QB3 in FPPG… Mahomes has 17 total TD (2 rushing) with just 1 INT on the season… Completing 65.8% of his passes at 7.8 yards per attempt… DEN is allowing the 12th most fantasy points to QBs but are 9th in pass defense DVOA and might get A.J. Bouye back
QB
Drew Lock has started and finished two games this season, averaging 202.5 passing yards in those games with 1 total TD and 2 INT… Completing 53.2% of his passes at 6.9 yards per attempt… KC is allowing the 10th fewest fantasy points to QBs and just limited Josh Allen to 122 yards, 2 TD, 1 INT in Week 6
Snaps this season: Clyde Edwards-Helaire 66%, Darrel Williams 27%, Darwin Thompson 6% but now Le'Veon Bell is joining the mix… Week 6 usage: CEH 30 touches, 26-161-0 rushing, 4-8-0 receiving on 4 targets, Darrel Williams 7 touches, 6-26-1 rushing… CEH leads KC with 21 RZ opportunities but has just 1 TD on the season... DEN is allowing just 3.7 YPC and 5.2 receptions per game to RBs and have held RBs under 70 rushing yards in each of the past three games
RB
Will Melvin Gordon play this week? In Week 1, Gordon played 63% of the snaps, Lindsay 32% (but he got hurt)… In Week 6 without Gordon, Lindsay played 63% of the snaps, Royce Freeman 39%... Week 6 usage: Lindsay 23-101-0 rushing, zero targets, Freeman 9 touches, 1 target... Lindsay had 3 RZ opportunities in Week 6... KC is allowing 4.7 YPC and 5.2 receptions per game to RBs, held down the Bills in Week 6 but got ransacked by the Raiders/Patriots in Weeks 4 and 5
Travis Kelce leads KC with 25% of the target share, Tyreek Hill 18%, Sammy Watkins 15%, CEH 14%, Demarcus Robinson 10%... Week 6 usage: Demarcus Robinson led the team in receiving with 5-69-0 on 6 targets, Hill just 3-20-0 on 3 targets... Hill is 2nd on the team with 6 RZ targets... DEN is middle of the pack against WRs but gave up some big games to Crowder, the Bucs, and Steelers WRs
WR
Jerry Jeudy leads DEN with 21% of the target share, Noah Fant 20% (when he's played), Tim Patrick 18%... Week 6 usage: Patrick led the team in targets (8) and receiving, 4-101-0, Jeudy 2-32-0 on 5 targets… Jeudy has just 3 RZ targets on the season which is tied for second on the Broncos... KC is allowing the 8th fewest fantasy points to WRs but have allowed 4 TD to WRs over their last two games
Travis Kelce is currently the TE2 in FPPG… He leads KC with 25% of the target share… Week 6 usage: Kelce led the team in targets (7) and has 5-65-2 receiving… DEN allows the 10th fewest fantasy points to TE but have faced the Jets and Patriots in B2B games
TE
Noah Fant might be back this week but if not, Albert Okwuegbunam (let's just go with Albert O) will be the guy… Week 6 usage: Albert O 2nd on the team with 6 targets, 2-45-0 receiving… Ran 16 routes on 28 dropbacks (5 in the slot)… KC is allowing the 10th fewest fantasy points to TE but have given up a TD or 83 yards to a TE in 4 of 6 games
3-3
SU
2-3
3-3
ATS
2-3
3-3
Over-Under
2-3
5.64, 20th
OFF YPP
5.66, 19th
5.23, 11th
DEF YPP
5.80, 19th
75, 9th
QB Pressures
5, 20th
76, 19th
Pressures Allowed
47, 2nd
22nd
Pass D DVOA
17th
7th
Run D DVOA
18th
52 clear
Weather
52 clear
RB Raheem Mostert OUT, MLB Kwon Alexander, CB Dontae Johnson, RB Jeff Wilson, T Trent Williams, SS Jaquiski Tartt… RB Tevin Coleman, TE Jordan Reed eligible to return this week
Injuries
COVID: RB Sony Michel, C James Ferentz… S Kyle Dugger, G Shaq Mason, WR Julian Edelman, DT Adam Butler QUES
Jimmy Garoppolo big bounce-back with 268 yards, 3 TD in Week 6… Completed 63.6% of his passes at 7.4 yards per attempt… NE has allowed the 5th fewest fantasy points to QBs
QB
Nightmare return for Cam Newton: 17-25, 157 yards, 0 TD, 2 INT, 10-76-1 rushing… On the season completing 68% of his passes at 7.5 yards per attempt… SF is allowing the 12th fewest fantasy points to QBs, have given up 1 TD pass or less in 4 of 6 games
Snaps in Weeks 3 and 4 without Mostert: Jerick McKinnon 77%, Jeff wilson 19%, JaMycal Hasty 4%... McKinnon scored 16.7 PPR points and 22.7 PPR points in Weeks 3 and 4… Week 6 usage: Mostert 19 touches, 17-65-0 rushing, 2-11-0 receiving on 2 targets, Hasty 9-37-0 rushing, 1 target, McKinnon 8 touches, 6-18-0 rushing, 3 targets... McKinnon leads SF with 13 RZ opportunities this season... NE is allowing 4.3 YPC and 4.4 receptions per game to RBs, just gave up 101 rushng yards to Phillip Lindsay
RB
Snaps in Weeks 4 and 6 with James White and Damien Harris back: White 54%, Rex Burkhead 33%, Harris 27%... Week 6 usage: White 12 touches, 8-65-0 receiving on 9 targets, Harris 7 touches, 6-19-0 rushing, Burkhead 5-14-0 rushing, zero targets… Cam leads NE with 14 RZ opportunities but Burkhead has 12... SF is allowing just 3.4 YPC and 3.9 receptions per game to RBs, have not allowed more than 88 rushing yards to a back this year and have given up just 3 total TD to the position
Target share over the last three games with Deebo Samuel and George Kittle back: Kittle 31%, Deebo 16%, McKinnon 14%, Brandon Aiyuk 13%, Kendrick Bourne 12%... Week 6 usage: Samuel was 2nd with 6 targets, 6-66-1 receiving, Bourne 2-44-0 on 3 targets, Aiyuk 2-12-1 on 3 targets... Aiyuk is tied for the team lead with 5 RZ targets... NE is allowing the 12th most fantasy points to WRs, just gave up 101 yards to Tim Patrick and big games to KC and SEA WRs
WR
James White leads NE with 25% of the target share, Julian Edelman 24%, N'Keal Harry 20%, Damiere Byrd 17%... Week 6 usage: Edelman 2nd on the team with 6 targets, 2-8-0 receiving, Byrd 3-38-0 receiving on 4 targets, Harry zero ctches on 2 targets… Harry leads NE with 8 RZ targets, Edelman has 4... SF is allowing the 9th fewest fantasy points to WRs but have allowed 2 TD to the position in B2B games
Kittle has seen a 31% target share since returning from injury… Week 6 usage: Kittle led the team in targets (10) and receiving, 7-109–1… Ran 29 routes on 35 dropbacks (7 in the slot)… NE is allowing the 6th fewest fantasy points to TE, shut down Darren Waller and limited Kelce to 70 yards
TE
Ryan Izzo has seen 7% of the target share this season and SF is allowing the 8th fewest fantasy points TE… Don't get involved
1-5
SU
1-4
2-4
ATS
4-1
3-3
Over-Under
2-3
5.53, 23rd
OFF YPP
5,69, 16th
6.48, 31st
DEF YPP
5.66, 17th
56, 29th
QB Pressures
75, 9th
87, 25th
Pressures Allowed
80, 23rd
32nd
Pass D DVOA
14th
22nd
Run D DVOA
13th
DOME
Weather
DOME
G Andrew Norwell, WR D.J. Chark, LB Dakota Allen, WR Laviska Shenault, T Ben Bartch, DE Josh Allen, DT Abry Jones, TE Tyler Eifert, G A.J. Cann, FS Jarrod Wilson, MLB Myles Jack QUES
Injuries
RB Justin Jackson, T Storm Norton, DT Linval Joseph, T Bryan Bulaga, WR Keenan Allen QUES… DE Melvin Ingram, DT Justin Jones, LB Asmar Bilal, CB Chris Harris eligible to return this week
Gardner Minshew has 12 total TD (1 rushing) with 5 INT on the season… Completing 67.5% of his passes at 7.0 yards per attempt… LAC is allowing the 4th most fantasy points to QBs (94.4 passer rating) and have given up 300+ passing yards in 3 of 5 games
QB
Justin Herbert has been awesome and is currently the QB8 in FPPG… He has 10 total TD (1 rushing) with 3 INT in four games… Completing 68.8% of his passes at 8.5 yards per attempt… JAX is allowing the 14th most fantasy points to QBs (106.8 passer rating) and are 32nd in pass defense DVOA
Snaps this season: James Robinson 61%, Chris Thompson 35%... Week 6 usage: Robinson 16 touches, 12-29-0 rushing, 4-24-1 receiving on 4 targets (4+ targets in five straight games)… Robinson has been held below 50 rushing yards 3 of their last 4 games… Robinson leads JAX with 15 RZ opportunities... LAC is allowing 4.2 YPC and 7.8 receptions per game to RBs, have given up 8+ receptions to the position in three straight games
RB
Snaps in Week 5 without Austin Ekeler: Justin Jackson 39%, Joshua Kelley 35%... Week 5 usage: Jackson 20 touches, 15-71-0 rushing, 5-23-0 receiving on 6 targets,Kelley 12 touches, 11-29-0 rushing, just 1 target… Kelley still led the team with 2 RZ opportunities in Week 5... JAX is allowing 4.4 YPC and 6.2 receptions per game to RBs and just gave up 201 total yards, 3 TD to Swift and AP, Mixon had a monster game im Week 4 as well
D.J. Chark leads JAX with 18% of the target share, Keelan Cole 16%, Laviska Shenault 15%, Robinson 11%... Week 6 usage: Cole led the team in receiving, 6-143-0 on 9 targets, Chark led the team in targets (14), 7-45-0 receiving, Shenault 3-10-0 receiving on 7 targets... Chark leads JAX with 8 RZ targets... LAC allows the 11th fewest fantasy points to WRs, have been inconsistent and struggled against slot WRs, nice spot for Cole
WR
Target share since Herbert took over in Week 2: Keenan Allen 31%, Hunter Henry 20%, Mike Williams 12%, Jalen Guyton 7%... Week 5 usage: Mike Williams led the team in targets (8) and receiving, 5-109-2, Allen 2-29-1 on 2 targets but left with injury… Allen leads LAC with 5 RZ targets this season... JAX is middle of the pack against WRs but just gave up 105 yards to Golladay and 280 yards, 2 TD to Texans in Week 5
LAC does allow the 8th most fantasy points to TE but Tyler Eifert is banged up an the Jaguars don't use the position much anyway
TE
Hunter Henry has a 20% target share since Herbert has taken over… Week 5 usage: Henry was tied for the team lead in targets (8), had 4-23-1 receiving… Ran 33 routes on 40 dropbacks (18 in the slot)… JAX is allowing the 6th most fantasy points to TE and have given up 5 TD in 6 games
4-2
SU
3-2
3-3
ATS
3-2
3-3
Over-Under
5-0
5.55, 22nd
OFF YPP
6.07, 9th
4.62, 1st
DEF YPP
6.25, 30th
97, 1st
QB Pressures
61, 27th
57, 11th
Pressures Allowed
54, 7th
1st
Pass D DVOA
26th
3rd
Run D DVOA
31st
DOME
Weather
DOME
WR Mike Evans, LB Lavonte David, DB Andrew Adams, WR Chris Godwin, WR Scott Miller, TE Rob Gronkowski, SS Antoine Winfield, DE Williams Gholston, OLB Jason Pierre-Paul QUES
Injuries
SS Johnathan Abram, DE Carl Nassib, DT Maliek Collins, WR Bryan Edwards, CB Keisean Nixon, FS Lamarcus Joyner QUES
Tom Brady is currently the QB15 in FPPG… He has 15 total TD (1 rushing) with 4 INT… Completing 64.1% of his passes at 6.9 yards per attempt… LV is 16th in fantasy points allowed to QBs (92.7 passer rating) but have given up multiple TD passes in B2B games
QB
Derek Carr is tied with Tom Brady as QB15 in FPPG… He's had a very solid season with 11 TD passes to just 1 INT… Completing 73.1% of his passes (leads the NFL) at 8.2 yards per attempt… Now the bad news: TB is allowing the 3rd fewest fantasy points to QBs and have 8 INT compared to 7 TD passes allowed
Snaps this season: Ronald Jones 55%, Leonard Fournette 23% (when he's played), LeSean McCoy 21%... Week 6 usag: Jones 25 touches, 23-113-2 rushing, 2 targets, Ke'Shawn Vaughn 5-42-0 rushing, 1 target… RoJo leads TB with 20 RZ opportunities this season… LV is allowing 5.2 YPC (3rd most) and 6.8 receptions per game to RBs, have given up 8 total TD to the position in five games
RB
Snaps this season: Josh Jacobs 67%, Jalen Richard 21%, Devontae Booker 13%... Week 5 usage: Jacobs 25 touches, 23-77-2 rushing, 2-8-0 on 3 targets… Jacobs has seen 12% of the targets this season compared to 7% in 2019… Jacobs leads LV with 21 RZ opportunities... TB is allowing a league-low 2.8 YPC to RBs and limited Aaron Jones to 10-15-1 rushing even without Vita Vea in Week 6
Chris Godwin leads TB with 21% target share in the games he's played, Mike Evans 17%, Rob Gronkowski 13%, RoJo 12%, Scotty Miller 11%... Week 6 usage: Godwin 2nd on the team with 7 targets, 5-48-0 receiving, Evans just 1-10-0 on 2 targets… Evans has 14 total yards in the three games Godwin has played... Evans leads TB with 6 RZ targets... LV has allowed the 13th most fantasy points to WRs but are 26th in pass defense DVOA
WR
Darren Waller leads LV with 28% of their target share, Hunter Renfrow 14%, Jacobs 12%, Henry Ruggs 12%... Week 5 usage: Ruggs led the team in receiving, 2-118-1 on just 3 targets, Nelson Agholor 2-67-1 on 2 targets… Renfrow is 2nd on the team with 4 RZ targets... TB is allowing the 5th fewest fantasy points to WRs but have given up some big games here and there: Robby Anderson 9-109-0, Keenan Allen 8-62-0, Allen Robinson 10-90-0
Week 6 usage: Rob Gronkowski led the team in targets (8) and receiving, 5-78-1… Ran 23 routes on 28 dropbacks (5 in the slot)… LV is in the middle of the pack against TE but struggled against good ones (Kelce and Jared Cook)
TE
Waller leads the team with 28% of the targets… He also leads them with 8 RZ targets… Week 5 usage: Waller led the team in targets (7), had 5-48-1 receiving… Ran 30 routes on 34 dropbacks… TB is allowing the 10th fewest fantasy points to TE but have allowed TDs in 2 of their last 3 games
5-0
SU
4-2
4-1
ATS
4-2
3-2
Over-Under
0-6
6.55, 1st
OFF YPP
6.08, 8th
6.23, 29th
DEF YPP
5.15, 7th
65, 24th
QB Pressures
70, 16th
78, 22nd
Pressures Allowed
55, 9th
29th
Pass D DVOA
10th
9th
Run D DVOA
10th
DOME
Weather
DOME
DE Benson Mayowa, G Damien Lewis, T Brandon Shell, TE Will Dissly, CB Quinton Dunbar, T Duane Brown, LB Jordyn Brooks, G Mike Iupati, SS Jamal Adams, RB Carlos Hyde, DT Anthony Rush QUES… G Phil Haynes, DE Rasheem Green, WR Phillip Dorsett all eligible to return ths week
Injuries
LB Dennis Gardeck, DE Jordan Phillips, WR DeAndre Hopkins, T Kelvin Beachum, T Rees Odhiambo, LB Kylie Fitts QUES… FS Jalen Thompson, TE Maxx Williams eligible to return this week
Russell Wilson is currently the QB1 in FPPG… The guy has 19 passing TD with just 3 INT through his first five games… Completing 72.8% of his passes at 8.9 yards per attmpt (which leads the NFL)… ARI is allowing the 8th fewest fantasy points to QBs but four of their games have been against Dalton, Flacco, Haskins, and Garoppolo
QB
Kyler Murray is currently the QB3 in FPPG… Has scored 16 total TD (6 rushing) with 6 INT on the season… Has completed 65.9% of his passes at 7.3 yards per attempt… Kyler also has 370 rushing yards, which is the most in the NFL… SEA is allowing the 3rd most fantasy points to QBs and 376 passing yards per game (most in the NFL)
Snaps this season: Chris Carson 56%, Carlos Hyde 26%, Travis Homer 24%... Week 5 usage: Carson 14 touches, 8-52-1 rushing, 6-27-0 on 7 targets… Carson leads SEA with 14 RZ opportunities and has seen a healthy 14% of the targets this season… ARI is allowing 4.4 YPC and 5.2 receptions per game to RBs but overall have been pretty strong
RB
Snaps this season: Kenyan Drake 67%, Chase Edmonds 37%... Week 6 usage: Drake 20-164-2 rushing with 2 targets, Edmonds 6 touches, 5-23-0 rushing with 2 targets… Drake leads ARI with 20 RZ opportunities but Murray has 11 himself… SEA is allowing just 3.7 YPC but 6.8 receptions per game to RBs but last time we saw them Vikings RBs combined for 244 total yards and 1 TD
DK Metcalf is the WR2 while Tyler Lockett is the WR12 in FPPG… Metcalf leads SEA with 24% of the target share, Lockett 24%, Carson 14%, Greg Olsen 12%... Week 5 usage: Metcalf led the team in targets (11), and receiving, 6-93-2, Lockett 3rd on the team with 5 targets, 4-44-0 receiving... Lockett and Metcalf each have 5 RZ targets... ARI has allowed the 7th fewest fantasy points to WRs but have given up some pretty good games to WR1s: Cooper 7-79-1, Crowder 8-116-1, Golladay 6-57-1, McLaurin 7-125-1
WR
DeAndre Hopkins is currently the QB3 overall in half PPR (the superior format)… Hopkins leads the NFL with a 32% target share, Christian Kirk 15%, Larry Fitzgerald 15%, Chase Edmonds 13%... Week 6 usage: Hopkins led ARI with 8 targets, 2-73-0 receiving, Kirk led the team in receiving with 2-86-2 on 3 targets, Fitzgerald just 3-22-0 on 4 targets... SEA is allowing the most fantasy points and 294 receiving yards per game (the most in the NFL) to WRs
Week 5 usage: Greg Olsen 1-20-0 receiving on 1 target, Will Dissly 1-19-1 on 1 target… Olsen ran 32 routes (22 in the slot), Dissly ran 11 on 43 dropbacks… ARI has allowed the 10th fewest fantasy points to TE and just 2 TD in six games
TE
Dan Arnold has seen just 6% of the target share and SEA is allowing the 6th fewest fantasy points to TE… don't get involved
5-1
SU
4-2
4-2
ATS
3-3
2-4
Over-Under
2-4
4.83, 28th
OFF YPP
6.05, 10th
5.15, 6th
DEF YPP
4.98, 4th
79, 7th
QB Pressures
80, 6th
72, 16th
Pressures Allowed
50, 3rd
2nd
Pass D DVOA
11th
11th
Run D DVOA
21st
DOME
Weather
DOME
DB Deon Bush QUES
Injuries
G Joe Noteboom eligible to return this week
Nick Foles has been meh since taking over for the Bears: has 7 total TD (1 rushing) with 4 INT in four games… Completing 62.5% of his passes at 5.8 yards per attempt… LAR is allowing the 11th fewest fantasy points to QBs (87.9 passer rating) but did just give up 3 TD passes to Jimmy Garoppolo
QB
Jared Goff is currently QB17 in FPPG… Has 12 total TD (2 rushing) with 4 INT on the season… Completing 67.4% of his passes at 8.3 yards per attempt… CHI is allowing the fewest fantasy points to QBs (73.5 passer rating) and have given up just 4 pass TD with 5 INT
Since Tarik Cohen has gone down with injury, David Montgomery is playing 84% of the snaps and seeing 16% of the targets… Week 6 usage: Montgomery 23 touches, 19-58-0 rushing, 4-39-0 receiving on 5 targets… Montgomery leads CHI with 14 RZ opportunities… LAR is allowing 4.3 YPC and 6.2 receptions per game to RBs... they give up a decent amount of total yards but have only allowed 3 total TDs to the position this season
RB
Snaps this season: Malcolm Brown 52%, Darrell Henderson 38% (played season-high 53% in Week 6), Cam Akers 16%... Week 6 usage: Henderson 14-88-0 rushing, zero targets, Brown 5 touches, 2-4-0 rushing, 3-18-0 receiving on 4 targets, nada for Akers… Henderson leads LAR with 26 RZ opportunities... CHI is allowing 4.3 YPC and 4.5 receptions per game to RBs, has allowed 100+ rushing yards in 4 of 6 games
Allen Robinson leads CHI with 28% of the target share, Jimmy Graham 16%, Darnell Mooney 13%, Montgomery 12%, Anthony Miller 11%... Week 6 usage: Robinson led the team in targets (9) and receiving, 5-53-0, Mooney 3-36-0 receiving on 5 targets… Robinson is 2nd on the team with 6 RZ targets... LAR allows the fewest fantasy points to WRs this season but did just allow 130 yards, 2 TD to SF WRs
WR
Cooper Kupp leads LAR with 25% of the target share, Robert Woods 22%, Tyler Higbee 12%, Josh Reynolds 12%... Week 6 usage: Woods led the team with 10 targets, 4-29-1 receiving, Kupp 2nd on the team with 9 targets, 3-11-0 receiving… Woods leads the team with 6 RZ targets, Kupp has 5... CHI is allowing the 3rd fewest fantasy points to WRs mostly because they've only give up 1 TD, still give up 162 yards per game
Week 6 usage: Jimmy Graham 2nd on the team with 8 targets, 5-34-0 receiving, Cole Kmet 2-20-1 on 2 targets… Graham ran 30 routes on 42 dropbacks (20 in the slot), Kmet ran 8 routes… LAR is allowing the 14th most fantasy points to TE, just gave up 7-109-1 to George Kittle
TE
Week 6 usage: Tyler Higbee led the Rams in receiving with 3-56-0 on 4 targets, Gerald Everett 3-27-0 receiving on 4 targets… Higbee and Everett ran 18 routes each on 41 dropbacks… CHI is middle of the pack against TE but have allowed a TD in 3 of 6 games
1-4-1
SU
1-5
2-4
ATS
3-3
4-2
Over-Under
2-4
4.73, 30th
OFF YPP
4.92, 26th
5.25, 12th
DEF YPP
5.18, 8th
66, 23rd
QB Pressures
94, 3rd
102, 30th
Pressures Allowed
98, 29th
27th
Pass D DVOA
23rd
12th
Run D DVOA
15th
67 partly cloudy
Weather
67 partly cloudy
TE Zach Ertz on IR, RB Miles Sanders, WR Alshon Jeffery, DT Malik Jackson, T Jack Driscoll, S K'Von Wallace OUT for Week 7
Injuries
FS Adrian Colbert, WR C.J. Board OUT for Week 7… CB Darnay Holmes, CB Montre Hartage, WR Sterling Shepard QUES
Daniel Jones just threw for 112 yards, 1 TD and 1 INT in Week 6 but did rush for a season-high 74 yards… He has 3 TD passes with 6 INT on the season… Completing 61.2% of his passes at 6.1 yards per attempt… PHI is allowing the 10th most fantasy points to QBs and the 9th highest passer rating
QB
The Eagles offensive line is decimated and Carson Wentz has not played well as a result… Has 12 total TD (4 rushing) and 9 INT on the season… Completing 58.7% of his passes at 6.0 yards per attempt… NYG are actually allowing the 5th fewest fantasy points to QBs but the 11th highest passer rating
Devonta Freeman has played 60% of the snaps from Weeks 4-6 (played season-high 73% in Week 6)… Week 6 usage: Freeman 19 touches, 18-61-0 rushing, 2 targets (19+ touches in B2B games)… Freeman has had 2+ RZ opportunities in three straight games... PHI allowing just 3.2 YPC (2nd lowest in the NFL) and 4.2 receptions per game to RBs, have only allowed 100+ rushing yards to RBs in 1 of 6 games this season
RB
Snaps in Week 1 without Miles Sanders: Boston Scott 56%, Corey Clement 37%... Week 1 usage without Sanders: Boston Scott 11 touches, 9-35-0 rushing with 2 targets, Clement 8 touches, 6-19-0 rushing with 2 targets… NYG allowing just 3.9 YPC but 6.0 receptions per game to RBs, just gave up 11 receptions to Gibson/McKissic
Darius Slayton leads NYG with 23% target share on the season, Evan Engram 19%, Golden Tate 13% and Shepard is returning… Week 6 usage: Slayton led the team in targets (4) and receiving, 2-41-1… Slayton has accounted for 45% of NYG's air yards (4th most in the NFL)... PHI allowing the 11th most fantasy points to WRs this season and have given up some big games, 173 and 3 TD to PIT in Week 5, 239 and 2 TD to CIN in Week 3
WR
Travis Fulgham has 23 targets (31% target share) over the last two weeks with the potential for DeSean Jackson, Alshon Jeffery and Jalen Reagor to return soon… Week 6 usage: Fulgham tied for the team lead with 10 targets, 6-75-1 receiving, Greg Ward 2-19-0 receiving on 3 targets... Fulgham has played at least 10 slot snaps in each of the past three weeks... NYG allowing the 10th most fantasy points to WRs, just gave up 7-74-0 to McLaurin but have struggled with slot WRs
Engram is second on NYG with 19% target share… Week 6 usage: Engram 2-30-0 receiving on 3 targets… Ran 18 routes on 22 dropbacks… PHI allowing the 4th most fantasy points to TE and have given up 6 TD in 6 games
TE
Zach Ertz is out and Dallas Goedert is elgible to return this week, but isn't close… Goedert had 17 targets in the first two weeks and that was with Ertz on the field… NYG are allowing the 4th fewest fantasy points to TE and have mostly been tough but just gave up a TD to Logan Thomas in Week 6