The Packers are likely going to be without Aaron Jones (calf) again in Week 8 against Minnesota, which should allow Jamaal Williams to be a star for the second week in a row. He's more of a must-start running back than a sleeper given his role, but we'll talk about him here since he's still a backup running back. And many of you have asked who to start Williams over on your Fantasy rosters.

There's only a handful of running backs I would start ahead of Williams, and that's Alvin Kamara, Kareem Hunt, Dalvin Cook and Derrick Henry, regardless of format. I view Williams much like I view Jones, and he performed that way in Week 7 against the Texans.

He had 19 carries for 77 yards and a touchdown, along with four catches for 37 yards on five targets. That's now three games this season where a Packers running back had at least 20 PPR points (Jones had 44 points in Week 2 against Detroit and 22 points in Week 4 against Atlanta), and I wouldn't be shocked if Williams reached that mark again.

The Vikings allowed Jones to score 17 PPR points in Week 1 -- Williams had seven carries for 21 yards, along with four catches for 21 yards on four targets in a reserve role -- and three other running backs have had at least 18 PPR points against Minnesota since then. Jonathan Taylor had 18 PPR points in Week 2, Derrick Henry had 26 PPR points in Week 3 and Chris Carson had 19 PPR points in Week 5.

Williams should have another stellar outing in Week 8 at home, and he's been a solid replacement option for Jones. Much like Giovani Bernard for Joe Mixon (foot) and Boston Scott for Miles Sanders (knee), we like it when backup running backs are successful, especially if you were able to handcuff them on your Fantasy team.

Now, let's take a look at sleepers for Week 8, as well as some DFS options you can use on DraftKings and FanDuel. As you would expect, Williams will be in a lot of my DFS lineups this week.

Week 8 Preview Sleepers

Quarterbacks Baker Mayfield QB CLE Cleveland • #6

Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs LV CLE -2.5 O/U 50.5 OPP VS QB 22nd QB RNK 16th ROSTERED 63% YTD Stats PAYDS 1392 RUYDS 36 TD 15 INT 7 FPTS/G 18.29 Mayfield just had the best Fantasy game of his career in Week 7 against Cincinnati with 39 Fantasy points, and he did that with Odell Beckham (ACL) hurt, Austin Hooper (appendix) out and Jarvis Landry limited to five catches for 48 yards. He doesn't have Beckham or Hooper again this week, but it shouldn't matter against the Raiders, who have allowed 997 passing yards, 11 total touchdowns with just two interceptions in their past three games against Josh Allen, Patrick Mahomes and Tom Brady. Jimmy Garoppolo QB SF San Francisco • #10

Age: 28 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ SEA SEA -3 O/U 54 OPP VS QB 28th QB RNK 14th ROSTERED 43% YTD Stats PAYDS 1012 RUYDS 21 TD 7 INT 4 FPTS/G 14.60 Garoppolo should be considered a low-end starter this week against the Seahawks, who allow the most Fantasy points to opposing quarterbacks. Five of six quarterbacks against Seattle have at least 315 passing yards and three have at least three touchdowns. In two of three complete games this year, Garoppolo has scored at least 22 Fantasy points. Kirk Cousins QB MIN Minnesota • #8

Age: 32 • Experience: 9 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ GB GB -6.5 O/U 51.5 OPP VS QB 10th QB RNK 19th ROSTERED 44% YTD Stats PAYDS 1475 RUYDS 55 TD 11 INT 10 FPTS/G 18.33 I'm hoping the Cousins we got prior to Minnesota's bye in Week 7 shows up again this week from the standpoint of his pass attempts. He had at least 36 pass attempts in consecutive games against Seattle and Atlanta, and he had 29 Fantasy points against the Falcons. Cousins also had 25 Fantasy points against Green Bay in Week 1, and the Packers have allowed multiple touchdowns to opposing quarterbacks in all but one game this year.

Running backs JaMycal Hasty RB SF San Francisco • #38

Age: 24 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ SEA SEA -3 O/U 54 OPP VS RB 8th RB RNK 24th ROSTERED 82% YTD Stats RUYDS 103 REC 2 REYDS 25 TD 0 FPTS/G 2.96 At the time of publication, we don't know if Tevin Coleman (ankle) will return from injured reserve, or if Kyle Shanahan will again keep Jerick McKinnon in bubble wrap to rest him like he did in Week 7 against the Patriots. The latter likely won't happen given the lack of bodies for the 49ers with Raheem Mostert (ankle) and Jeff Wilson (ankle) out, and McKinnon can likely be used as a flex option in all leagues. But Hasty should lead the 49ers in carries if Coleman is out, and that makes Hasty at least a flex this week. Le'Veon Bell RB KC Kansas City • #26

Age: 28 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs NYJ KC -19.5 O/U 49 OPP VS RB 28th RB RNK 23rd ROSTERED 97% YTD Stats RUYDS 113 REC 3 REYDS 39 TD 0 FPTS/G 0 I'm sure Andy Reid will give Bell the chance for some revenge against the Jets, but this is also a good game to give Bell some extended work if the Chiefs are playing with a big lead. In his first game with Kansas City in Week 7 at Denver, Bell had six carries for 39 yards. You should still start Clyde Edwards-Helaire with confidence, but Bell can be at least a flex option against his former team. J.K. Dobbins RB BAL Baltimore • #27

Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs PIT BAL -4 O/U 46.5 OPP VS RB 5th RB RNK 29th ROSTERED 80% YTD Stats RUYDS 154 REC 11 REYDS 74 TD 2 FPTS/G 7.63 I'm hopeful that if Mark Ingram (ankle) is out in Week 8 against the Steelers that we see more of Dobbins instead of Gus Edwards. Both are good flex options if Ingram doesn't play, even against the Steelers, but I'd love to see Dobbins get an increased workload similar to what the Lions did with D'Andre Swift following their bye week. The Ravens have a chance to do that with Dobbins if Ingram is out, and hopefully he's successful if the opportunity arises. Lamical Perine RB NYJ N.Y. Jets • #22

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ KC KC -19.5 O/U 49 OPP VS RB 20th RB RNK 29th ROSTERED 43% YTD Stats RUYDS 123 REC 6 REYDS 24 TD 1 FPTS/G 4.45 Perine will hopefully continue to take on more work for the Jets, and he just had a season high in carries (11), rushing yards (39) and receiving yards (16), along with his first NFL touchdown. Frank Gore will continue to get touches, but Perine has flex appeal against the Chiefs, who have allowed six running backs to score or gain at least 100 total yards this year. Zack Moss RB BUF Buffalo • #20

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs NE BUF -4 O/U 41 OPP VS RB 13th RB RNK 34th ROSTERED 70% YTD Stats RUYDS 105 REC 6 REYDS 41 TD 1 FPTS/G 6.65 It's time for the Bills to commit to Moss and see what he can do after Devin Singletary has struggled to be the lead rusher this season. In Week 7 at the Jets, Moss had seven carries for 47 yards, along with three catches for 25 yards. The Patriots have allowed a 100-yard rusher in consecutive games with Phillip Lindsay and Wilson, and I have more faith in Moss doing damage on the ground against New England than Singletary. Use him as a flex option this week, especially in non-PPR.

Wide receivers Cole Beasley WR BUF Buffalo • #11

Age: 31 • Experience: 9 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs NE BUF -4 O/U 41 OPP VS WR 7th WR RNK 25th ROSTERED 76% YTD Stats REC 39 TAR 49 REYDS 470 TD 2 FPTS/G 14.0 Even though John Brown should return this week from his one-game absence in Week 7 at the Jets, I'm still using Beasley as a borderline starter in all leagues, with his value slightly higher in PPR. Beasley has scored at least 11 PPR points in six games in a row, including at least 14 PPR points in his past two games against Kansas City and the Jets. The Patriots have allowed nine receivers to either score or gain at least 100 receiving yards in their past five games. Rashard Higgins WR CLE Cleveland • #82

Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs LV CLE -2.5 O/U 50.5 OPP VS WR 16th WR RNK 29th ROSTERED 67% YTD Stats REC 11 TAR 12 REYDS 163 TD 2 FPTS/G 7.86 Higgins should see an expanded role with Odell Beckham (ACL) out, and he's worth starting as a high-end No. 3 Fantasy receiver in all leagues against the Raiders. He has either a touchdown or 100 receiving yards in three games in a row, and the Raiders just allowed three touchdowns to Tampa Bay's receivers last week. Hunter Renfrow WR LV Las Vegas • #13

Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CLE CLE -2.5 O/U 50.5 OPP VS WR 30th WR RNK 44th ROSTERED 42% YTD Stats REC 30 TAR 21 REYDS 283 TD 1 FPTS/G 9.22 The Browns have struggled with slot receivers all season, and Renfrow will hopefully continue to be a popular target for Derek Carr this week. He has at least six targets in three of his past four games, and should be considered a low-end No. 3 Fantasy receiver in PPR. Nelson Agholor and Henry Ruggs have a higher ceiling for the Raiders given their big-play ability, but don't be surprised if Renfrow has a big game this week against the Browns. Sterling Shepard WR NYG N.Y. Giants • #87

Age: 27 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs TB TB -12 OPP VS WR 15th WR RNK 30th ROSTERED 43% YTD Stats REC 14 TAR 18 REYDS 135 TD 1 FPTS/G 11.37 I liked what Shepard did in Week 7 at the Eagles after being out four games with a toe injury. He had six catches for 59 yards and a touchdown on eight targets, and he should again be heavily involved from Daniel Jones this week. The Buccaneers secondary is tough, but Darius Slayton should have the harder time with a likely matchup against Carlton Davis. Shepard should be considered a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in all leagues. Denzel Mims WR NYJ N.Y. Jets • #11

Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ KC KC -19.5 O/U 49 OPP VS WR 4th WR RNK 40th ROSTERED 13% YTD Stats REC 4 TAR 7 REYDS 42 TD 0 FPTS/G 8.20 With Jamison Crowder (groin) and Breshad Perriman (concussion) banged up heading into Week 8 at the Chiefs, we could see Mims as the No. 1 receiver for the Jets. Making his NFL debut in Week 7 against Buffalo, Mims had four catches for 42 yards on seven targets, and it would be great to see him get seven targets again this week. Four receivers have had at least seven targets against the Chiefs this year, and all four have scored at least 13 PPR points. Mims should be considered a low-end No. 3 Fantasy receiver in all leagues if Crowder and Perriman are out.

Tight ends Richard Rodgers TE PHI Philadelphia • #85

Age: 28 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs DAL PHI -9.5 O/U 43 OPP VS TE 24th TE RNK 8th ROSTERED 30% YTD Stats REC 15 TAR 18 REYDS 184 TD 0 FPTS/G 4.77 Dallas Goedert (ankle) could return to action this week, which would negate Rodgers as a Fantasy asset. But if Rodgers starts for the Eagles again, he has top-10 upside in all leagues. Rodgers had six catches for 85 yards on eight targets in Week 7 against the Giants, which was more yards than Zach Ertz (ankle) had in any game this year. The Cowboys have allowed a tight end to score in four of their past six games. Trey Burton TE IND Indianapolis • #80

Age: 29 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ DET IND -3 O/U 50 OPP VS TE 8th TE RNK 11th ROSTERED 34% YTD Stats REC 11 TAR 16 REYDS 107 TD 1 FPTS/G 11.27 When we last saw Burton in Week 6 against the Bengals he had his best game of the season with four catches for 58 yards and a touchdown, and hopefully he can build off that performance. The Lions just allowed Hayden Hurst to score 12 PPR points, and Burton can have similar success this week. Harrison Bryant TE CLE Cleveland • #88

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs LV CLE -2.5 O/U 50.5 OPP VS TE 12th TE RNK 18th ROSTERED 28% YTD Stats REC 12 TAR 18 REYDS 126 TD 3 FPTS/G 6.09 With the Browns needing help with Austin Hooper (appendix) out and Odell Beckham (ACL) hurt, Bryant stepped up with four catches for 56 yards and two touchdowns on five targets in Week 7. He could have another quality outing this week against the Raiders, who have allowed a tight end to score in each of the past two games against Travis Kelce and Rob Gronkowski.

Week 8 Preview DFS LINEUPS

DraftKings

QB: Jimmy Garoppolo (at SEA) $5,400

RB: Kareem Hunt (vs. LV) $6,900

RB: Jamaal Williams (vs. MIN) $6,100

WR: Davante Adams (vs. MIN) $8,800

WR: Brandon Aiyuk (at SEA) $5,800

WR: Hunter Renfrow (at CLE) $3,800

TE: Jonnu Smith (at CIN) $4,100

FLEX: Giovani Bernard (vs. TEN) $5,800

DST: Bills (vs. NE) $3,300

I'm excited to see how stacking Garoppolo and Aiyuk works out. Their matchup is great against Seattle, and hopefully Garoppolo leans on Aiyuk with Deebo Samuel (hamstring) out.

Williams and Bernard have the chance to be awesome again as injury replacements, and I'm expecting a big game from Hunt against the Raiders. The running backs and Smith at tight end might be my favorite DFS plays this week of the popular guys you want to use.

At receiver along with Aiyuk, I'll spend up for Adams given his enormous potential on a weekly basis, especially against Minnesota's secondary. And, as stated above, I like the setup for Renfrow going against the Browns.

FanDuel

QB Justin Herbert (at DEN) $7,700

RB: Derrick Henry (at CIN) $9,500

RB: Jamaal Williams (vs. MIN) $7,000

WR: Kenny Golladay (vs. IND) $7,600

WR: Keenan Allen (at DEN) $7,400

WR: Hunter Renfrow (at CLE) $5,100

TE: Jonnu Smith (at CIN) $6,100

FLEX: Le'Veon Bell (vs. NYJ) $6,000

DEF: Saints (at CHI) $3,600

I'll go back to Herbert this week after he was awesome as the Start of the Week in Week 7 against the Jaguars. He will hopefully have similar success this week against the Broncos, and I love stacking him with Allen.

I'll use Williams, Smith and Renfrow again with this team, but I'm changing up the other running back and flex. Henry should dominate the Bengals, and Bell will hopefully get plenty of revenge against the Jets and Adam Gase.

Golladay should have a big game against the Colts, and I expect the Saints defense to dominate the Bears. This should be a successful lineup -- hopefully in a big way.

