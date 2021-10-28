It should feel good to set your Fantasy lineup this week. The Week 7 mess with six teams on a bye is behind us, and we have most of our star players back in action. It's not perfect due to injuries -- and Baltimore and Las Vegas are on bye -- but it's better than what we dealt with last week.

Hopefully, you managed through Week 7 and don't have many injury woes. It's not ideal going into Week 8 without Davante Adams (COVID list) and Miles Sanders (ankle), among others, and we'll miss the star players from the Ravens and Raiders like Lamar Jackson, Mark Andrews, Marquise Brown, Darren Waller and Josh Jacobs.

But last week we were pulling players off the scrap heap and throwing them into our starting spots, and it was more about survival than being confident in your teams. You might have got lucky to get a win, but hopefully your Fantasy team is poised for success for the rest of the year.

So let's see what happens in Week 8 and beyond. As long as our main guys stay healthy -- fingers crossed -- it should be a fun stretch run for the Fantasy season.

Editor's Note: Projections are provided by CBS Sports and not Jamey Eisenberg. Projected points are for PPR leagues.

Start of the Week Projections powered by Sportsline Kirk Cousins QB MIN Minnesota • #8

Age: 33 • Experience: 10 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs DAL DAL -2.5 O/U 55 OPP VS QB 13th PROJ PTS 22.5 QB RNK 10th YTD Stats PAYDS 1769 RUYDS 57 TD 13 INT 2 FPTS/G 25.1

The Sunday night game between the Cowboys and Vikings is expected to have the highest implied total of the week at 55 points, according to the Caesars Sportsbook. Hopefully it lives up to the billing and both offenses show up in a big way.

The Cowboys, as long as Dak Prescott (calf) is fine, should do their part. It's hard to envision the Vikings slowing down Prescott, Ezekiel Elliott, CeeDee Lamb, Amari Cooper and Dalton Schultz. For the season, Dallas is No. 1 in points per game (34.2) and total yards per game (460.8).

But the Vikings offense is explosive also -- No. 5 in total yards per game (414.2) and No. 14 in total points (24.5) -- and Kirk Cousins is a big reason why. He's having another quality year, even though he remains underrated.

Cousins has scored at least 26 Fantasy points in four of six starts this year, and he's averaging 24.3 Fantasy points per game. His weapons are elite in Justin Jefferson, Adam Thielen and Dalvin Cook, and K.J. Osborn and Tyler Conklin are producing as well, which is why I like them as sleepers this week.

Cousins has a good track record coming off a bye, having scored at least 20 Fantasy points in four of his past five games after a break. And this is a good matchup against Dallas.

The Cowboys allow an average of 23.3 Fantasy points per game to opposing quarterbacks, and three quarterbacks this year -- Tom Brady, Jalen Hurts and Sam Darnold -- have scored at least 24 Fantasy points. Cousins should add his name to that list.

I'm looking forward to this game between two elite offenses. And I'm excited to watch Cousins in a shootout with Prescott. Cousins will once again be a top 10 Fantasy quarterback in Week 8.

START 'EM & SIT 'EM Quarterbacks

Start 'Em Projections powered by Sportsline Joe Burrow QB CIN Cincinnati • #9

Age: 24 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NYJ CIN -10 O/U 43 OPP VS QB 6th PROJ PTS 23.3 QB RNK 9th YTD Stats PAYDS 1956 RUYDS 44 TD 17 INT 8 FPTS/G 24.3 Burrow was exceptional last week at Baltimore with 416 passing yards, three touchdowns and one interception, and he appears to be hitting his stride as a Fantasy quarterback. He's scored at least 25 Fantasy points in three of his past four games, and he's been below 22 Fantasy points just once all year. He should light up the Jets, who have allowed at least 25 Fantasy points to Matt Ryan and Mac Jones in the past two games. Carson Wentz QB IND Indianapolis • #2

Age: 28 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs TEN TEN -1 O/U 51 OPP VS QB 27th PROJ PTS 19.5 QB RNK 12th YTD Stats PAYDS 1695 RUYDS 97 TD 12 INT 1 FPTS/G 20.5 Wentz's worst game this season was at Tennessee in Week 3 when he only scored seven Fantasy points. Since then, he's scored at least 20 Fantasy points in four games in a row. He should stay hot in Week 8 and do much better in the rematch. Hopefully, T.Y. Hilton (quad) is healthy, and I don't buy the Titans holding Patrick Mahomes to 10 Fantasy points as a sign that this defense is fixed. Five quarterbacks have scored at least 21 Fantasy points against Tennessee, and Wentz will be next. He's a potential top 10 Fantasy quarterback this week. Matt Ryan QB ATL Atlanta • #2

Age: 36 • Experience: 14 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CAR ATL -3 O/U 46 OPP VS QB 20th PROJ PTS 20.4 QB RNK 11th YTD Stats PAYDS 1668 RUYDS 26 TD 12 INT 4 FPTS/G 21.9 Ryan was solid as the Start of the Week in Week 7 with 21 Fantasy points, and he would have been even better if not for his first interception since Week 2 and his second lost fumble of the year. He should have the chance for his fourth game in a row with at least 21 Fantasy points against the Panthers, who have allowed three of the past four opposing quarterbacks to score at least 22 points. Ryan is another quarterback with top-10 upside this week. Teddy Bridgewater QB DEN Denver • #5

Age: 28 • Experience: 8 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs WAS DEN -3 O/U 43.5 OPP VS QB 32nd PROJ PTS 20.6 QB RNK 13th YTD Stats PAYDS 1701 RUYDS 69 TD 12 INT 5 FPTS/G 19.2 There is no better matchup for a quarterback this week than Bridgewater against Washington. The Football Team allows the most Fantasy points to opposing quarterbacks, and Justin Herbert in Week 1 (15 Fantasy points) is the lone quarterback who failed to score at least 26 points against this defense. For the season, Washington allows 31.4 Fantasy points to opposing quarterbacks. Bridgewater has struggled of late, but he does have at least 22 Fantasy points in two of his past three games. I expect him to score in that range -- if not higher -- especially with Jerry Jeudy (ankle) back in action.

Sleepers Projections powered by Sportsline Jameis Winston QB NO New Orleans • #2

Age: 27 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs TB TB -5 O/U 50 OPP VS QB 22nd PROJ PTS 16 QB RNK 16th YTD Stats PAYDS 1114 RUYDS 126 TD 14 INT 3 FPTS/G 22.2 Winston will have revenge on his mind against his former team this week, and I'm hoping there's a shootout in New Orleans between the Saints and Buccaneers. Winston has attempted at least 30 passes in each of his past two games, and he's averaging 25.5 Fantasy points per game over that span. The Buccaneers held Justin Fields to zero Fantasy points in Week 7, but in their first six games, opposing quarterbacks averaged 26.0 Fantasy points against Tampa Bay. It would be great if Winston had Michael Thomas (ankle) back this week, but I still like Winston as a low-end starter in this matchup. Ryan Tannehill QB TEN Tennessee • #17

Age: 33 • Experience: 10 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ IND TEN -1 O/U 51 OPP VS QB 25th PROJ PTS 20.2 QB RNK 15th YTD Stats PAYDS 1737 RUYDS 139 TD 10 INT 5 FPTS/G 18.4 Tannehill's best game this season was against the Colts in Week 3 when he scored 26 Fantasy points, and I hope he can have similar success this week. The Colts allow an average of 23.4 Fantasy points per game to opposing quarterbacks, and this game should be a shootout with a projected total of 50.5, according to Caesars Sportsbook. Hopefully, we see the best of A.J. Brown and Julio Jones in the same game, and maybe this is the week that happens to help Tannehill to a huge outing. Daniel Jones QB NYG N.Y. Giants • #8

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ KC KC -10 O/U 52.5 OPP VS QB 31st PROJ PTS 20.1 QB RNK 17th YTD Stats PAYDS 1727 RUYDS 229 TD 7 INT 4 FPTS/G 18.6 As of Wednesday, we don't know the status of Saquon Barkley (ankle), Sterling Shepard (hamstring), Kadarius Toney (ankle) or Kenny Golladay (knee), so this posting might change if all of them are out again. But if Jones gets any reinforcements then I like him as a starter in deeper leagues with his matchup against the Chiefs. While Kansas City will be tough going back home after a difficult loss at Tennessee in Week 7, the Chiefs have still allowed an average of 26.6 Fantasy points per game to opposing quarterbacks. And Jones has scored 30 Fantasy points in each of the two road games he's been able to finish this year (he left Week 5 at Dallas with a concussion). The Chiefs also allow the most rushing yards to opposing quarterbacks, and Jones is averaging 38.2 yards per game in his six healthy outings.

Sit 'Em Projections powered by Sportsline Tua Tagovailoa QB MIA Miami • #1

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ BUF BUF -13.5 O/U 49.5 OPP VS QB 1st PROJ PTS 14.1 QB RNK 19th YTD Stats PAYDS 835 RUYDS 52 TD 8 INT 4 FPTS/G 19.6 Tagovailoa has been great of late with at least 25 Fantasy points in each of his past two games. But that was against Jacksonville and Atlanta, and he's stepping up in competition against the Bills this week. He didn't finish the first game against Buffalo in Week 2 because of a rib injury that knocked him out for three games, but I don't have high hopes for him in the rematch. The Bills are No. 1 in Fantasy points allowed to opposing quarterbacks, and only Taylor Heinicke in Week 3 and Mahomes in Week 5 have scored more than 13 Fantasy points against this defense. Sam Darnold QB CAR Carolina • #14

Age: 24 • Experience: 4 yrs. YTD Stats PAYDS 1684 RUYDS 110 TD 12 INT 8 FPTS/G 18.9 Darnold will hopefully finish the game against the Falcons this week after getting benched in Week 7 against the Giants, but I have minimal expectations for him despite a favorable matchup. The Falcons allow an average of 26.3 Fantasy points per game to opposing quarterbacks, but Darnold has scored a combined 26 Fantasy points in his past three games against Philadelphia, Minnesota and the Giants. His offensive line has fallen apart, and he's been sacked a whopping 18 times in his past five outings. He has six turnovers in his past three games, and it's hard to trust him in anything but two-quarterback and Superflex leagues right now. Mac Jones QB NE New England • #10

Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ LAC LAC -5.5 O/U 49 OPP VS QB 3rd PROJ PTS 15.9 QB RNK NR YTD Stats PAYDS 1779 RUYDS 45 TD 9 INT 6 FPTS/G 16.8 Jones just had the best game of his rookie season with 25 Fantasy points against the Jets in Week 7, and he's actually scored at least 19 Fantasy points in three of his past four games. But he should struggle this week at the Chargers. In two road games at the Jets in Week 2 and at Houston in Week 5, Jones has combined for just 20 Fantasy points, and the Chargers allow an average of just 17.3 Fantasy points per game to opposing quarterbacks this year. The Patriots will likely lean on their ground game this week, and Jones is only worth using in two-quarterback and Superflex leagues.

Bust Alert Projections powered by Sportsline Aaron Rodgers QB GB Green Bay • #12

Age: 37 • Experience: 17 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ ARI ARI -6.5 O/U 50.5 OPP VS QB 5th PROJ PTS 18.4 QB RNK 14th YTD Stats PAYDS 1710 RUYDS 44 TD 17 INT 3 FPTS/G 24.2 I wouldn't have Rodgers in this spot if his receiving corps were healthy, but he's not expected to have Davante Adams or Allen Lazard this week after both were placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list. That duo has accounted for 67 catches, 928 yards and four touchdowns, which for Rodgers is 44.4 percent of his completions, 54.2 percent of his yards and 26.7 percent of his touchdowns this year. He should get Marquez Valdes-Scantling (hamstring) back after he's been out since Week 3, and Randall Cobb, Robert Tonyan and the running backs should keep Rodgers' stats respectable. I wouldn't completely run away from him this week, even though the Cardinals allow an average of just 14.9 Fantasy points per game to opposing quarterbacks. But without Adams and Lazard it feels like the ceiling is capped for Rodgers, and he's only worth starting in deeper leagues on Thursday night.

START 'EM & SIT 'EM Running Backs

Start 'Em Projections powered by Sportsline Darrel Williams RB KC Kansas City • #31

Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs NYG KC -10 O/U 52.5 OPP VS RB 27th PROJ PTS 12 RB RNK 17th YTD Stats RUYDS 181 REC 13 REYDS 102 TD 4 FPTS/G 9.4 The Chiefs will bounce back at home this week after losing to the Titans in Week 7, and Williams will have the chance for another quality outing. While he was held to just eight total touches at Tennessee, he still played 64 percent of the snaps and will again lead this backfield. He had 23 PPR points in Week 6 at Washington, and I could see another standout performance this week against the Giants, who have allowed seven running backs to score at least 12 PPR points this year. Damien Harris RB NE New England • #37

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ LAC LAC -5.5 O/U 49 OPP VS RB 21st PROJ PTS 12.2 RB RNK 19th YTD Stats RUYDS 437 REC 10 REYDS 60 TD 5 FPTS/G 12.3 This is the perfect game for the Patriots to lean on Harris because the Chargers pass defense is stout, while their run defense has been beatable this season. The Chargers have allowed six rushing touchdowns in their past two games against Cleveland and Baltimore, and four running backs have at least 90 rushing yards against Los Angeles, with five guys gaining at least 90 total yards. Harris has four touchdowns in his past three games and back-to-back outings with more than 100 rushing yards. He's a top-15 running back in non-PPR leagues and a top-20 option in PPR. Khalil Herbert RB CHI Chicago • #24

Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs SF SF -3.5 O/U 39.5 OPP VS RB 10th PROJ PTS 11.8 RB RNK 16th YTD Stats RUYDS 279 REC 7 REYDS 48 TD 1 FPTS/G 6.5 I hope the Bears continue to stick with Herbert as the lead running back and not go back to Damien Williams in a timeshare. Williams returned in Week 7 at Tampa Bay from his one-game absence on the reserve/COVID-19 list, but Herbert still played 77 percent of the snaps and was excellent against the Buccaneers with 18 carries for 100 yards, along with five catches for 33 yards on five targets. He's scored 18 PPR points in consecutive games and has at least 21 total touches in each outing over that span. The 49ers have allowed a running back to score in four games in a row, and hopefully Herbert keeps that streak alive. He's worth using as a No. 2 running back in all leagues. Antonio Gibson RB WAS Washington • #24

Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ DEN DEN -3 O/U 43.5 OPP VS RB 11th PROJ PTS 11.9 RB RNK 18th YTD Stats RUYDS 408 REC 14 REYDS 124 TD 4 FPTS/G 12.5 I hope Gibson is healthy for this matchup because the Broncos run defense has fallen apart of late due to injuries. In their past four games, Denver has allowed seven total touchdowns to running backs, with Najee Harris and D'Ernest Johnson each rushing for at least 122 yards over that span. The Broncos traded for linebacker Kenny Young from the Rams this week because linebackers Josey Jewell and Alexander Johnson are out for the season with chest injuries, and Johnson's replacement, Micah Kiser (groin), just went on IR after the Week 7 loss to the Browns. Gibson is dealing with a hairline fracture in his shin, but hopefully he'll keep playing through it. And he does have at least 15 PPR points in three of his past five games, so he should be considered a No. 2 Fantasy running back in all leagues this week. Elijah Mitchell RB SF San Francisco • #25

Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CHI SF -3.5 O/U 39.5 OPP VS RB 15th PROJ PTS 11.7 RB RNK 20th YTD Stats RUYDS 296 REC 4 REYDS 30 TD 2 FPTS/G 12.2 Mitchell has three games this season with at least 17 carries, and he's scored 16 PPR points in both of them. He should continue to lead the San Francisco backfield in touches, and he's a solid No. 2 Fantasy option in all leagues, with his value higher in non-PPR. It will help if defensive lineman Akiem Hicks (groin) is out again for the Bears, who have allowed a running back to score in three games in a row. And Khalil Mack (foot) is also out for the Bears, which is a plus. Mitchell would also benefit if left tackle Trent Williams (ankle) returns this week, but I still like Mitchell even if Williams is still out.

Sleepers Projections powered by Sportsline Kenneth Gainwell RB PHI Philadelphia • #14

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ DET PHI -3.5 O/U 48 OPP VS RB 29th PROJ PTS 9.3 RB RNK 27th YTD Stats RUYDS 120 REC 19 REYDS 164 TD 3 FPTS/G 9.3 We'll find out this week how the Eagles plan to replace Miles Sanders (ankle) with Gainwell, Boston Scott and potentially Jordan Howard, but I like Gainwell the best. He should be considered a borderline starter/flex in all leagues, with his value higher in PPR. He has three games this season with at least nine total touches, and he's scored at least 11 PPR points in each outing. The Lions are No. 5 in Fantasy points allowed to opposing running backs, and Detroit has allowed six total touchdowns to running backs in the past four games and 12 total touchdowns to the position this year, which is the most in the NFL. Scott is also a sleeper in deeper leagues. Zack Moss RB BUF Buffalo • #20

Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs MIA BUF -13.5 O/U 49.5 OPP VS RB 28th PROJ PTS 9.5 RB RNK 24th YTD Stats RUYDS 208 REC 10 REYDS 109 TD 4 FPTS/G 12.7 The last time the Bills faced the Dolphins in Week 2 we saw Moss and Devin Singletary both play well. Moss had eight carries for 26 yards and two touchdowns, along with two catches for 8 yards on two targets. Singletary had 13 carries for 82 yards and a touchdown, along with two catches for 9 yards on three targets. Both are in play as at least flex options this week, but I like Moss more. He's scored at least 11 PPR points in four of five games, and the Dolphins are No. 6 in Fantasy points allowed to opposing running backs. A running back has either a touchdown or 100 total yards against Miami in every game this year. Samaje Perine RB CIN Cincinnati • #34

Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NYJ CIN -10.5 O/U 43 OPP VS RB 32nd PROJ PTS 6 RB RNK 42nd YTD Stats RUYDS 139 REC 8 REYDS 77 TD 2 FPTS/G 7 There's a chance for some garbage-time production here for Perine against the Jets, who lead the NFL with 10 touchdowns allowed to running backs this year. We saw that last week against the Patriots when J.J. Taylor scored two rushing touchdowns after Damien Harris did plenty of damage. Joe Mixon should have a big game this week, but Perine is worth using as a flex option in deeper leagues. He just had 11 carries for 52 yards and a touchdown late in the game in Week 7 at Baltimore, along with one catch for 23 yards, and he's scored at least 14 PPR points in each of his past two games.

Sit 'Em Projections powered by Sportsline Mike Davis RB ATL Atlanta • #28

Age: 28 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CAR ATL -3 O/U 46 OPP VS RB 2nd PROJ PTS 8 RB RNK 40th Davis played 60 percent of the snaps in Week 7 at Miami, but he only had four carries for 10 yards and no targets. It's troubling that he wasn't used, and clearly Cordarrelle Patterson has become the star of Atlanta's backfield. Davis had been an OK flex option prior to facing the Dolphins with between 10-12 PPR points in each of his previous four games. But if he's being phased out of the game plan, it's hard to trust him in any capacity, even in a matchup against his former team this week. While Carolina's run defense has fallen apart lately, they are still No. 1 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing running backs. I'm starting Patterson with confidence, but Davis makes me nervous given his light workload against Miami last week. D'Ernest Johnson RB CLE Cleveland • #30

Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs PIT CLE -3.5 O/U 42.5 OPP VS RB 4th PROJ PTS 7 RB RNK 37th YTD Stats RUYDS 157 REC 3 REYDS 29 TD 1 FPTS/G 3.9 Johnson was the star of Week 7 when he stepped up for the Browns with Nick Chubb (calf) and Kareem Hunt (calf) out against the Broncos and had 22 carries for 146 yards and a touchdown, along with two catches for 22 yards on two targets. But he's headed for a significant downturn in production this week. Chubb is expected to return, which won't completely kick Johnson off the field, but he'll be used in a complementary role. And facing the Steelers is much tougher competition than the Broncos since only one running back has scored against Pittsburgh this season. At best, Johnson is a flex option in deeper leagues, but I would prefer to sit him if Chubb plays as expected. Melvin Gordon RB DEN Denver • #25

Age: 28 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs WAS DEN -3 O/U 43.5 OPP VS RB 19th PROJ PTS 9.6 RB RNK 30th YTD Stats RUYDS 350 REC 15 REYDS 133 TD 3 FPTS/G 11.6 Gordon and Javonte Williams continue to split work for the Broncos, but I like Williams slightly better this week. Both are just flex options at best, and Washington has actually done well against running backs this season, including holding Aaron Jones to a combined 39 total yards last week. Gordon scored a touchdown last week at Cleveland, but he's been at 10 PPR points or less in four games in a row. Meanwhile, Williams has scored at least 11 PPR points in three of his past five outings and has been much more involved in the passing game. Jamaal Williams RB DET Detroit • #30

Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs PHI PHI -3.5 O/U 48 OPP VS RB 30th PROJ PTS 9.2 RB RNK 34th YTD Stats RUYDS 312 REC 16 REYDS 99 TD 2 FPTS/G 9.9 Williams has clearly taken a back seat to D'Andre Swift when it comes to Fantasy production, and Williams also isn't involved in the passing game like we expected or saw early in the year. He had no catches in Week 7 at the Rams and has just three catches for 6 yards on four targets in his past four games combined. Williams hasn't scored more than seven PPR points in any of his past four outings, and he hasn't scored a touchdown since Week 3 against Baltimore. Even with a positive matchup in Week 8 against the Eagles, Williams should just be considered a desperation flex option in most leagues.

Bust Alert Projections powered by Sportsline Myles Gaskin RB MIA Miami • #37

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ BUF BUF -13.5 O/U 49.5 OPP VS RB 1st PROJ PTS 11 RB RNK 28th YTD Stats RUYDS 243 REC 28 REYDS 146 TD 3 FPTS/G 12.1 Gaskin will benefit with Malcolm Brown (quad) on IR, and we saw an uptick in production last week against Atlanta with Brown going out. Gaskin had a season-high 15 carries for 67 yards against the Falcons, and he also added four catches for 10 yards and a touchdown on four targets. He's trending in the right direction after scoring at least 17 PPR points in two of his past three games, but I would only use him as a flex this week. The Bills held Gaskin to eight PPR points in Week 2 in a game where Tua Tagovailoa injured his ribs. Still, Buffalo is No. 2 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing running backs, and only Derrick Henry in Week 6 had more than 45 rushing yards or a rushing touchdown against this defense this year. And Gaskin's four receptions against the Bills in Week 2 is the season high against them. This could be another down week for Gaskin given the matchup on the road.

START 'EM & SIT 'EM Wide Receiver

Start 'Em Projections powered by Sportsline Marvin Jones WR JAC Jacksonville • #11

Age: 31 • Experience: 10 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ SEA SEA -3 O/U 43.5 OPP VS WR 19th PROJ PTS 14.2 WR RNK 29th YTD Stats REC 28 TAR 47 REYDS 343 TD 3 FPTS/G 13.4 The last time we saw Jones he had his best game of the season in Week 6 against Miami with seven catches for 100 yards and a touchdown on 10 targets. He now has at least 12 PPR points in four of six games this season, and he should stay hot against the Seahawks. Seattle hasn't allowed a touchdown to a receiver in the past three weeks, but eight receivers have scored at least 16 PPR points against the Seahawks this year. Jones is a potential top-20 Fantasy receiver in all leagues this week. Chase Claypool WR PIT Pittsburgh • #11

Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CLE CLE -3.5 O/U 42.5 OPP VS WR 27th PROJ PTS 11.5 WR RNK 26th YTD Stats REC 22 TAR 42 REYDS 358 TD 1 FPTS/G 13.3 Claypool was disappointing in his last game against Seattle in Week 6 with two catches for 17 yards on seven targets, but I'll start him again in Week 8 against the Browns. He scored at least 18 PPR points in the two games prior to facing the Seahawks, and he should continue to be heavily involved with JuJu Smith-Schuster (shoulder) out. Last year at Cleveland in Week 17, Claypool had five catches for 101 yards and a touchdown on 11 targets, and the Browns have allowed six touchdowns to receivers in their past three games. Michael Pittman WR IND Indianapolis • #11

Age: 24 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs TEN IND -1 O/U 51 OPP VS WR 32nd PROJ PTS 13.7 WR RNK 21st YTD Stats REC 35 TAR 50 REYDS 508 TD 2 FPTS/G 14.1 We'll see if T.Y. Hilton (quad) is able to play this week, but Carson Wentz should continue to lean on Pittman as his No. 1 receiver. He's scored at least 11 PPR points in five of his past six games, including 20 PPR points in Week 7 at San Francisco with four catches for 105 yards and a touchdown. In Week 3 at Tennessee, Pittman had six catches for 68 yards on 12 targets. The Titans have allowed five receivers to score at least 11 PPR points in their past two games against Buffalo and Kansas City, and Pittman should be considered a top 20 Fantasy receiver in all leagues, especially if Hilton remains out. Courtland Sutton WR DEN Denver • #14

Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs WAS DEN -3 O/U 44 OPP VS WR 31st PROJ PTS 13.3 WR RNK 22nd YTD Stats REC 38 TAR 58 REYDS 539 TD 2 FPTS/G 14.8 I'm also going to call Jerry Jeudy a starter this week also with his return to action after being out since Week 1 with an ankle injury, and Sutton and Jeudy should take advantage of this Washington defense. The Football Team is No. 1 in receptions (117) and touchdowns (14) allowed to receivers and No. 2 in yards (1,504). Sutton has scored at least 11 PPR points in three games in a row, including two outings with at least 23 PPR points. And Jeudy had six catches for 72 yards on seven targets in the only half he played in Week 1 before getting hurt, and hopefully he's not rusty. I like Sutton better than Jeudy this week, but both should have the chance to perform well in this matchup. Emmanuel Sanders WR BUF Buffalo • #1

Age: 34 • Experience: 11 year Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs MIA BUF -13.5 O/U 49.5 OPP VS WR 30th PROJ PTS 15.1 WR RNK 28th YTD Stats REC 24 TAR 39 REYDS 413 TD 4 FPTS/G 15 Sanders was hot going into Buffalo's bye in Week 7, and hopefully he'll stay that way in Week 8 against Miami. He scored at least 12 PPR points in four games in a row with four touchdowns over that span, and he also had three games with five catches in each outing. Stefon Diggs is a must-start Fantasy receiver, and I also like Cole Beasley as a sleeper. With Dawson Knox (hand) out, there should be more targets for each of Buffalo's top three guys against the Dolphins, who are No. 3 in Fantasy points allowed to receivers this year.

Sleepers Projections powered by Sportsline Randall Cobb WR GB Green Bay • #18

Age: 31 • Experience: 11 year Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ ARI ARI -6.5 O/U 50.5 OPP VS WR 22nd PROJ PTS 14.6 WR RNK NR YTD Stats REC 14 TAR 18 REYDS 179 TD 2 FPTS/G 6.3 Cobb and Marquez Valdes-Scantling are both in play this week with Davante Adams and Allen Lazard out for the Packers after being placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Adams averages 10.3 targets per game, and Lazard had 11 targets in his past two games. Cobb only has one game with more than five targets, and it was his lone outing with more than five PPR points. That was Week 4 against Pittsburgh when he had five catches for 69 yards and two touchdowns on six targets, and hopefully he's that involved again this week. Valdes-Scantling last played in Week 3 against San Francisco and had three catches for 59 yards and a touchdown on four targets, and hopefully he's ready to go after being out since Week 3 with a hamstring injury. The matchup is tough against the Cardinals, but Cobb and Valdes-Scantling are potential No. 3 Fantasy receivers in all leagues this week. Kalif Raymond WR DET Detroit • #11

Age: 27 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs PHI PHI -3.5 O/U 48 OPP VS WR 7th PROJ PTS 10.8 WR RNK 36th YTD Stats REC 26 TAR 39 REYDS 334 TD 2 FPTS/G 10.3 Raymond might be the best Lions receiver, and he has 15 combined targets in his past two games, with six catches in each outing. He just had eight targets in Week 7 at the Rams for six catches and 115 yards. And he has three games in his past five outings with at least 12 PPR points. We know the Lions are desperate for any wide receiver to step up, and Raymond might be the go-to option for Jared Goff behind D'Andre Swift and T.J. Hockenson. The Eagles also have allowed three receivers to score at least 12 PPR points in the past two games. A.J. Green WR ARI Arizona • #18

Age: 33 • Experience: 11 year Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs GB ARI -6.5 O/U 50.5 OPP VS WR 13th PROJ PTS 10.1 WR RNK 34th YTD Stats REC 24 TAR 35 REYDS 406 TD 3 FPTS/G 11.8 Green and Christian Kirk are both worth using as No. 3 Fantasy receivers this week against the Packers, who are dealing with multiple injuries in their pass rush and secondary. Green has scored at least 13 PPR points in four of his past six games, and Kirk has scored at least 15 PPR points in each of the past two weeks. DeAndre Hopkins should remain the go-to receiver for the Cardinals, but Green and Kirk also have plenty of upside in this matchup. Marquez Callaway WR NO New Orleans • #1

Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs TB TB -5.5 O/U 50 OPP VS WR 25th PROJ PTS 10.3 WR RNK 45th YTD Stats REC 16 TAR 28 REYDS 254 TD 3 FPTS/G 9.9 Callaway and Tre'Quan Smith are worth using as No. 3 receivers this week in deeper leagues with the matchup against the Buccaneers. Jameis Winston will likely be throwing a lot in this game, and Alvin Kamara can't do it all by himself. Callaway has at least seven targets in each of his past two games, and hopefully that continues against Tampa Bay. And Smith and Winston couldn't connect in Week 7 at Seattle in Smith's first game this season, but hopefully they hit on a big play or two this week. The Buccaneers are one of five teams to allow more than 100 receptions to receivers this year, so hopefully Callaway and Smith can deliver. K.J. Osborn WR MIN Minnesota • #17

Age: 24 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs DAL DAL -2.5 O/U 55 OPP VS WR 17th PROJ PTS 10.6 WR RNK NR YTD Stats REC 26 TAR 35 REYDS 311 TD 2 FPTS/G 11.7 Justin Jefferson and Adam Thielen should both play well this week against the Cowboys, but Osborn is worth using in deeper leagues. He played well in his last game at Carolina in Week 6 with six catches for 78 yards and a touchdown on seven targets, and hopefully that carries over to this week against Dallas. Osborn has four games this season with at least six targets, and he's scored at least 14 PPR points in three of them. The Cowboys are No. 5 in Fantasy points allowed to receivers, so Kirk Cousins will hopefully get all three of his top guys involved in this matchup.

Sit 'Em Projections powered by Sportsline Jakobi Meyers WR NE New England • #16

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ LAC LAC -6 O/U 49 OPP VS WR 1st PROJ PTS 10.8 WR RNK 35th YTD Stats REC 41 TAR 59 REYDS 390 TD 0 FPTS/G 12 Meyers has tailed off after two strong games in Week 3 against New Orleans and Week 4 against Tampa Bay when he scored at least 16 PPR points in each outing. Since then, he's combined for just 29 PPR points against Houston, Dallas and the Jets in his past three games. This could be a game where his targets spike if the Patriots are chasing points on the road, but the Chargers are No. 2 in Fantasy points allowed to receivers this year. I'm still hopeful for Meyers to have a strong season, but it's apparently hard to trust him if he's not getting double digits in targets like he got against the Saints and Buccaneers. Allen Robinson WR CHI Chicago • #12

Age: 28 • Experience: 8 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs SF SF -4 O/U 39.5 OPP VS WR 4th PROJ PTS 9.3 WR RNK NR YTD Stats REC 23 TAR 40 REYDS 250 TD 1 FPTS/G 7.7 Robinson is just not getting the job done with Justin Fields under center, and you can't start Robinson any more, even as a No. 3 receiver in deeper leagues. He's been at 10 PPR points or less in every game and has just one touchdown. He's only topped 50 receiving yards twice but 63 yards is his season high. Maybe he'll surprise us and have a breakout game against the 49ers, but you can't keep waiting for that to happen and lose Fantasy production. Robinson is a bust this year, and he should remain on your bench -- or the waiver wire -- until further notice. Odell Beckham WR CLE Cleveland • #13

Age: 28 • Experience: 8 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs PIT CLE -3.5 O/U 42.5 OPP VS WR 18th PROJ PTS 8.5 WR RNK 48th YTD Stats REC 16 TAR 33 REYDS 226 TD 0 FPTS/G 8 Like Robinson, it's hard to trust Beckham, who is playing through a shoulder injury and might not have Baker Mayfield (shoulder) back for this matchup either. Beckham has two games this season with at least 12 PPR points in five outings, but he's still searching for his first touchdown. We'll see if Mayfield returns to action or if Beckham can rely on Case Keenum, but I don't want to start Beckham against the Steelers coming off a bye. Even though this is a good matchup since Pittsburgh is No. 4 in Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers, Beckham should only be used as a No. 3 Fantasy option in deeper leagues. Corey Davis WR NYJ N.Y. Jets • #84

Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CIN CIN -10.5 O/U 42 OPP VS WR 21st PROJ PTS 11 WR RNK 43rd YTD Stats REC 24 TAR 42 REYDS 349 TD 4 FPTS/G 13.8 Mike White starting for the Jets in place of the injured Zach Wilson (knee) isn't ideal for Davis since White will be checking down a lot instead of challenging down the field. At least that was the case in Week 7 at New England when White replaced Wilson and leaned heavily on Michael Carter and Ty Johnson. Davis did score a touchdown from White against the Patriots and finished with four catches for 47 yards on six targets, but he's only topped nine PPR points twice in his past five games. And Cincinnati's secondary should make things tough on Davis since the Bengals have allowed just two touchdowns to opposing receivers in their past five games. Tyler Boyd WR CIN Cincinnati • #83

Age: 26 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NYJ CIN -10.5 O/U 42 OPP VS WR 3rd PROJ PTS 12.4 WR RNK NR YTD Stats REC 32 TAR 45 REYDS 329 TD 1 FPTS/G 10.1 In the past three games with Tee Higgins healthy, Boyd has been a non-factor for the Bengals and Fantasy managers. He has 15 targets over that span for nine catches, 70 yards and no touchdowns, and he's only scored once this season -- when Higgins was out with a shoulder injury in Week 3 at Pittsburgh. Ja'Marr Chase is the star of Cincinnati's offense, and Higgins is worth using as a high-end No. 3 Fantasy receiver this week. As for Boyd, it's tough to trust him with the lack of targets -- and production -- when everyone is healthy.

Bust Alert Projections powered by Sportsline Jaylen Waddle WR MIA Miami • #17

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ BUF BUF -13.5 O/U 49.5 OPP VS WR 2nd PROJ PTS 12 WR RNK 30th YTD Stats REC 44 TAR 57 REYDS 384 TD 3 FPTS/G 14.1 We'll see if DeVante Parker (shoulder) can return to action this week, and Will Fuller (finger) remains out. Waddle has been Miami's No. 1 receiver all season, and he's scored at least 15 PPR points in each of the past two games against Jacksonville and Atlanta with 21 targets, 17 catches, 153 yards and two touchdowns over that span. It's been great watching Waddle and Tua Tagovailoa connect, but both should struggle this week against the Bills, who are No. 1 in Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers. Buffalo has allowed just two touchdowns to opposing receivers this year, and Waddle was held to six catches for 48 yards on eight targets against the Bills in Week 2. Now, Tagovailoa left that game with a rib injury, so keep that in mind about Waddle this week. But I have been treating him like a must-start receiver in all leagues for the past two weeks. This week, he's just a No. 3 Fantasy receiver given the matchup.

START 'EM & SIT 'EM Tight End

Start 'Em Projections powered by Sportsline Dallas Goedert TE PHI Philadelphia • #88

Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ DET PHI -3.5 O/U 48 OPP VS TE 13th PROJ PTS 11.2 TE RNK 4th YTD Stats REC 18 TAR 24 REYDS 286 TD 2 FPTS/G 10.1 In the first game without Zach Ertz in Week 7 at Las Vegas, Goedert had five targets and finished with three catches for 70 yards, along with a two-point conversion. He scored 12 PPR points, and it's just the third time he's reached that mark this season. Now, the good news is in all three of those positive outings he had at least five targets, and he should continue to get five targets weekly without Ertz. He also should do well this week against the Lions, who have allowed four tight ends to score at least 10 PPR points this season. Hunter Henry TE NE New England • #85

Age: 26 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ LAC LAC -6 O/U 49 OPP VS TE 23rd PROJ PTS 9.2 TE RNK 8th YTD Stats REC 24 TAR 32 REYDS 264 TD 4 FPTS/G 10.6 Henry gets the chance for a revenge game against his former team, and hopefully he can find the end zone for the fifth game in a row. The Chargers have allowed five tight ends to score at least 12 PPR points this season, including four in a row with Travis Kelce, Darren Waller, David Njoku and Mark Andrews, and hopefully Henry follows suit. He has top-five upside in this matchup against the team he spent five seasons with before signing with New England as a free agent this offseason. Robert Tonyan TE GB Green Bay • #85

Age: 27 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ ARI ARI -6.5 O/U 50.5 OPP VS TE 1st PROJ PTS 9.5 TE RNK 11th YTD Stats REC 15 TAR 25 REYDS 155 TD 2 FPTS/G 6.1 We'll see if Tonyan steps up with Davante Adams and Allen Lazard out after both were placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list, and Tonyan was great last season in the two games when Adams was hurt. Tonyan had five catches for 50 yards and a touchdown on five targets in Week 3 at New Orleans and six catches for 98 yards and three touchdowns on six targets in Week 4 against Atlanta. Tonyan just had his best game of this season in Week 7 against Washington with four catches for 63 yards and a touchdown on five targets, but he's facing a Cardinals defense this week that is No. 1 against opposing tight ends. For the season, Arizona has allowed just 23 catches for 156 yards to opposing tight ends, so Tonyan could be in trouble despite the potential uptick in targets with Adams and Lazard out. But I'll gamble on Tonyan as a streaming option given the opportunity to be one of Aaron Rodgers' top guys this week.

Sleepers Projections powered by Sportsline Pat Freiermuth TE PIT Pittsburgh • #88

Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CLE CLE -3.5 O/U 42.5 OPP VS TE 11th PROJ PTS 7.3 TE RNK 17th YTD Stats REC 18 TAR 20 REYDS 158 TD 1 FPTS/G 6.6 Freiermuth is one of my favorite streaming tight ends this week, especially in PPR. In Pittsburgh's first game without JuJu Smith-Schuster (shoulder) in Week 6 against Seattle, Freiermuth had seven targets for seven catches and 58 yards. Hopefully that's a sign of things to come, and Freiermuth is worth trusting as a starter in deeper leagues. The matchup is tough since Cleveland has allowed only one touchdown to a tight end since Week 1, but I like the opportunity for Freiermuth to be a go-to option for Ben Roethlisberger in this matchup and moving forward. Dan Arnold TE JAC Jacksonville • #85

Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ SEA SEA -3 O/U 43.5 OPP VS TE 18th PROJ PTS 8.8 TE RNK 15th YTD Stats REC 17 TAR 26 REYDS 204 TD 0 FPTS/G 5.9 Arnold has 13 targets in two games without D.J. Chark (ankle), and he scored 10 PPR points in Week 5 against Tennessee. He has a good matchup in Week 8 against Seattle, and the Seahawks have allowed three touchdowns to tight ends in their past five games. Arnold is worth using as a low-end starter in deeper leagues, and hopefully Trevor Lawrence continues to lean on him in this matchup and for the rest of the year. Tyler Conklin TE MIN Minnesota • #83

Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs DAL DAL -2.5 O/U 55 OPP VS TE 16th PROJ PTS 8.1 TE RNK 18th YTD Stats REC 22 TAR 30 REYDS 240 TD 1 FPTS/G 8.7 Conklin has a great matchup in Week 8 against the Cowboys, who are No. 22 in Fantasy points allowed to opposing tight ends. Conklin had three catches for 71 yards on five targets in Week 6 at Carolina and now has two games this season with at least 10 PPR points. He's not a bad streamer given the matchup, and Conklin should help Kirk Cousins have a big game this week on Sunday night.

Sit 'Em Projections powered by Sportsline Jared Cook TE LAC L.A. Chargers • #87

Age: 34 • Experience: 13 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs NE LAC -6 O/U 49 OPP VS TE 2nd PROJ PTS 9.6 TE RNK 13th YTD Stats REC 21 TAR 33 REYDS 235 TD 2 FPTS/G 9.4 Cook has scored at least 12 PPR points in two of his past three games, and hopefully he continues to be productive coming off the Chargers bye. But he has a tough matchup in Week 8 against the Patriots, and I would only use him as a starter in deeper leagues. New England has allowed just two touchdowns to opposing tight ends this year, and the Patriots should be able to keep Cook out of the end zone in this matchup. O.J. Howard TE TB Tampa Bay • #80

Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NO TB -5.5 O/U 50 OPP VS TE 4th PROJ PTS 4.1 TE RNK 21st YTD Stats REC 11 TAR 16 REYDS 109 TD 1 FPTS/G 4 We'll find out if Rob Gronkowski (ribs) is able to play this week, which would really make Howard someone to avoid. But even if Gronkowski is out we saw the downfall for Howard in Week 7 against Chicago. Gronkowski and Antonio Brown (ankle) were both missing against the Bears, but Howard disappeared with only one catch for 9 yards on three targets. This was after he had six catches for 49 yards and a touchdown on seven targets at Philadelphia in Week 6. The Saints have yet to allow a tight end to score this season, so Howard should struggle again even if he gets an increased workload in place of Gronkowski. Cole Kmet TE CHI Chicago • #85

Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs SF SF -4 O/U 39.5 OPP VS TE 5th PROJ PTS 6.3 TE RNK 20th YTD Stats REC 19 TAR 30 REYDS 173 TD 0 FPTS/G 5.2 I like what Kmet has done lately with 11 targets in his past two games against Green Bay and Tampa Bay, but I'm not ready to start him yet in the majority of leagues. He's converted those targets into just nine catches for 92 yards and no touchdowns, and he's still looking for his first touchdown this year. The 49ers also have allowed just one touchdown to a tight end since Week 1, and only T.J. Hockenson in Week 1 had more than three catches or 25 yards from a tight end against San Francisco. Stash Kmet if you have room to carry two tight ends because I like his upside moving forward, but he's not worth starting in most formats.

Bust Alert Projections powered by Sportsline Ricky Seals-Jones TE WAS Washington • #83

Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ DEN DEN -3 O/U 44 OPP VS TE 8th PROJ PTS 7 TE RNK 9th YTD Stats REC 18 TAR 27 REYDS 188 TD 2 FPTS/G 7 It's hard to bench Seals-Jones because he's a huge part of Washington's offense, and he never comes off the field. He's also scored at least 11 PPR points in each of his past two outings against the Chiefs and Packers. But this is a tough matchup against the Broncos, who have yet to allow a tight end to score a touchdown, including matchups with Andrews and Waller. I like Seals-Jones as a low-end starter in deeper leagues, but this could be his worst outing since taking over for an injured Logan Thomas (hamstring) in Week 5.

START 'EM & SIT 'EM DST

Start 'Em

Bengals (at NYJ): While the Bengals offense gets most of the attention because of Joe Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase and Joe Mixon, the Cincinnati defense has been impressive also. The Bengals have held four teams to 17 points or less this season, including the Ravens in Week 7. Cincinnati just sacked Lamar Jackson five times, and the Bengals DST should be great against the Jets. Whether Joe Flacco or Mike White starts for the injured Zach Wilson (knee), that's a bonus for the Bengals, and the Jets have scored 14 points or less in four of six games. The Jets have also allowed 20 sacks and have 11 interceptions. The Bengals DST is a top-three Fantasy option in Week 8.

Sleepers

49ers (at CHI)

Steelers (at CLE)

Falcons (vs. CAR)

Sit 'Em

Patriots (at LAC): The Patriots DST just had a strong outing in Week 7 against the Jets with two sacks, two interceptions, a fumble recovery and just 13 points allowed. But things should be more difficult in Week 8 at the Chargers. Justin Herbert has been sacked twice in each of the past three games, but he has just one interception in his past four outings. And the Chargers have scored at least 28 points in three of their past four games. This is a good week to sit the Patriots DST.

START 'EM & SIT 'EM KICKERS

Start 'Em Projections powered by Sportsline Greg Zuerlein K DAL Dallas • #2

Age: 33 • Experience: 10 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ MIN DAL -2.5 O/U 55 OPP VS K 19th PROJ PTS 9.6 K RNK 6th Prior to his bye in Week 7, Zuerlein had consecutive games with at least 11 Fantasy points. He has six field goals and seven PATs over that span, and he has four games this year with at least 10 Fantasy points. Three kickers have already scored at least nine Fantasy points against the Vikings, and Zuerlein should be considered a top-five Fantasy kicker in Week 8.

Sleepers Projections powered by Sportsline Evan McPherson K CIN Cincinnati • #2

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NYJ CIN -10.5 O/U 42 OPP VS K 30th PROJ PTS 7.9 K RNK 2nd Greg Joseph K MIN Minnesota • #1

Age: 27 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs DAL DAL -2.5 O/U 55 OPP VS K 5th PROJ PTS 7.5 K RNK 7th Randy Bullock K TEN Tennessee • #4

Age: 31 • Experience: 10 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ IND IND -1 O/U 51 OPP VS K 7th PROJ PTS 6 K RNK 12th