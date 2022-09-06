Thibodeaux (knee) was a limited participant during Tuesday's practice, Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News and Art Stapleton of The Bergen Record report.

Per Stapleton and Leonard, Thibodeaux participated in mostly stationary individual drills while wearing no pads, though he was sporting a protective brace around his right leg. The No. 5 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft sustained a sprained MCL during the team's second preseason contest against the Bengals and was expected to miss 3-to-4 weeks -- Sunday's season opener (Sept. 11) would mark exactly three weeks since the injury transpired. While his return to practice is a good sign, Wednesday's official practice report should give a better indication of his status for Week 1.