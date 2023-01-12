Jackson, who didn't practice Thursday, posted on his personal Twitter account that his left knee "remains unstable" as the Ravens prepare for Sunday's wild-card game at Cincinnati, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports.

Jackson logged his 17th DNP in a row Thursday as he continues his recovery from a knee injury that he sustained Week 13 against the Broncos. He clarified his health in back-to-back tweets, writing, "I've suffered a PCL Grade 2 sprain on the borderline of a strain 3. There is still inflammation surrounding my knee, and my knee remains unstable." Jackson thus appears as if he'll be ruled out for a sixth consecutive contest, which will be revealed on Friday's injury report. As for the Ravens' starting quarterback if that comes to pass, Tyler Huntley has been limited in both sessions this week and even resumed throwing Thursday as he deals with tendinitis in his right throwing shoulder, so he and Anthony Brown are the candidates to be under center for the Ravens on Sunday.