Coach Pete Carroll said Tuesday that Walker's status for a Week 1 game against the Broncos is in question due to his ongoing recovery from a hernia procedure, Brady Henderson of ESPN.com reports.

Meanwhile, the Seahawks' top running back Rashaad Penny returned to the team Tuesday after a brief bout with COVID-19, per Curtis Crabtree of Sports Radio 950 KJR Seattle. Carroll's comments effectively were non-update on Walker, who has been sidelined since mid-August due to the aforementioned surgery. With no set timeline yet to be announced, the rookie second-rounder appears to be in limbo until he gains medical clearance.