Harris managed an assist in Saturday's 6-4 win over the Blues.

While Harris got on the scoresheet, he saw just 4:32 of ice time as the Blue Jackets remained in a seven-defensemen system. The 24-year-old's limited usage suggests he's in danger of returning to the press box if the team flips back to the traditional 12-forward, six-defensemen alignment. Harris has done little in his first year with the Blue Jackets, picking up three points, 12 shots on net, 17 hits, 26 blocked shots and a minus-5 rating over 24 appearances.