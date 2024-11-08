Kyrou scored a goal on three shots in Thursday's 4-2 loss to Utah.

Kyrou buried a one-timer after receiving a pass from Pavel Buchnevich at 13:29 of the final frame to tie the score at two apiece. Kyrou has tallied in three straight games after not scoring in his previous 10 contests. The right-shot forward is shouldering the load on offense for the Blues -- he leads the team in scoring with 12 points through 14 games. Overall, Kyrou is up to five goals, seven assists, four PIM, 43 shots, seven blocks, 10 hits and a plus-2 rating while skating on the top line and No. 1 power-play unit.