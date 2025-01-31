Frost (undisclosed) and Joel Farabee were traded to the Flames from the Flyers on Thursday in exchange for Jakob Pelletier, Andrei Kuzmenko, a 2025 second-round pick and a 2028 seventh-round pick, Pierre LeBrun of TSN reports.

Frost has the potential to be the best player in the deal, which includes three three players taken in the first round of their respective drafts. The 25-year-old has played a middle-six role for the Flyers for much of 2024-25, though his playing style has led to conflict with John Tortorella at times. Calgary bench boss Ryan Huska may provide Frost with a bit more freedom. Frost has 25 points in 49 appearances this season, but he was unable to finish Thursday's contest versus the Islanders due to what's believed to be an injury concern, so it's unclear if he will be able to make his Flames debut right away. Calgary plays Detroit on Saturday in the first half of a back-to-back.