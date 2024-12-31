Luostarinen scored a goal and added three hits in Monday's 5-3 win over the Rangers.

Luostarinen has been effective in a second-line role recently, picking up three goals and an assist over his last seven games. The 26-year-old had spent much of the year on the third line before moving up, though his ice time hasn't changed much. Luostarinen is at six goals, 15 points, 40 shots on net, 85 hits, 26 blocked shots and a plus-4 rating over 38 appearances. He's a depth scorer with a physical edge for fantasy purposes.