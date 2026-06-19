How USMNT can clinch Group D in World Cup; Wyndham Clark builds huge U.S. Open lead

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⚽ Five things to know Friday

📈📉 Do not miss this: World Cup Power Rankings

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The first week of the World Cup taught us that no matter how confident we are in our predictions, there will always be surprises when the 48 best international soccer teams square off in the sport's biggest tournament. Now that every squad has played at least one game, it's time to revisit our power rankings and adjust as necessary. In some cases, we were proven spot on. In others, there are serious alterations to be made.

We see you, Cabo Verde. While they entered the tournament two spots out of last place in our rankings, the World Cup debutants are suddenly up one-sixth of the way to the top as the biggest risers thus far. Drawing with a Spain team that many think will win the Cup will do that. Here's their new tier, which you will notice includes a couple of other climbers:

36. Paraguay (↓1)

37. Tunisia (↓6)

38. Cabo Verde (↑8)

39. DR Congo (↑5)

40. New Zealand (↑7)

For every team that rises, one must fall. Cue Belgium, which is down six spots to No. 21 with the biggest drop of any team. Francesco Porzio explained the Belgian slide:

Porzio: "Belgium's golden generation is nearing its end, and it showed in their opening match. While Romelu Lukaku made a difference off the bench and played a key role in Egypt's own goal, a draw is simply not the statement Belgium needed to make."

🏈 Picking every Big Ten game in 2026

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The Big Ten accounts for each of the last three College Football Playoff national champions, so the question for 2026 is which teams have the best chances of keeping that streak alive. Our Brad Crawford set out to find the answer by picking every single game for all 18 programs. Through that process, a clear top tier emerged. He predicts three Big Ten teams in the CFP, all of which are seeded No. 8 or better.

The reigning national champions are one of those playoff teams. Indiana misses out on the Big Ten Championship Game in Crawford's projections, but at 10-2 overall, it firmly gets back into the 12-team field as a threat to win it all again. Here are the Hoosiers' projected wins and losses:

Wins: North Texas , Howard , Western Kentucky , Northwestern , Ohio State , at Rutgers , at Nebraska , Minnesota , USC , Purdue

, , , , , at , at , , , Losses: at Michigan, at Washington

Beating Ohio State but still falling short of the conference title is a tough break for Curt Cignetti's squad. And speaking of the Buckeyes, the date with the defending champs is one of numerous marquee matchups on a slate loaded with potential pitfalls.

Crawford: "The schedule gets tricky for the Buckeyes, who are once again loaded despite heavy NFL Draft losses. Ryan Day's team won't be immune to a pair of regular-season stumbles against championship-caliber opponents, one coming outside of conference play in Week 2 against the Longhorns."

👍👎 The best (and not-so-best) of the rest

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📺 What we're watching this weekend

Friday

⛳ U.S. Open, second round, 1:30 p.m. on NBC

⚾ Blue Jays at Orioles, 2:20 p.m. on Peacock

⚽ World Cup: United States vs. Australia, 3 p.m. on Fox

⚽ World Cup: Scotland vs. Morocco, 6 p.m. on Fox

⚾ Reds at Yankees, 7:05 p.m. on Peacock

⚾ Nationals at Rays or Brewers at Braves, 7:15 p.m. on MLB Network

🏀 Mystics at Liberty, 7:30 p.m. on Ion

🤼 WWE SmackDown, 8 p.m. on USA Network

⚾ Cardinals at Royals, 8:15 p.m. on Apple TV

⚽ World Cup: Brazil vs. Haiti, 8:30 p.m. on Fox

⚾ Angels at Athletics or Red Sox at Mariners, 9:40 p.m. on MLB Network

⚾ Twins at Diamondbacks, 9:45 p.m. on Apple TV

🏀 Lynx at Valkyries, 10 p.m. on Ion

⚽ World Cup: Türkiye vs. Paraguay, 11 p.m. on FS1

Saturday

⛳ U.S. Open, third round, noon on NBC

⚽ World Cup: Netherlands vs. Sweden, 1 p.m. on Fox

🏀 Fever at Dream, 1 p.m. on ABC

⚾ White Sox at Tigers, 1:10 p.m. on Peacock

⚾ Reds at Yankees or Blue Jays at Cubs, 1:35 p.m. on MLB Network

🏀 Storm at Mercury, 3 p.m. on ABC

⚽ World Cup: Germany vs. Ivory Coast, 4 p.m. on Fox

⚾ Nationals at Rays, 4:10 p.m. on ESPN Unlimited

⚾ Padres at Rangers or Brewers at Braves, 5:30 p.m. on MLB Network

⚾ Guardians at Astros or Mets at Phillies, 7:15 p.m. on Fox

🏀 Sky at Wings, 8 p.m. on CBS/Paramount+

🤼 UFC Fight Night: Kape vs. Horiguchi, 8 p.m. on Paramount+

⚽ World Cup: Ecuador vs. Curaçao, 8 p.m. on FS1

⚾ CWS Finals: No. 5 North Carolina vs. Oklahoma, 8 p.m. on ESPN

⚾ Orioles at Dodgers or Red Sox at Mariners, 10:10 p.m. on MLB Network

⚽ World Cup: Tunisia vs. Japan, midnight on FS1

Sunday

⚽ World Cup: Spain vs. Saudi Arabia, noon on Fox

⛳ U.S. Open, final round, noon on NBC

⚾ Reds at Yankees, 1:35 p.m. on Peacock

⚾ Brewers at Braves, 1:35 p.m. on ESPN Unlimited

⚾ White Sox at Tigers or Nationals at Rays, 1:40 p.m. on MLB Network

⚾ CWS Finals: No. 5 North Carolina vs. Oklahoma, 2:30 p.m. on ABC

⚽ World Cup: Belgium vs. Iran, 3 p.m. on FS1

⚾ Twins at Diamondbacks, 3:15 p.m. on NBC Sports Network

🏀 Valkyries at Aces, 4 p.m. on CBS/Paramount+

🏁 NASCAR at Coronado, 4 p.m. on Prime Video

⚽ World Cup: Uruguay vs. Cape Verde, 6 p.m. on FS1

🏀 Mystics at Lynx, 6 p.m. on NBA TV

⚾ Mets at Phillies, 7:20 p.m. on NBC

🏀 Liberty at Sparks, 8 p.m. on ESPN

⚽ World Cup: New Zealand vs. Egypt, 9 p.m. on FS1