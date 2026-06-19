How USMNT can clinch Group D in World Cup; Wyndham Clark builds huge U.S. Open lead

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⚽ Five things to know Friday
- The USMNT have an opportunity to win Group D today. The three host teams are back in action at the World Cup this week with Canada rolling to a 6-0 win over Qatar, Mexico squeaking past South Korea in a 1-0 thriller and the United States gearing up for its match against Australia. The USMNT have a chance to clinch Group D and punch their ticket to the Round of 32. Heading to the knockout stage is as straightforward as beating the Aussies. Winning the group with one match to spare requires a bit of help. The biggest question facing the Americans is whether Christian Pulisic will bounce back from his calf injury and rejoin the starting 11. We predicted what the lineup could look like without him, but there is a real chance the star will be available for Mauricio Pochettino.
- Wyndham Clark holds a massive lead at the U.S. Open. The 2023 champion is well on his way to another major win, but there is still plenty of time for things to change. In fact, Clark has not even played through 18 holes. Weather impacted the first round and led to its suspension, forcing Clark to call it a day at 6 under with two holes to play. He is four strokes clear of the pack, and if his lead holds, it would be the largest in an opening round at the U.S. Open since 1933. Rory McIlroy is among those within striking distance of the early leader, but before he tees off on Friday, he will have to wait for the first round to conclude. Here are the updated tee times, which are delayed by just 15 minutes. The U.S. Open resumed its opening round this morning.
- The Knicks and their fans put on a show at the NBA championship parade. The NBA Finals were a spectacle thanks to the Knicks winning their first title in 53 years, and their parade was just as entertaining. Franchise legends and celebrities turned out in Lower Manhattan while Jalen Brunson called out his critics, NYC mayor Zohran Mamdani delivered an impassioned speech, Alicia Keys put on a performance and more. We captured all the best moments from a parade to remember.
- MLB changed the Home Run Derby format again, and the draft could be next. It's time to re-learn how the Home Run Derby works. Another major rule change is in store for this summer's event, as MLB will reportedly remove the clock and go back to a swing-based format with 20 per player in the first round and 15 each in the second round and finals. One player who wants to try out the new rules: Ben Rice. The Yankees first baseman, who ranks fifth in baseball in round-trippers, said he would "love" to participate if invited. If that's not enough change for you, then buckle up for a potential draft overhaul. MLB proposed sweeping changes, including making high school players ineligible.
- All 32 NFL teams have now completed their mandatory minicamps. We learned a lot over the last week as the final 13 teams finished up a major part of their offseason programs. Among the biggest takeaways was Joe Burrow comparing this year's Bengals squad to his 2019 national championship team at LSU, which only adds to the buzz surrounding what might be a Super Bowl dark horse. Meanwhile, on the injury front, Bo Nix was limited to individual work with the Broncos due to the ankle injury he sustained last postseason, but insisted he is ready to go full speed.
📈📉 Do not miss this: World Cup Power Rankings
The first week of the World Cup taught us that no matter how confident we are in our predictions, there will always be surprises when the 48 best international soccer teams square off in the sport's biggest tournament. Now that every squad has played at least one game, it's time to revisit our power rankings and adjust as necessary. In some cases, we were proven spot on. In others, there are serious alterations to be made.
We see you, Cabo Verde. While they entered the tournament two spots out of last place in our rankings, the World Cup debutants are suddenly up one-sixth of the way to the top as the biggest risers thus far. Drawing with a Spain team that many think will win the Cup will do that. Here's their new tier, which you will notice includes a couple of other climbers:
36. Paraguay (↓1)
37. Tunisia (↓6)
38. Cabo Verde (↑8)
39. DR Congo (↑5)
40. New Zealand (↑7)
For every team that rises, one must fall. Cue Belgium, which is down six spots to No. 21 with the biggest drop of any team. Francesco Porzio explained the Belgian slide:
- Porzio: "Belgium's golden generation is nearing its end, and it showed in their opening match. While Romelu Lukaku made a difference off the bench and played a key role in Egypt's own goal, a draw is simply not the statement Belgium needed to make."
🏈 Picking every Big Ten game in 2026
The Big Ten accounts for each of the last three College Football Playoff national champions, so the question for 2026 is which teams have the best chances of keeping that streak alive. Our Brad Crawford set out to find the answer by picking every single game for all 18 programs. Through that process, a clear top tier emerged. He predicts three Big Ten teams in the CFP, all of which are seeded No. 8 or better.
The reigning national champions are one of those playoff teams. Indiana misses out on the Big Ten Championship Game in Crawford's projections, but at 10-2 overall, it firmly gets back into the 12-team field as a threat to win it all again. Here are the Hoosiers' projected wins and losses:
- Wins: North Texas, Howard, Western Kentucky, Northwestern, Ohio State, at Rutgers, at Nebraska, Minnesota, USC, Purdue
- Losses: at Michigan, at Washington
Beating Ohio State but still falling short of the conference title is a tough break for Curt Cignetti's squad. And speaking of the Buckeyes, the date with the defending champs is one of numerous marquee matchups on a slate loaded with potential pitfalls.
- Crawford: "The schedule gets tricky for the Buckeyes, who are once again loaded despite heavy NFL Draft losses. Ryan Day's team won't be immune to a pair of regular-season stumbles against championship-caliber opponents, one coming outside of conference play in Week 2 against the Longhorns."
👍👎 The best (and not-so-best) of the rest
- Here's how Jacob Misiorowski leveled up to become one of the best pitchers in baseball.
- Olivia Miles continues to separate from the pack atop our WNBA Rookie Rankings, while Paige Bueckers earned an "A" on our second-year player report card.
- Trae Young will reportedly decline his $49 million player option, setting up a big decision in free agency.
- Mike Trout might be in danger of missing the All-Star Game due to his hamstring injury.
- The Yankees can thank Paul Goldschmidt for keeping them afloat while their top batters recover from injuries.
- The Protect College Sports Act is one step closer to approval after passing a Senate committee vote.
- UFC Freedom 250 more than doubled the previous Paramount+ viewership record for an exclusive live event.
- Lionel Messi's father is in the midst of a health situation, which explains why the Argentina superstar was so emotional during his World Cup opener.
- Stefon Diggs confirmed his interest in potentially signing with the Commanders.
- For the first time in years, the Cowboys head into the summer without any contract drama. There's a welcome calmness inside The Star.
- Less than a week out from the NBA Draft, our Cameron Salerno foresees the Nets making a big bet on Nate Ament in his latest mock draft.
- Multiple aces nearly threw no-hitters in the last week, which raises the question, who will be the next pitcher to complete a no-no?
- These eight college football players are on bust watch. Which of the former five-star recruits will break through?
- We ranked the 25 greatest players in Steelers history.
📺 What we're watching this weekend
Friday
⛳ U.S. Open, second round, 1:30 p.m. on NBC
⚾ Blue Jays at Orioles, 2:20 p.m. on Peacock
⚽ World Cup: United States vs. Australia, 3 p.m. on Fox
⚽ World Cup: Scotland vs. Morocco, 6 p.m. on Fox
⚾ Reds at Yankees, 7:05 p.m. on Peacock
⚾ Nationals at Rays or Brewers at Braves, 7:15 p.m. on MLB Network
🏀 Mystics at Liberty, 7:30 p.m. on Ion
🤼 WWE SmackDown, 8 p.m. on USA Network
⚾ Cardinals at Royals, 8:15 p.m. on Apple TV
⚽ World Cup: Brazil vs. Haiti, 8:30 p.m. on Fox
⚾ Angels at Athletics or Red Sox at Mariners, 9:40 p.m. on MLB Network
⚾ Twins at Diamondbacks, 9:45 p.m. on Apple TV
🏀 Lynx at Valkyries, 10 p.m. on Ion
⚽ World Cup: Türkiye vs. Paraguay, 11 p.m. on FS1
Saturday
⛳ U.S. Open, third round, noon on NBC
⚽ World Cup: Netherlands vs. Sweden, 1 p.m. on Fox
🏀 Fever at Dream, 1 p.m. on ABC
⚾ White Sox at Tigers, 1:10 p.m. on Peacock
⚾ Reds at Yankees or Blue Jays at Cubs, 1:35 p.m. on MLB Network
🏀 Storm at Mercury, 3 p.m. on ABC
⚽ World Cup: Germany vs. Ivory Coast, 4 p.m. on Fox
⚾ Nationals at Rays, 4:10 p.m. on ESPN Unlimited
⚾ Padres at Rangers or Brewers at Braves, 5:30 p.m. on MLB Network
⚾ Guardians at Astros or Mets at Phillies, 7:15 p.m. on Fox
🏀 Sky at Wings, 8 p.m. on CBS/Paramount+
🤼 UFC Fight Night: Kape vs. Horiguchi, 8 p.m. on Paramount+
⚽ World Cup: Ecuador vs. Curaçao, 8 p.m. on FS1
⚾ CWS Finals: No. 5 North Carolina vs. Oklahoma, 8 p.m. on ESPN
⚾ Orioles at Dodgers or Red Sox at Mariners, 10:10 p.m. on MLB Network
⚽ World Cup: Tunisia vs. Japan, midnight on FS1
Sunday
⚽ World Cup: Spain vs. Saudi Arabia, noon on Fox
⛳ U.S. Open, final round, noon on NBC
⚾ Reds at Yankees, 1:35 p.m. on Peacock
⚾ Brewers at Braves, 1:35 p.m. on ESPN Unlimited
⚾ White Sox at Tigers or Nationals at Rays, 1:40 p.m. on MLB Network
⚾ CWS Finals: No. 5 North Carolina vs. Oklahoma, 2:30 p.m. on ABC
⚽ World Cup: Belgium vs. Iran, 3 p.m. on FS1
⚾ Twins at Diamondbacks, 3:15 p.m. on NBC Sports Network
🏀 Valkyries at Aces, 4 p.m. on CBS/Paramount+
🏁 NASCAR at Coronado, 4 p.m. on Prime Video
⚽ World Cup: Uruguay vs. Cape Verde, 6 p.m. on FS1
🏀 Mystics at Lynx, 6 p.m. on NBA TV
⚾ Mets at Phillies, 7:20 p.m. on NBC
🏀 Liberty at Sparks, 8 p.m. on ESPN
⚽ World Cup: New Zealand vs. Egypt, 9 p.m. on FS1