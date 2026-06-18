UFC Freedom 250 delivers record-breaking viewership for Paramount+ across United States, Latin America

Seventeen million people across the United States and Latin America tuned in for UFC Freedom 250. Sunday's spectacle, held on the White House South Lawn, now stands as the biggest exclusive live event in Paramount+ history.

UFC Freedom 250 reached 15.26 million stateside, according to Nielsen, with an additional 1.67 million tuning in from Latin America, per Adobe Analytics. The event, headlined by Justin Gaethje's shocking upset of Ilia Topuria, averaged 8.2 million viewers across both markets.

UFC will announce viewership numbers outside of the U.S. and Latin America next week.

The record-breaking milestone comes five months after UFC's debut on the streaming service. UFC 324, also headlined by Gaethje, broke the record at the time for the largest exclusive live event on Paramount+. The Jan. 24 show averaged a million viewers and seven million households in the U.S. and Latin America, according to Adobe Analytics.

UFC Freedom 250's truncated seven-fight main card also marks the first time that every fight on a UFC card ended via knockout or technical knockout. Gaethje earned $825,000 in post-fight bonuses for his thrilling performance with Topuria and interim heavyweight champion Ciryl Gane netting approximately $400,000 each.

Every UFC event streams in the United States and Latin America on Paramount+, with select events also available in Australia. Starting in 2027, Paramount+ will also become the exclusive home of all UFC numbered events in Canada.