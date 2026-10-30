Islam Makhachev doesn't see himself competing in mixed martial arts much longer. The reigning UFC welterweight champion is seeking the toughest challenge for what will be one of his final Octagon appearances.

Makhachev once again turned his attention to Carlos Prates and Michael Morales on Friday. The top contenders will fight for the interim welterweight championship at UFC 336, scheduled to take place in Toronto on Jan. 30. Makhachev, already a two-division UFC champion with a record number of lightweight title defenses, wants to add at least one more elite welterweight to his resume before calling it a career.

"My next fight is one of the last in my career," Makhachev wrote on social media. "They say Prates is too dangerous for me and Morales is too good for me. So I want to face the best of them and prove to the world once again who is the best in the world."

Makhachev has been unusually active on social media since the promotion booked the interim title fight. UFC CEO and president Dana White said the company planned for Makhachev to defend his title at UFC 336, but pivoted to the interim title fight because Makhachev woanted to wait until after Ramadan.

The fanbase is incredibly enthusiastic about Prates vs. Morales, but confused about why an interim title was introduced. In most cases, an interim title is created when the champion is unavailable for one year or indefinitely. Makhachev fought in August and could feasibly fight again in the spring.

By comparison, UFC light heavyweight champion Carlos Ulberg tore his ACL in April, yet the promotion hasn't booked an interim title fight in that division.

Makhachev is competing a little longer than his mentor, Khabib Nurmagomedov, wanted. Nurmagomedov publicly warned fighters about hanging onto glory once they reach 35. His pupil is no exception. Makhachev celebrated his 35th birthday in late October, but will likely be closer to 36 when he next competes.