2026 NBA Mock Draft: Nets bet big on Nate Ament at No. 6; Keaton Wagler slides down board

Round 1 - Pick 1 AJ Dybantsa SF BYU • Fr • 6'9" / 217 lbs Projected Team Washington PROSPECT RNK 1st POSITION RNK 1st PPG 25.5 RPG 6.8 APG 3.7 3P% 33.1% This pick should come down to Peterson or Dybantsa. The Wizards can't go wrong with either prospect. Like I've said for the last calendar year, I strongly believe that Peterson is the best player in the class. However, Dybantsa would be a great fit with Washington, too. He was college basketball's leading scorer last season as a freshman and has all the tools to be one of the top scorers at the next level down the line.

Round 1 - Pick 2 Cameron Boozer PF Duke • Fr • 6'8" / 250 lbs Projected Team Utah PROSPECT RNK 3rd POSITION RNK 1st PPG 22.5 RPG 10.2 APG 4.1 3P% 39.1% This is where the first curveball of the draft might come. If Dybantsa is off the board first, Utah will have a decision to make between Boozer and Peterson. My prediction is that Boozer will be the pick. He had one of the best one-and-done seasons in college basketball history at Duke and would add playmaking, rebounding and scoring to an already loaded Utah frontcourt. Boozer has almost become underrated this draft cycle. He would be the clear-cut No. 1 pick in most draft classes.

Round 1 - Pick 3 Darryn Peterson PG Kansas • Fr • 6'5" / 200 lbs Projected Team Memphis PROSPECT RNK 2nd POSITION RNK 1st PPG 20.2 RPG 4.2 APG 1.6 3P% 38.2% Peterson's health was a huge talking point during his time at Kansas. He missed 11 games total due to cramping. If Peterson was healthy throughout the season, I don't think there would be a debate at No. 1. Just turn on the tape of the first half of Kansas' game against BYU to see why. Peterson outplayed Dybantsa and showed why he is the best player in the class. Memphis should be thrilled if Peterson is here at No. 3.

Round 1 - Pick 4 Caleb Wilson PF North Carolina • Fr • 6'9" / 210 lbs Projected Team Chicago PROSPECT RNK 4th POSITION RNK 2nd PPG 19.8 RPG 9.4 APG 2.7 3P% 25.9% The Bulls have the easiest decision to make on draft night. Whatever prospect of the "Big Four" is available, that's the pick. Wilson to Chicago seems like one of the most likely pairings on draft night. Wilson has untapped potential on the offensive end of the floor and would add athleticism and defense to a franchise looking for a 1A-type player.

From From Indiana Pacers Round 1 - Pick 5 Mikel Brown Jr. PG Louisville • Fr • 6'4" / 190 lbs Projected Team L.A. Clippers PROSPECT RNK 8th POSITION RNK 5th PPG 18.2 RPG 3.3 APG 4.7 3P% 34.4% Pick No. 5 is where the real drama is going to start. The Clippers have their pick at whatever point guard they want. One of the most logical fits is Brown, who might've been locked into the No. 5 spot if he didn't miss almost a dozen games at Louisville due to a back injury. If the medicals are clean, this should be the pick. Brown or Keaton Wagler both can co-exist with Darius Garland in the backcourt.

Round 1 - Pick 6 Nate Ament PF Tennessee • Fr • 6'10" / 211 lbs Projected Team Brooklyn PROSPECT RNK 10th POSITION RNK 3rd PPG 16.7 RPG 6.3 APG 2.3 3P% 33.3% The Nets are the wild card in the top 10 and could bet on potential here with Ament. The Nets drafted three point guards last summer with the five first-round picks the franchise had. Brooklyn could certainly target a point guard in this range — like Brown if he's still on the board — but Ament could serve as the first real shake-up on draft night. Ament's freshman season at Tennessee was a mixed bag with plenty of ups and downs, but the talent and physical traits are certainly there. He showed signs of improvement but wasn't efficient, shooting just 39% from the floor as a 6-foot-10 forward. For a Brooklyn team nowhere close to winning big now, buying low on Ament's potential may be the move.

Round 1 - Pick 7 Darius Acuff Jr. PG Arkansas • Fr • 6'2" / 185 lbs Projected Team Sacramento PROSPECT RNK 6th POSITION RNK 3rd PPG 23.5 RPG 3.1 APG 6.4 3P% 44% The worst kept secret in the NBA Draft is the Kings admiration for Acuff. Kings general manager Scott Perry coached his father in the 1990s when he was the coach at Eastern Kentucky. Acuff, in my opinion, is the best true point guard in the draft. He can be an offensive engine in the NBA. That's exactly what Sacramento needs.

From From New Orleans Pelicans Round 1 - Pick 8 Aday Mara C Michigan • Jr • 7'3" / 260 lbs Projected Team Atlanta PROSPECT RNK 11th POSITION RNK 1st PPG 12.1 RPG 6.8 APG 2.4 3P% 30% The run on point guards could stop here with Atlanta taking one of the best shot blockers in college basketball. Mara's rise over the last few months has been remarkable to watch. He was the defensive anchor on Michigan's national title team and would be a fun fit with Atlanta.

Round 1 - Pick 9 Keaton Wagler PG Illinois • Fr • 6'5" / 188 lbs Projected Team Dallas PROSPECT RNK 5th POSITION RNK 2nd PPG 17.9 RPG 5.1 APG 4.2 3P% 39.7% The Mavericks can go a few different directions with this pick, but if Wagler falls to 9, that should be the pick. Wagler went from an unsung recruit to an All-American during his lone season at Illinois. Wagler can play off the ball, so his fit next to Kyrie Irving (if Dallas keeps him) could work. It would also give Cooper Flagg a long-term running mate.

Round 1 - Pick 10 Kingston Flemings PG Houston • Fr • 6'3" / 183 lbs Projected Team Milwaukee PROSPECT RNK 7th POSITION RNK 4th PPG 16.1 RPG 4.1 APG 5.2 3P% 38.7% It's hard to figure out the Bucks' offseason without addressing if Giannis Antetokounmpo is going to get traded and where he could wind up. Milwaukee should be focusing on taking BPA in this spot, so someone like Flemings makes a ton of sense as the franchise resets with a rebuild if Antetokounmpo is traded.

Round 1 - Pick 11 Morez Johnson Jr. PF Michigan • Soph • 6'9" / 250 lbs Projected Team Golden St. PROSPECT RNK 17th POSITION RNK 7th PPG 13.1 RPG 7.3 APG 1.2 3P% 34.3% The Warriors could be debating between taking one of Michigan's star forwards. Yaxel Lendeborg maxes a ton of sense here. But so does Johnson, who is one of the most versatile players in the draft. He exploits mismatches on offense and can guard multiple positions on the defensive end of the floor.

From From Los Angeles Clippers Round 1 - Pick 12 Brayden Burries SG Arizona • Fr • 6'4" / 215 lbs Projected Team Oklahoma City PROSPECT RNK 9th POSITION RNK 1st PPG 16.1 RPG 4.9 APG 2.4 3P% 39.1% The Thunder have an abundance of riches in their rotation. If the Thunder stick at No. 12, one option that makes sense is Burries. He is a versatile guard who can shoot, rebound and defend. That's exactly the kind of player OKC tends to target.

Round 1 - Pick 13 Yaxel Lendeborg PF Michigan • Sr • 6'9" / 241 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 12th POSITION RNK 4th PPG 15.1 RPG 6.8 APG 3.2 3P% 37.2% Age has been a huge talking point when it comes to Lendeborg's draft stock. However, I truly believe he is one of the best players in the draft. An ideal landing spot would be a win-now team in need of size, length and athleticism. Lendeborg fits that bill.

Round 1 - Pick 14 Hannes Steinbach PF Washington • Fr • 6'10" / 248 lbs Projected Team Charlotte PROSPECT RNK 16th POSITION RNK 6th PPG 18.5 RPG 11.8 APG 1.6 3P% 34% Steinbach has some of the best hands in college basketball and was a double-double machine during his time at Washington. If Aday Mara is off the board when the Hornets pick, Steinbach should be under consideration.

From From Portland Trail Blazers Round 1 - Pick 15 Labaron Philon PG Alabama • Fr • 6'3" / 175 lbs Projected Team Chicago PROSPECT RNK 14th POSITION RNK 6th PPG 22 RPG 3.5 APG 5 3P% 39.9% After taking Wilson at No. 4, Chicago lands one of the best point guards in the draft at No. 15. Philon's stock boomed during his sophomore season at Alabama where he improved in almost every facet.

From From Phoenix Suns Round 1 - Pick 16 Cameron Carr SG Baylor • Soph • 6'5" / 184 lbs Projected Team Memphis PROSPECT RNK 20th POSITION RNK 2nd PPG 18.9 RPG 5.8 APG 2.6 3P% 37.4% After playing just 41 minutes total last season at Tennessee, Carr transferred to Baylor, where he blossomed into the Bears' leading scorer. He averaged 18.9 points on 49.4/37.4/80.1 shooting splits. His offensive upside is worth the swing here, even if the Grizzlies draft someone like Peterson at No. 3.

From From Philadelphia 76ers Round 1 - Pick 17 Dailyn Swain SF Texas • Jr • 6'7" / 211 lbs Projected Team Oklahoma City PROSPECT RNK 25th POSITION RNK 2nd PPG 17.3 RPG 7.5 APG 3.6 3P% 34.4% The Thunder could use picks No. 12 and 17 to move up. If they don't and end up keeping this pick, one player who makes sense is Swain. He was fantastic during his lone season at Texas and has an archetype every NBA decision maker covets.

From From Orlando Magic Round 1 - Pick 18 Bennett Stirtz PG Iowa • Sr • 6'3" / 190 lbs Projected Team Charlotte PROSPECT RNK 19th POSITION RNK 7th PPG 19.8 RPG 2.6 APG 4.4 3P% 35.8% Stritz is an efficient point guard who plays at his own pace. He has had an incredible rise from Division II basketball to being a likely first-round pick. After taking a center with their first pick, Charlotte goes with a point guard at No. 18.

Round 1 - Pick 19 Ebuka Okorie PG Stanford • Fr • 6'1" / 185 lbs Projected Team Toronto PROSPECT RNK 24th POSITION RNK 9th PPG 23.2 RPG 3.6 APG 3.6 3P% 35.4% Okorie is one player who will go higher than expected. He was one of the best scorers in college basketball and his ability to get to the rim as a guard is special. The Raptors could be in the market for a big man, but taking the BPA also makes sense.

From From Atlanta Hawks Round 1 - Pick 20 Jayden Quaintance C Kentucky • Soph • 6'9" / 255 lbs Projected Team San Antonio PROSPECT RNK 13th POSITION RNK 2nd PPG 5 RPG 5 APG 0.5 3P% 0 Quaintance is one of the most unique prospects in this class. After playing in just four games at Kentucky last season, his stock has taken a hit. Still, when healthy, he is one of the best defenders in the class. The biggest need for the Spurs heading into the offseason is finding a true 4 to play next to Victor Wembanyama. Quaintance and Wemby would be a terrifying opposing defense to face.

From From Minnesota Timberwolves Round 1 - Pick 21 Karim Lopez PF Mexico • 6'8" / 222 lbs Projected Team Detroit PROSPECT RNK 15th POSITION RNK 5th PPG 11.9 RPG 6.1 APG 2.0 3P% 32.6% The only International player I've had in all my mocks this cycle is Lopez. The International class just isn't as deep as previous seasons. Lopez's draft range appears to be somewhere in the late lottery or the early 20s.

From From Houston Rockets Round 1 - Pick 22 Koa Peat PF Arizona • Fr • 6'7" / 245 lbs Projected Team Philadelphia PROSPECT RNK 18th POSITION RNK 8th PPG 14.1 RPG 5.6 APG 2.6 3P% 35% It's hard to see Peat falling out of the first round after so many people in his draft range went back to school. My biggest concern about Peat is the jumper. It appears he has completely altered his jumper mechanically since the end of the season. Peat doesn't need to be a knockdown shooter to make an impact at the NBA level, but it definitely wouldn't hurt.

From From Cleveland Cavaliers Round 1 - Pick 23 Christian Anderson PG Texas Tech • Soph • 6'1" / 180 lbs Projected Team Atlanta PROSPECT RNK 21st POSITION RNK 8th PPG 18.5 RPG 3.6 APG 7.4 3P% 41.5% Anderson is one of the best shooters in the class. Sixty-five of Anderson's 108 3-point shots were non-catch-and-shoot makes, which showcases his ability to create his own shot. He will be a top 25 pick.

Round 1 - Pick 24 Meleek Thomas SG Arkansas • Fr • 6'3" / 190 lbs Projected Team New York PROSPECT RNK 32nd POSITION RNK 4th PPG 15.6 RPG 3.8 APG 2.5 3P% 41.6% The reigning NBA champions could target a big man with this pick. However, one player who makes sense is Thomas. I could see him being a very valuable and impactful scorer off the bench for the Knicks as the franchise chases a repeat.

Round 1 - Pick 25 Chris Cenac Jr. PF Houston • Fr • 6'10" / 240 lbs Projected Team L.A. Lakers PROSPECT RNK 22nd POSITION RNK 9th PPG 9.5 RPG 7.9 APG 0.7 3P% 33.3% One of the Lakers' biggest needs heading into the offseason is a center. Cenac has untapped potential because of his frame, athleticism and motor. Cenac is going to be a very impactful player in the league if he lands in the right situation.

Round 1 - Pick 26 Allen Graves PF Santa Clara • Fr • 6'8" / 225 lbs Projected Team Denver PROSPECT RNK 28th POSITION RNK 10th PPG 11.8 RPG 6.5 APG 1.8 3P% 41.3% Graves is an analytic darling. He didn't post eye-popping numbers at Santa Clara, but his advanced numbers told a different story. He could've returned to college basketball and cashed in on a huge NIL payday. Instead, he will capitalize on the hype and stay in the draft. Graves should join Jalen Williams and Brandin Podziemski as the latest first-round pick to come out of Santa Clara in the last five drafts.

Round 1 - Pick 27 Isaiah Evans SG Duke • Soph • 6'6" / 186 lbs Projected Team Boston PROSPECT RNK 26th POSITION RNK 3rd PPG 15 RPG 3.2 APG 1.3 3P% 36.1% Evans went from almost strictly a pure catch-and-shoot 3-point specialist at Duke during his freshman year to a legit No. 2 scoring option on the No. 1 overall seed in college basketball. Evans almost doubled the amount of 3-pointers he took from this year to last and still knocked them down at a 36.1% clip. He will be a Day 1 pick somewhere in the 20s.

From From Detroit Pistons Round 1 - Pick 28 Joshua Jefferson PF Iowa State • Sr • 6'8" / 246 lbs Projected Team Minnesota PROSPECT RNK 30th POSITION RNK 11th PPG 16.4 RPG 7.4 APG 4.8 3P% 34.5% This is the first time Jefferson has cracked the first round of my mocks this cycle. The Iowa State big man is a very skilled passer and will be an impactful role player at the next level. It wouldn't be surprising to see him land somewhere at the end of the first round or with the first few picks of the second.

From From San Antonio Spurs Round 1 - Pick 29 Tarris Reed Jr. C Connecticut • Sr • 6'10" / 265 lbs Projected Team Cleveland PROSPECT RNK 27th POSITION RNK 4th PPG 14.7 RPG 9 APG 2.3 3P% 0% Reed had one of the most dominant NCAA Tournament runs of any big man in the modern era. He is a throwback big man who thrives in the post and causes havoc on the defensive end. He averaged a career-high 2.0 blocks per game in his final season of college basketball.