The Milwaukee Brewers will turn to right-hander Bryse Wilson as they look to bounce back from a pair of lopsided losses when they host the Tampa Bay Rays on Monday in the opener of a three-game series.

Wilson (2-0, 3.50 ERA) makes his third start for the Brewers, while the Rays counter with right-hander Ryan Pepiot (2-2, 3.77).

Milwaukee lost 15-5 at home to the New York Yankees on Sunday. A missed call at second base on a potential double play led to a seven-run sixth inning for New York.

Tampa Bay lost 4-2 on Sunday to the Chicago White Sox, who doubled their season victory total by sweeping the three-game series. Isaac Paredes had his seventh homer for the Rays.

For Milwaukee, the game-turning play came when Aaron Judge walked to open the sixth and Alex Verdugo hit a tailor-made double-play bouncer to second. But Willy Adames' relay throw hit Judge's upraised hand, allowing Verdugo to reach. Instead of nobody on and two out, the Yankees went on to break the game open.

Jake Bauers had a three-run homer for the Brewers, who stranded 15 base runners.

The Brewers lost 15-3 on Saturday night as the Yankees pounded out four homers. In each of the losses, the Brewers finished with position players on the mound.

"It's still April. We're not going to win every game or every series," Adames said following Sunday's loss. "We just have to bounce back from this one, come tomorrow with the right attitude, and take the next series."

Despite the losses, Milwaukee enters Monday in first place in the NL Central, a half-game ahead of the Chicago Cubs.

Wilson's first five appearances this season were out of the bullpen until injuries riddled the starting rotation. Prior to starting on April 17, he had made 59 straight relief appearances between starts.

In his last start on Wednesday, Wilson allowed two runs on three hits in 4 1/3 innings without a decision in a 3-2 win at Pittsburgh.

Wilson has faced the Rays just once in his career, tossing three scoreless innings in relief last season.

Pepiot has been inconsistent. In his two victories, he has allowed just one run in 12 innings. He has given up 10 runs in 10 2/3 innings in his two losses.

In his last start, Pepiot allowed one run on three hits in six innings but did not get the decision in a 4-2 loss to Detroit last Tuesday.

"He's been pretty outstanding for us. Really encouraged with how he's thrown the ball," Rays manager Kevin Cash said after Pepiot's last start. "I can't say enough. Every time he takes the ball, he's given us a chance to win, and hopefully, that continues."

Pepiot's lone career start vs. Milwaukee was in 2022 when he was with the Los Angeles Dodgers. He allowed three runs in 4 2/3 innings without a decision in a 5-4 loss in 11 innings.

