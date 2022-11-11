The Silver Slugger Award is MLB's much younger counterpart to the Gold Glove. Whereas the Gold Glove has been given to the best defensive player at each position in both leagues since 1957, the Silver Slugger has been given the best hitter at each position in each league, beginning in 1980.
Silver Sluggers are still voted on by managers and coaches, so unfortunately you don't get to blame the media for any missteps. It should be noted that, like all awards, these are regular season awards. Not only does the postseason not count, but it would've been impossible to include it, given that all ballots must be handed in before the playoffs start.
The individual record for Silver Sluggers is 12 (Barry Bonds, LF) with Mike Piazza (10, catcher) Alex Rodriguez (seven at shortstop and three at third base) and Barry Larkin (nine, shortstop) following.
Here are the 2022 winners with each player's number of career Silver Sluggers in parentheses.
Catcher
- AL: Alejandro Kirk, Blue Jays (1). Other finalists: Sean Murphy, Cal Raleigh, Adley Rutschman, Salvador Perez, Martín Maldonado
- NL: J.T. Realmuto, Phillies (3). Other finalists: Will Smith, Willson Contreras, Travis d'Arnaud
First base
- AL: Nate Lowe, Rangers (1). Other finalists: Vladimir Guerrero, Jr., José Abreu, Anthony Rizzo
- NL: Paul Goldschmidt, Cardinals (5). Other finalists: Freddie Freeman, Pete Alonso, Matt Olson, Christian Walker
Note: Goldschmidt ties Albert Pujols and Todd Helton for the most ever wins by a first baseman.
Second base
- AL: Jose Altuve, Astros (6). Other finalists: Andrés Giménez, Marcus Semien, D.J. LeMahieu
- NL: Jeff McNeil, Mets (1). Other finalists: Jake Cronenworth, Ketel Marte, Kolten Wong, Brendan Rodgers
Shortstop
- AL: Xander Bogaerts, Red Sox (5). Other finalists: Bo Bichette, Carlos Correa, Corey Seager
- NL: Trea Turner, Dodgers (1). Other finalists: Willy Adames, Francisco Lindor, Dansby Swanson
Third base
- AL: José Ramírez, Guardians (4). Other finalists: Rafael Devers, Alex Bregman, Matt Chapman
- NL: Nolan Arenado, Cardinals (5). Other finalists: Manny Machado, Austin Riley, Justin Turner
Outfield
- AL: Aaron Judge, Yankees (4), Mike Trout, Angels (9), Julio Rodríguez, Mariners (1). Other finalists: Kyle Tucker, Randy Arozarenda, George Springer, Taylor Ward, Anthony Santander, Adolis García, Teoscar Hernández
- NL: Mookie Betts, Dodgers (5), Kyle Schwarber, Phillies (1), Juan Soto, Nationals/Padres (3). Other finalists: Starling Marte, Joc Pederson, Michael Harris II, Bryan Reynolds, Hunter Renfroe, Brandon Nimmo
Note: Trout is now one behind Piazza and A-Rod for second place in Silver Slugger wins behind Bonds.
Designated hitter
- AL: Yordan Alvarez, Astros (1). Other finalists: Shohei Ohtani, Giancarlo Stanton, George Springer, Adolis García
- NL: Josh Bell, Nationals/Padres (1). Other finalists: Albert Pujols, Luke Voit, Justin Turner, Charlie Blackmon, Bryce Harper*
*Harper only appeared in 99 regular-season games and the minimum games to win is 100
Utility
- AL: Luis Arraez, Twins (1). Other finalists: Shohei Ohtani, D.J. LeMahieu, Luis Rengifo
- NL: Brandon Drury, Reds/Padres (1). Other finalists: Tommy Edman, Thairo Estrada, Jeff McNeil, Chris Taylor