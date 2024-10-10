The Milwaukee Brewers won the NL Central by 10 games this season despite some significant shuffling since last season's division title. They might be shaking things up again this coming offseason, including the possibility of trading All-Star closer Devin Williams.

"We have to stay open-minded," general manager Matt Arnold said Thursday of his offseason plans for Williams (via MLB.com). "We're the smallest market in the league, so that's something that's required in this."

For context, Brewers owner Mark Attanasio is one of just a few MLB owners who cannot be labeled a billionaire, but his net worth has been estimated around $700 million.

Williams, 30, is heading into his final year of arbitration and is scheduled to hit free agency after the 2025 season. He's been absolutely stellar for the Brewers for years, sporting a career 1.83 ERA and 1.02 WHIP with 375 strikeouts in 235 2/3 innings in his six-year career.

Remember, Williams took over as closer in the 2022 season when the contending Brewers traded All-Star closer Josh Hader. If he is in fact moved, this would set up a similar situation for someone like Trevor Megill to take over. Plus, Williams was out this season until late July and Megill was excellent in the role.

The Brewers have made the playoffs six of the last seven years with four division titles coming in that span. The front office is well versed in navigating situations like this, so it'll be interesting to watch everything unfold here in the coming offseason.