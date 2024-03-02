MLB spring training games are officially happening, and 2024 Opening Day is fast approaching. Yet, plenty of notable MLB free agents remain on the market, which has been slow to develop this offseason. The market picked up late Friday night, when the San Francisco Giants inked Matt Chapman to a three-year, $54 million deal with opt-outs after each of the first two seasons, per Jeff Passan. Previously, the Cubs re-signed Cody Bellinger to a three-year, $80 million deal with opt-outs after each of the first two years. Still, reigning NL Cy Young award winner Blake Snell remains on the market.

The Twins kicked off February by agreeing to a deal with Carlos Santana, the Brewers have landed veteran catcher Gary Sánchez and Clayton Kershaw is sticking with the Dodgers. Slugger Jorge Soler, meanwhile is heading to the heart of San Francisco's lineup while Amed Rosario will help round out the Rays' infield. Tim Anderson will hope to rebound on a one-year deal with the Marlins, while the Tigers added Gio Urshela.

Additionally, there were a handful of notable signings in January. The Brewers signed slugger Rhys Hoskins, the Astros bolstered their bullpen with a five-year deal for Josh Hader and Justin Turner is heading north of the border to join the Blue Jays.

Two of CBS Sports' top 10 free agents remain unsigned, however, and multiple members of our top 50 free agents list are still figuring out where they'll play in 2024. That group includes Snell, Jordan Montgomery and J.D. Martinez.

You can check out our top 50 free agent list, including write-ups on every player, here. CBS Sports will be keeping track of the top 50 free agents on the market below.

2023-24 MLB free agent tracker