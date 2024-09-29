White Sox set record for worst MLB season in modern history with 121 losses

The Chicago White Sox now have the dubious distinction of having lost the most games in a modern Major League Baseball season. Jerry Reinsdorf's club wrapped their 2024 season with 121 losses, beating the 1962 Mets for the new MLB record (those Mets, in their first year as a franchise, went 40-120-1).

The 1899 Cleveland Spiders went 20-134, but sweeping changes happened shortly thereafter, leading to the founding of the American League in 1901 to team with the National League and start what is generally referred to as the modern era of MLB.

No team in the modern era has ever lost as many games as these White Sox.

Further, the White Sox's .248 winning percentage is also, unsurprisingly, historically bad. Here's a deeper look at their futility, by the numbers.

Here's the new "leaderboard" in that particular category going back to 1900 (the modern era is typically pegged at 1903, when the National and American Leagues first joined forces).

Most losses in an MLB season (since 1900)

T1. 2024 Chicago White Sox: 121

T1. 1962 New York Mets: 120

3. 2003 Detroit Tigers: 119

4. 1916 Philadelphia Athletics: 117

T5. 2018 Baltimore Orioles: 115

T5. 1935 Boston Braves: 115

As you can see, the White Sox are indeed in rarefied air -- and not in a good way.

The mark for most losses in a season on record belongs to the aforementioned 1899 Spiders, who clocked 134 defeats in just 154 games. While on some level no depths should be considered beyond the reach of the current ChiSox model, the Spiders' 19th century figure is indeed safe.

Now let's move on to winning percentage. As noted above, the Sox in '24 have a current winning percentage of just .253. It's not quite as simple as looking at loss totals and assuming the winning percentages follow perfect suit. The fact that Major League Baseball used to play 154-game schedules contaminates the sample just a bit. So let's lay out those worst winning percentages of the modern era (i.e. since 1900).

Worst MLB season winning percentage (since 1900)

1. 1916 Philadelphia Athletics: .235 (36-117)

2. 1935 Boston Braves: .248 (38-115)

3. 1962 New York Mets: .250 (40-120)

4. 1904 Washington Senators: .252 (38-113)

5. 2024 Chicago White Sox: .253 (41-121)

This record, belonging to Connie Mack's 1916 Athletics, is safe. As for those Spiders, they notched a winning percentage of .130 (!) back in 1899, which, again, is safely out of reach for the White Sox.

And what of run differential? The White Sox on the year were out-scored by the opposition by a whopping margin of 306 runs. Incredibly, that doesn't even rank in the top (bottom?) five. Here's a look at the worst since 1900:

Worst MLB single-season run differentials (since 1900)

1. 1932 Boston Red Sox: minus-345

2. 1915 Philadelphia Athletics: minus-344

3. 2023 Oakland Athletics: minus-339

4. 2003 Detroit Tigers: minus-337

5. 2019 Detroit Tigers: minus-333

Let's again take a moment for the conclave of baseball miracles that was the 1899 Cleveland Spiders, who managed a run differential of minus-723 (!!).