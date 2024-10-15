The New York Yankees will look to take a commanding 2-0 series lead when they battle the Cleveland Guardians in Game 2 of the 2024 ALCS on Tuesday night. New York posted a 5-2 win on Monday night in Game 1. The Yankees (94-68), the top seed in the AL and the AL East champions, are looking to reach the World Series for the first time since 2009, when they won the title in six games over the Philadelphia Phillies. The Guardians (92-69), first in the AL Central and the second seed, last made the trip to the World Series in 2016, when they lost in seven games to the Chicago Cubs.

First pitch from Yankee Stadium in New York is set for 7:38 p.m. ET. New York holds a 1,160-913 series lead and has dominated Cleveland of late, winning 23 of 33 games since 2020, including seven of the last nine. New York is a -171 favorite on the money line (risk $171 to win $100) in the latest Yankees vs. Guardians odds from SportsLine consensus, while the total number of runs Vegas thinks will be scored, or the over/under, is 7. Before making any Guardians vs. Yankees picks, be sure to see the MLB predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times. It entered the 2024 NLCS and ALCS on a 32-17 roll on top-rated run-line picks (+822) that dates back to last season. Anybody following has seen strong returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Guardians vs. Yankees and just locked in its picks and MLB playoff predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several MLB odds and betting lines for Yankees vs. Guardians:

Yankees vs. Guardians money line: New York -171, Cleveland +143

Yankees vs. Guardians over/under: 7 runs

Yankees vs. Guardians run line: New York -1.5 (+134)

CLE: The Guardians have hit the game total under in 23 of their last 34 games (+15.25 units)

NYY: The Yankees have covered the run line in 70 of their last 132 games (+12.10 units)

Yankees vs. Guardians picks: See picks at SportsLine

Yankees vs. Guardians streaming: FuboTV (Try for free)

Why you should back the Yankees

New York is expected to send right-hander Gerrit Cole (8-5, 3.41 ERA) to the mound. In 95 innings during the regular season, Cole allowed 78 hits, 36 earned runs and 29 walks, while striking out 99. He has won his last three decisions, including the postseason. In Game 4 of the ALDS at Kansas City, he picked up a 3-1 win to close out the series, going seven innings, allowing just six hits, one earned run and no walks, while striking out four. In one appearance against the Guardians this season, he picked up the 6-0 win on Aug. 22, allowing just one hit and five walks, with two strikeouts in six innings of work.

Right fielder Juan Soto started the series off red hot, going 2-for-3 with a homer in Game 1. In five postseason games this year, he is hitting .353 with one double, one homer and three RBI. In 157 regular-season games in 2024, Soto batted .288 with 31 doubles, four triples, 41 homers and 109 RBI. He has always hit Cleveland well. In fact, in 13 career games against the Guardians, he is hitting .295 with four doubles, five homers and 12 RBI. See which team to pick here.

Why you should back the Guardians

Cleveland is expected to send right-handed pitcher Tanner Bibee (12-8, 3.47 ERA) to the mound. The second-year veteran started 31 games during the regular season, allowing 150 hits, 67 earned runs and 44 walks, while striking out 187 in 173.2 innings. He has one career start against New York, picking up the win, while going 5.1 innings and allowing four hits, two earned runs and no walks, while striking out five. He received two no-decisions in a 7-0 and 5-4 win over the Detroit Tigers in the ALDS. In 8.2 innings of work, he allowed eight hits, two earned runs and three walks with nine strikeouts.

Left fielder Steven Kwan has hits in all six 2024 MLB playoff games this year and is hitting .480 in that span. In Monday's series opener, he was 1-for-4 with an RBI. He has had three multi-hit games in the last four, including a 3-for-5 effort in the 7-3 win in Game 5 of the ALDS against the Detroit Tigers on Saturday. In 122 games during the regular season, Kwan was among the Guardians' top hitters, batting .292 with 16 doubles, three triples, 14 homers and 44 RBI. See which team to pick here.

How to make Guardians vs. Yankees picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Over on the run total, projecting 7.6 combined runs. It also says one side of the money line has all the value. You can only get the MLB model's picks at SportsLine.



So who wins Guardians vs. Yankees, and which side has all the value? Visit SportsLine now to see which side you need to jump on, all from the model that's on a 32-17 roll on top-rated MLB run-line picks, and find out.