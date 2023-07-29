UFC fans are in for a treat if Dustin Poirier vs. Justin Gaethje 2 comes close to replicating the magic of their 2018 Fight of the Year. Poirier vs. Gaethje 2 headlines UFC 291 at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday with the BMF title at stake.

Poirier and Gaethje contend for a ceremonial title previously awarded to Jorge Masvidal for beating Nate Diaz in November 2019. Masvidal will pass the torch and wrap the BMF belt around the winner's waist. The silver strap is not a legitimate title, but the winner of Poirier vs. Gaethje 2 could feasibly challenge the winner of a UFC lightweight championship rematch between Islam Makhachev and Charles Oliveira.

Former UFC middleweight champion Alex Pereira, arguably the UFC's most potent striker, makes the move to light heavyweight in pursuit of a world title in a second weight class. Welcoming him to the 205-pound division is former UFC light heavyweight champion Jan Blachowicz. UFC 291 also features the return of former interim lightweight champion Tony Ferguson, the charismatic Kevin Holland and longtime heavyweight contender Derrick Lewis.

Can't get enough boxing and MMA? Get the latest in the world of combat sports from two of the best in the business. Subscribe to Morning Kombat with Luke Thomas and Brian Campbell for the best analysis and in-depth news, including a complete preview of UFC 291 below.

Below is all the information you need to catch UFC 291 on Saturday night.

How to watch UFC 291 prelims

Date: July 29 | Location: Delta Center -- Salt Lake City, Utah

Time: 8 p.m. ET (6 p.m. ET for early prelims)

Channel: ABC | Stream: fubo (Try for free)

How to watch UFC 291 main card

Date: July 29 | Location: Delta Center -- Salt Lake City, Utah

Time: 10 p.m. ET

Stream: ESPN+ PPV | Price: $79.99

Now, here's a look at the UFC 290 main fight card and betting odds via Caesars Sportsbook.

UFC 291 main card, odds