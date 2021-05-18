jokic-1.jpg
After the Los Angeles Lakers' 2020-21 regular-season finale on Sunday, LeBron James stated that Stephen Curry, in his opinion, should be this season's MVP. Curry has a case. I voted him third. But he's not going to win. That trophy already has Nikola Jokic's name engraved. Or it should, at least.

Jokic was masterful this season, and as you'll see below, every one of our writers picked him as the MVP. Another unanimous selection was Julius Randle for Most Improved Player. It's hard to make a case for anyone else, honestly. What Randle has done as a shooter this season, he's an entirely different player.

To me, the Rookie of the Year and Defensive Player of the Year races are the most interesting. For ROY, it's either LaMelo Ball or Anthony Edwards, the latter of whom received just one first-place vote among our panelists.

Ball was the clear winner until a broken wrist cost him almost six weeks of action. During that time, Edwards took off. He was a flat-out scoring star post-All-Star break. I think a lot of people thought they had their minds made up, but Edwards made this interesting.

As for DPOY, Rudy Gobert, who got all but two of our staff's first-place votes, and Ben Simmons represent a debate of preferences. Do you value rim protection or versatility? I've spoken with scouts about this topic, and most come back with rim protection as the more valued defensive offering for the simple reason that one rim protector, like Gobert, can anchor an entire defense, while even the best perimeter defenders need wingmen who can unlock the switching schemes that dominate today's game. 

With that, below are our CBS Sports staff's top five picks for MVP and top three picks for Rookie of the Year, Sixth Man of the Year, Defensive Player of the Year, Most Improved Player, Coach of the Year and Executive of the Year. 

Most Valuable Player


FirstSecondThirdFourthFifth
Bill Reiter
Nikola Jokic DEN C
Joel Embiid PHI C
Giannis Antetokounmpo MIL PF
Stephen Curry GS PG
Chris Paul PHO PG
Brad Botkin
Nikola Jokic DEN C
Joel Embiid PHI C
Stephen Curry GS PG
Giannis Antetokounmpo MIL PF
Luka Doncic DAL PG
James Herbert
Nikola Jokic DEN C
Stephen Curry GS PG
Giannis Antetokounmpo MIL PF
Joel Embiid PHI C
Luka Doncic DAL PG
Sam Quinn
Nikola Jokic DEN C
Joel Embiid PHI C
Stephen Curry GS PG
Giannis Antetokounmpo MIL PF
Chris Paul PHO PG
Colin Ward-Henninger
Nikola Jokic DEN C
Joel Embiid PHI C
Giannis Antetokounmpo MIL PF
Stephen Curry GS PG
Chris Paul PHO PG
Jasmyn Wimbish
Nikola Jokic DEN C
Joel Embiid PHI C
Giannis Antetokounmpo MIL PF
Stephen Curry GS PG
Luka Doncic DAL PG
Michael Kaskey-Blomain
Nikola Jokic DEN C
Joel Embiid PHI C
Giannis Antetokounmpo MIL PF
Stephen Curry GS PG
Chris Paul PHO PG
Jack Maloney
Nikola Jokic DEN C
Joel Embiid PHI C
Giannis Antetokounmpo MIL PF
Stephen Curry GS PG
Chris Paul PHO PG

Rookie of the Year


FirstSecondThird
Bill Reiter
LaMelo Ball CHA PG
Anthony Edwards MIN SF
Tyrese Haliburton SAC PG
Brad Botkin
LaMelo Ball CHA PG
Anthony Edwards MIN SF
Tyrese Haliburton SAC PG
James Herbert
LaMelo Ball CHA PG
Tyrese Haliburton SAC PG
Anthony Edwards MIN SF
Sam Quinn
LaMelo Ball CHA PG
Anthony Edwards MIN SF
Tyrese Haliburton SAC PG
Colin Ward-Henninger
LaMelo Ball CHA PG
Tyrese Haliburton SAC PG
Anthony Edwards MIN SF
Jasmyn Wimbish
LaMelo Ball CHA PG
Anthony Edwards MIN SF
Tyrese Haliburton SAC PG
Michael Kaskey-Blomain
Anthony Edwards MIN SF
LaMelo Ball CHA PG
Tyrese Haliburton SAC PG
Jack Maloney
LaMelo Ball CHA PG
Anthony Edwards MIN SF
Tyrese Haliburton SAC PG

Defensive Player of the Year  


FirstSecondThird
Bill Reiter
Rudy Gobert UTA C
Ben Simmons PHI PG
Draymond Green GS PF
Brad Botkin
Rudy Gobert UTA C
Draymond Green GS PF
Ben Simmons PHI PG
James Herbert
Rudy Gobert UTA C
Draymond Green GS PF
Ben Simmons PHI PG
Sam Quinn
Rudy Gobert UTA C
Ben Simmons PHI PG
Draymond Green GS PF
Colin Ward-Henninger
Rudy Gobert UTA C
Ben Simmons PHI PG
Joel Embiid PHI C
Jasmyn Wimbish
Rudy Gobert UTA C
Ben Simmons PHI PG
Draymond Green GS PF
Michael Kaskey-Blomain
Ben Simmons PHI PG
Rudy Gobert UTA C
Giannis Antetokounmpo MIL PF
Jack Maloney
Ben Simmons PHI PG
Rudy Gobert UTA C
Jrue Holiday MIL PG

Sixth Man of the Year  


FirstSecondThird
Bill Reiter
Joe Ingles UTA SG
Jordan Clarkson UTA PG
Jalen Brunson DAL PG
Brad Botkin
Joe Ingles UTA SG
Derrick Rose NY PG
Jordan Clarkson UTA PG
James Herbert
Joe Ingles UTA SG
Thaddeus Young CHI PF
Miles Bridges CHA SF
Sam Quinn
Joe Ingles UTA SG
Derrick Rose NY PG
Jordan Clarkson UTA PG
Colin Ward-Henninger
Jordan Clarkson UTA PG
Joe Ingles UTA SG
Jalen Brunson DAL PG
Jasmyn Wimbish
Joe Ingles UTA SG
Jordan Clarkson UTA PG
Tim Hardaway Jr. DAL SF
Michael Kaskey-Blomain
Jordan Clarkson UTA PG
Dario Saric PHO PF
Derrick Rose NY PG
Jack Maloney
Jordan Clarkson UTA PG
Joe Ingles UTA SG
Jalen Brunson DAL PG

Most Improved Player  


FirstSecondThird
Bill Reiter
Julius Randle NY PF
Michael Porter Jr. DEN SF
Mikal Bridges PHO SF
Brad Botkin
Julius Randle NY PF
Andrew Wiggins GS SF
Mikal Bridges PHO SF
James Herbert
Julius Randle NY PF
Jaylen Brown BOS SG
Nikola Jokic DEN C
Sam Quinn
Julius Randle NY PF
Michael Porter Jr. DEN SF
Mikal Bridges PHO SF
Colin Ward-Henninger
Julius Randle NY PF
Mikal Bridges PHO SF
Jerami Grant DET SF
Jasmyn Wimbish
Julius Randle NY PF
Mikal Bridges PHO SF
Jerami Grant DET SF
Michael Kaskey-Blomain
Julius Randle NY PF
Christian Wood HOU C
Michael Porter Jr. DEN SF
Jack Maloney
Julius Randle NY PF
Jaylen Brown BOS SG
Jerami Grant DET SF

Coach of the Year


FirstSecondThird

Bill Reiter

Tom Thibodeau (NY)

Monty Williams (PHO)

Nate McMillan (ATL)

Brad Botkin

Tom Thibodeau (NY)

Monty Williams (PHO)

Quin Snyder (UTA)

James Herbert

Tom Thibodeau (NY)

Quin Snyder (UTA)

Monty Williams (PHO)

Sam Quinn

Tom Thibodeau (NY)

Steve Nash (BKN)

Mike Malone (DEN)

Colin Ward-Henninger

Quin Snyder (UTA)

Tom Thibodeau (NY)

Monty Williams (PHO)

Jasmyn Wimbish

Monty Williams (PHO)

Tom Thibodeau (NY)

Quin Snyder (UTA)

Michael Kaskey-Blomain

Monty Williams (PHO)

Tom Thibodeau (NY)

Doc Rivers (PHI)

Jack Maloney

Monty Williams (PHO)

Tom Thibodeau (NY)

Doc Rivers (PHI)

Executive of the Year


FirstSecondThird

Bill Reiter

Daryl Morey (PHI)

James Jones (PHO)

Travis Schlenk (ATL)

Brad Botkin

James Jones (PHO)

Travis Schlenk (ATL)

Daryl Morey (PHI)

James Herbert

Sean Marks (BKN)

Daryl Morey (PHI)

James Jones (PHO)

Sam Quinn

Sam Presti (OKC)

Daryl Morey (PHI)

Sean Marks (BKN)

Colin-Ward Henninger

Sean Marks (BKN)

Daryl Morey (PHI)

James Jones (PHO)

Jasmyn Wimbish

James Jones (PHO)

Daryl Morey (PHI)

Sean Marks (BKN)

Michael Kaskey-Blomain

Sean Marks (BKN)

Daryl Morey (PHI)

James Jones (PHO)

Jack Maloney

Sean Marks (BKN)

Daryl Morey (PHI)

James Jones (PHO)