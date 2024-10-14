Sunday's preseason matchup between the New York Knicks and Minnesota Timberwolves at Madison Square Garden provided some serious fireworks, and it had nothing to do with the actual basketball being played. In his first (preseason) game against his former team, Wolves guard Donte DiVincenzo got into multiple altercations -- first appearing to shout at Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau and later needing to be separated from Knicks assistant coach Rick Brunson, the father of New York's All-NBA point guard Jalen Brunson.

The Knicks traded DiVincenzo to the Timberwolves in the Karl-Anthony Towns deal two weeks again, separating him from three former Villanova teammates on the Knicks in Brunson, Josh Hart and Mikal Bridges.

The action on Sunday night started when DiVincenzo went to the free-throw line midway through the first quarter. Before taking his shot, he looked over toward the Knicks bench and began shouting. The broadcast was able to pick up the audio, and DiVincenzo appeared to say, "Can't finish, right Thibs?" before saying "that's what happens when they let you run the show."

DiVincenzo said after the game that he was not talking to Thibodeau about the trade.

As they walked past each other after the game, DiVincenzo and Rick Brunson then got into a shouting match on the court and things escalated to the point that members of both teams stepped in to calm the situation. It's unclear what the two were arguing about, but DiVincenzo was picked up at one point saying, "I was talking to Thibs."

DiVincenzo, who offered no comment about the Brunson situation after the game, fit in perfectly with the Knicks last season, averaging career highs in points (15.5), 3-pointers (283) and 3-point percentage (40.1%). He also made one of the most memorable clutch shots in Knicks playoff history during Game 2 of New York's first-round series against the Philadelphia 76ers this past postseason.

"The floor was like shaking. We were in a timeout and the floor was shaking," DiVicenzo said of the aftermath of his game-winner. "I've never been a part of something like that."

With those memories fresh in his mind, it's understandable that DiVincenzo would be a bit miffed about being sent packing and take it out on his former team, but he's in another winning situation with the Wolves, who advanced to the Western Conference finals last season and dethroned the Denver Nuggets along the way.