The Cleveland Cavaliers are reportedly signing veteran forward Tristan Thompson to a one-year deal, per ESPN. Thompson, 33, has spent majority of his career with the Cavaliers, with the upcoming season being his 11th with the team. He was a key piece on the 2016 team that won the Cavaliers their first title in franchise history, and has largely remained since aside from one-season stints with the Celtics, Kings, Bulls and Pacers.

But Thompson's best years have come with the Cavaliers. He was the fourth overall pick in the 2011 NBA Draft by the Cavs out of Texas, and became a durable, reliable forward for Cleveland through the team's championship-contending years. He's averaged nine points and 8.3 rebounds for the Cavaliers in 10 seasons.

Thompson's certainly not as important to the Cavaliers now on the court as he was during that title run, but his championship experience and veteran leadership will be important on a team that is hoping to make a postseason run. Thompson appeared in 49 games for the Cavaliers last season around a 25-game suspension he received after testing positive for a banned substance. Thompson also played some spot minutes in Cleveland's playoff appearance. He may get limited minutes, but when he's out there, he's fighting for rebounds and setting hard screens, both of which are valuable for Cleveland.

The Cavaliers are hoping they can make a deeper run in the playoffs this season after falling to the Celtics in the second round last May.

Cleveland is bringing back mostly the same roster in hopes that some continuity and health will help the team improve. They're also hoping that a change in head coach will get this team over the hump. The Cavs parted ways with J.B. Bickerstaff at the end of the season, and brought in Kenny Atkinson to fill the vacancy. Atkinson had been an assistant with the Warriors the last four seasons, and prior to that was the head coach of the Nets for four years.