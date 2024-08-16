The full schedule for the 2024-25 NBA season was released on Thursday, just over two months before the action will tip off. Opening night is set for Oct. 22, and will feature the reigning champion Boston Celtics against their long-time rivals, the New York Knicks, as well as the Los Angeles Lakers versus the Minnesota Timberwolves.

As we wait for what should be another exciting season, here are the 10 games we're looking forward to the most. For the sake of this exercise, we created a few ground rules:

No team could feature more than twice

Aside from the first Finals rematch, none of the games could be after Christmas

Only one game per night

Oct. 22: Knicks at Celtics

This one should be fairly obvious. For one, it's the very first game of the season, which is always a major event no matter which teams are playing. This year's opener will be an even bigger occasion than usual, as the Celtics are celebrating ring night against the Knicks -- not only a historic rival, but one of the main threats to their throne.

Oct. 23: Bucks at Sixers

The 2023-24 season came to an early end for both the Bucks and Sixers, who were knocked out in the first round of the playoffs due to injuries. Both teams will expect to bounce back and challenge for a title, and this season-opening matchup will be a great test. Plus, we'll get to see another Giannis Antetokounmpo-Joel Embiid duel and Paul George's Sixers debut.

Oct. 25: Grizzlies at Rockets

The Grizzlies and Rockets are two of the most intriguing teams heading into this season. Ja Morant will be back for the Grizzlies, who could make some real noise in the Western Conference if they stay healthy. The Rockets, meanwhile, will be hoping to do the same if their young core continues to show promise. This opening-week showdown will be an early indication of where both teams are at.

Oct. 30: Spurs at Thunder

Victor Wembanyama ended up running away with Rookie of the Year last season, but it was a real race for a while due to Chet Holmgren's similarly excellent season. When the Spurs travel to Oklahoma City on Oct. 30, two of the best young big men in the league will meet for the first time in this new season, and it should be all sorts of fun.

Nov. 1: Nuggets at Timberwolves

Last season's fascinating semifinal playoff series between these teams had so many momentum swings, right up until the Timberwolves stunned the defending champions with a 20-point comeback in the second half of Game 7. This will be the first rematch between the clubs, and the Nuggets should come in with a little extra motivation.

Nov. 12: Mavericks at Warriors

Klay Thompson's departure from the Warriors after 13 years with the organization was ultimately not surprising by the time it happened. Still it will be strange to see him in a new jersey this season. His first trip back to the Bay Area with the Warriors is sure to be an emotional night.

Nov. 15: Lakers at Spurs

There had to be a second Wembanyama game on the list, so why not the Spurs' first contest against the Lakers? Wembanyama averaged 23.3 points, 12.7 rebounds, five assists, 3.3 steals and 4.3 blocks against LeBron James and Co. last season, and he will be up for this game. Especially because it's the first time he'll face James and Anthony Davis since Team USA beat France for gold in Paris.

Nov. 22: Pacers at Bucks

There aren't many true rivalries left in the NBA, but the feud between the Pacers and Bucks certainly qualifies. Between the In-Season Tournament, regular season and playoffs, they met 11 times last season, with plenty of dramatic moments along the way. These teams legitimately do not like each other, and the first meeting this season could be filled with fireworks.

Dec. 25: Lakers at Warriors

We finally got to see LeBron James and Steph Curry take the floor together as teammates during the Paris Olympics, and they combined for some dazzling performances to bring home the gold for Team USA. Now, they'll return to being rivals, and will meet on Christmas Day this season. Unfortunately, we may not have many showdowns left between two of the best players of not only this generation, but all time. We should enjoy them while we still can.

Jan. 25: Celtics at Mavericks

Again, this one is obvious. It's a shame we'll have to wait until late January for the first Finals rematch this season, but the silver lining is it should mean that Kristaps Porzingis is healthy. The majority of the key figures from both teams are still around, along with a few new faces, most notably Klay Thompson.