Team USA continues its pre-Olympics slate in London on Saturday as the star-studded American roster goes up against South Sudan in an exhibition. The Americans have played and won three previous exhibition games (against Canada, Australia and Serbia), and they'll play a fifth tune-up game against Germany on Monday. Olympic basketball gets started next Saturday (July 27) and Team USA's first game is against Serbia on July 28 in Paris.

Team USA will be getting familiar with a South Sudan team in its own Olympic group. The Americans will face Serbia, South Sudan and Puerto Rico in group stage play in France as they try to advance to the knockout stage in pursuit of their fifth consecutive gold medal.

Team USA is a massive favorite against South Sudan. Here's how to watch Saturday's exhibition.

Team USA vs. South Sudan info

Time: 3 p.m. ET | Date: Saturday, July 20

Location: The O2 -- London

TV channel: Fox | Live stream: fubo (try for free)

Odds: USA -45.5 | O/U: 185.5

Team USA is getting closer to having one of its biggest stars back on the court, too. Kevin Durant returned to Team USA practice on Friday. Durant has been dealing with a calf strain, which has kept him sidelined for the entirety of these tune-up games before the Olympics start. Durant could make his exhibition debut against either South Sudan on Saturday or Germany on Monday.

Getting Durant back before the Olympics start is a huge boost for Team USA, even if his availability doesn't significantly impact the team's chances from winning gold in Paris. But having him certainly helps. Durant is is the all-time leading scorer in the Olympics for Team USA with 435 points. He has three gold medals to his name, and is looking to add a fourth. We've also seen this team struggle in stretches during their exhibition games, and having another playmaker like Durant would make life easier for the likes of LeBron James and Stephen Curry. His size on defense would also be a major help if, and when, the United States takes on France.

While Durant has missed a couple weeks, Team USA head coach Steve Kerr never signaled that there would be a possibility that Durant would be replaced on the roster.

"It's not something we've even discussed at this point because we feel good that [Durant] is going to be OK," Kerr said over the weekend.

That's a change from the way Team USA handled Kawhi Leonard, who was replaced with Derrick White, despite Clippers president Lawrence Frank saying Leonard looked fine during practices. Leonard withdrew from the roster at the decision of USA Basketball, saying "We just felt that we had to pivot."

With Durant returning soon, attention now shifts toward the starting lineup for Team USA. They've run with a couple different lineups in their exhibition games, but James, Curry and Joel Embiid have become mainstays in the starting unit. With Durant nearing a return, it's safe to assume that he'll take one of the starting spots, leaving the fifth spot open for Kerr to fill. He's started Jrue Holiday, Devin Booker, Anthony Edwards and Jayson Tatum up to this point, and any number of them would be a good option. With the amount of scoring that exists from the four starters, Holiday could be the smart choice to pair in the backcourt with Curry for some added defense. Edwards could similarly fill that spot. Booker provides offense, but isn't as strong a defender as Holiday and Edwards, and Tatum would give you added size.

That fifth starter spot could also change based on the situation, but with a team as talented as the United States, there's not really a wrong answer.