2018 NFL combine results: Saquon Barkley isn't the only winner from Friday

INDIANAPOLIS -- Saquon Barkley did a tremendous job overshadowing some stellar combine performances from his running back contemporaries today. Also, there were plenty of notable efforts from the offensive line group in the morning.

So now it's time to recap the day that was at the 2018 NFL combine beyond Barkley's epic workout. (But if you want to read about the absolute show he put on, click here.)

RB winners

Nick Chubb, Georgia. If it weren't for lab experiment Barkley, Chubb would be the talk of the combine at the running back position. Overcoming a torn knee igament and turning an outstanding combine performance makes me think Chubb is part alien or robot or something. At 227 pounds, Chubb had a 38.5-inch vertical, a 10-foot-8 broad jump and ran a 4.52 in the 40. Quality film, excellent production, and a tremendous combine. It isn't out of the question that Chubb goes in the first round.

Chase Edmonds, Fordham. The small-school prospects typically need a big combine effort to catapult up draft boards. Edmonds did just that. At a compact 5-foot-9 and 205 pounds, he ran 4.53 40, had a 34-inch vertical and 10-foot-2 broad jump, and dazzled with a 6.79-second time in the vital three-cone drill, the best among running backs in attendance. The shifty back with impressive acceleration helped himself a great deal today.

Kalen Ballage, Arizona State. At 6-foot-1 and 227 pounds, Ballage is a physical specimen. He ran 4.46 in the 40, had a 33.5-inch vertical and a 10-foot-2 broad jump, and finished the three-cone drill in 6.91 seconds, a tremendous time for his size.

Royce Freeman, Oregon. One of the more stoutly built running backs in this year's class at 5-foot-11 and 234 pounds, Freeman displayed surprising twitchiness on Friday. He had the third-fastest three-cone time (6.90), ran a 4.54 40 and had a 34-inch vertical and a 10-foot-2 broad jump.

RB losers

Mark Walton, Miami. As a change-of-pace scat back, Walton disappointed with a 4.60 time in the 40 and a 31.5-inch vertical. A 9-foot-9 broad jump doesn't indicate much explosiveness at the running back spot, and he didn't participate in the three-cone or short-shuttle drills, where he seemingly would've shined.

OL Winners

Kolton Miller, UCLA. Miller set a combine record for offensive linemen with a 10-foot-1 broad jump. He also had a 31.5-inch vertical -- fourth-best among offensive linemen in attendance -- and the third-fastest time in the 40-yard dash (4.95). The nearly 6-foot-9 tackle has a lot of Nate Solder to him.

Connor Williams, Texas. Due to his lack of ideal tackle length, some clubs will view Williams as a guard at the next level. On Friday, he demonstrated tackle-esque athleticism. He had the fourth-best broad jump (nine feet, four inches) the best vertical (34 inches) and the fourth-fastest 40-yard dash (5.05 seconds). I still think Williams is picked in the first round.

Braden Smith, Auburn. Smith's intriguing as a tall guard prospect who mauls in the run game. He had the third-best vertical (33.5 inches) in his group and the third-highest vertical (10 feet, five inches). Even a 5.22 time in the 40 is solid for an interior offensive lineman.

OL Losers

Orlando Brown, Oklahoma. Brown made mention that he wouldn't run well in the 40, and that came to fruition on Friday. On film, I have Brown as a top-10 prospect in this class. But with a sub-20-inch vertical and crazy low figures in the broad jump and 40, some teams will move him way down, possibly out of the first round altogether. If he does slide into Round 2, he'll be an absolute steal.