2019 NFL Mock Draft: Giants add pass-rusher, Odell Beckham replacement and Eli Manning's heir apparent in trade

Raiders get No. 1 for No. 4, 24, 2020 2nd Kyler Murray, QB, Oklahoma

Everyone thinks Murray is going No. 1, but I'm sticking to my guns and predicting it's not the Cardinals who make the pick. Derek Carr was far from the Raiders' biggest issue last year, but that doesn't mean we should rule out Jon Gruden and Mike Mayock deciding to go all-in on a QB with a higher ceiling. Pairing Murray with Antonio Brown makes the Raiders appointment viewing when they move to Las Vegas.

Nick Bosa, EDGE, Ohio State

Bosa is the best possible option for the 49ers at No. 2, even after trading a 2020 second-round pick for Dee Ford. Why reach for a "need" when you can get the best player in the draft? Give me a D-line of Ford and Bosa on the outside and I'm feeling great.

Josh Allen, EDGE, Kentucky

The Jets whiffed on adding Anthony Barr as the centerpiece of their pass rush at outside linebacker, but if a quarterback goes in the top two, they'll have a chance to get one of the two blue-chippers at the position in the draft. Allen's upside is immense and he should be a force from Day 1.

Cardinals get No. 4, 24, 2020 2nd for No. 1 Quinnen Williams, DL, Alabama

The Cardinals are able to pick up an extra first-round pick and another premium pick in 2020 by moving down just three spots, which leaves them in a position to draft Williams. After they added Terrell Suggs in free agency to help on the edge, Williams gives them a monster on the interior.

Lions get No. 5, 70 for No. 8, 43 Dwayne Haskins, QB, Ohio State

Out of left field? Perhaps, but the Lions did meet with Haskins at the combine, then spent free agency throwing gobs of money at players like Trey Flowers, Justin Coleman and Jesse James. It sure seems like they're laying the foundation to make a run, and the blueprint in the current NFL is to do it with a rookie-deal QB. I'd expect Matthew Stafford to remain the starter in 2019 then hit the trade block the next offseason.

Montez Sweat, EDGE, Mississippi State

The Giants miss out on Haskins, so they go ahead and grab some much-needed edge rushing help after shipping Olivier Vernon to Cleveland. Sweat dominated the combine to improve his stock into a potential top-10 pick.

Jawaan Taylor, OT, Florida

The Jaguars addressed their quarterback issue by landing the biggest fish in free agency in Nick Foles, and that frees them up to go a different direction here. A few options are on the table, like grabbing T.J. Hockenson to give their new QB an excellent tight end, but protecting Foles is even more crucial and offensive line must be addressed. This is a landing spot that makes sense for the top O-line prospect in the draft.

Buccaneers get No. 8, 43 for No. 5, 70 Brian Burns, EDGE, Florida State

The Bucs should feel comfortable moving down a few spots if someone wants to jump for a QB, as the value really isn't on the board for them if Bosa and Allen go in the top four as expected. Here they jump up nearly a full round on Day 2 and still land an edge rusher who had a great combine for Todd Bowles' defense.

Redskins get No. 9 for No. 15, 76, 153 Drew Lock, QB, Missouri

Lock seems like the quintessential John Elway pick, so if the Redskins want him, here's where they need to jump. After landing four compensatory picks, they should feel comfortable paying the price to go get a potential franchise QB who can come in and compete for the starting job immediately.

Devin White, ILB, LSU

After declining Brandon Marshall's option, the Broncos have a big need at inside linebacker, one they can fill with this year's top prospect at the position. White looked the part of a top-10 pick at the combine and should start on Day 1 in Denver.

Ed Oliver, DT, Houston

The Bengals have been bandied about as a potential spot for a QB prospect, and if the Cardinals decide to take Kyler Murray and trade Josh Rosen, I'd love to see Cincy grab him at a discount. Either way, they should be positioned to land an impact player on defense like Oliver, who should pair with Geno Atkins to give the Bengals an outstanding interior presence.

T.J. Hockenson, TE, Iowa

The Packers went on a spending spree in free agency, landing two edge rushers, a free safety and a guard on starter-level deals. Where does that leave them with this pick? I think they can add a presence at defensive end or pick up an offensive lineman, but Hockenson might be too good to pass up at the tight end position, especially since Matt LaFleur likes to use multiple-TE sets.

Clelin Ferrell, EDGE, Clemson

With the Dolphins in rebuild mode, they have a chance to take advantage of the great depth at the top of this EDGE class to land an excellent talent like Ferrell to address one of the most critical positions in football.

Rashan Gary, DE, Michigan

The Falcons are in a great spot here to add some front four help for their defense, and with the way the first 13 picks shake out, that means going with Gary, whose talent is apparent even if it didn't show up in his collegiate results. Dan Quinn could choose to move him around a bit on the line and see if he can exploit favorable matchups.

Bills get No. 15, 76, 153 for No. 9 Jonah Williams, OL, Alabama

The Bills made a lot of great moves in the early days of free agency, addressing issues at receiver and on the offensive line. They've shown a willingness to move up and down the first round under Brandon Beane, and they should have the opportunity to do that here with No. 9 looking like a prime spot to target a QB. Williams gives them a guy who can compete at right tackle or possibly kick inside and be a plus option at guard.

Andre Dillard, OT, Washington State

This was looking like a potential landing spot for Garrett Bradbury, the top center in this class, before the Panthers landed Matt Paradis at a surprisingly affordable deal. That frees them up to hop on a potential franchise left tackle in Dillard, who wowed at the combine with his elite athletic testing numbers.

D.K. Metcalf, WR, Ole Miss

The Giants pulled off a shocking trade with the Browns involving this pick, shipping away their star receiver. Are they finally acknowledging it's time for a rebuild? Metcalf is the likely top prospect at his position after dominating the combine, and this could be a bit of a value pick with many expecting him to go in the top 15.

Cody Ford, OL, Oklahoma

Ford's best fit might be at guard, but whether he plays inside or at right tackle, he'll be a much needed reinforcement for a Minnesota team that has to get better up front if they're going to take the next step.

Noah Fant, TE, Iowa

The Titans added several talented players in free agency and shouldn't feel like this is a need pick for any particular position. And Fant might be the best player available after wowing at the combine, giving the Titans an heir apparent to Delanie Walker in the passing game.

Devin Bush, ILB, Michigan

The Steelers don't need to go receiver in Round 1 as they've proven time and again they can find and develop starters later on in the draft. So they grab one of the clear first-round prospects at linebacker in Bush, who finally gives them the dynamic talent they need after losing Ryan Shazier.

Colts get No. 21 for No. 26, 89 Greedy Williams, CB, LSU

I had the Colts trading up to this spot in my last mock to take D.K. Metcalf, but he's gone here and Indy signed Devin Funchess anyway. But they still need talent at cornerback, and with all of them still on the board but teams like the Eagles and Raiders ahead of them, the Colts leap for the highest upside at the position in Williams, once thought to be a top-10 lock.

Garrett Bradbury, C, NC State

It would be great if the Ravens could land the right help for their defense here, but with Devin Bush off the board to their division rivals and no one standing out at edge rusher, they instead give Lamar Jackson the top center prospect in this class to lead the O-line for the next 10 years.

Patriots get No. 23, 195 for No. 32, 74 Christian Wilkins, DT, Clemson

The Patriots are never shy to move up, down and all around the draft, and with their plethora of picks available they leap on the opportunity to go up and get the talented Wilkins once he slips out of the top 20. The move still leaves them with four Day 2 picks.

Cardinals get No. 4, 24, 2020 2nd for No. 1 A.J. Brown, WR, Ole Miss

The Cardinals picked up this extra first by trading down from No. 1 in this mock draft, and they turn around and use the pick on help at receiver for their young QB. Brown will be a monster to cover out of the slot for NFL defenses.

Byron Murphy, CB, Washington

I think the Eagles are prime candidates to move up for one of the top corners, but when 20 picks go by and no one at the position comes off the board, they sit tight and land the talented Murphy, who should start from Day 1 even if Ronald Darby is brought back.

Jaguars get No. 26 for No. 38, 69 Marquise Brown, WR, Oklahoma

The Jaguars should be in all-in mode after locking in Nick Foles to go with a still top-notch defense. The main problem? Their lack of weapons in the passing game. So after passing on pass-catchers earlier for a franchise tackle, they package two Day 2 picks to hop into the first round for the dynamic Brown, who will stretch the field. The Seahawks trade down twice, swapping No. 21 for No. 38, 69 and 89.

Deandre Baker, CB, Georgia

After bringing in major talent on offense first with Antonio Brown and then by trading up to No. 1 for Kyler Murray, the Raiders turn to the defensive side of the ball with their next few picks. Here they land a corner who's still a first-round talent even if he didn't impress at the combine.

Jeffery Simmons, DT, Mississippi State

Simmons might be a top-10 talent in this draft, but off-field issues in his past coupled with a torn ACL could drive him out of the first round altogether. With the Chargers needing to find talent up the middle of their defense, they'll take the plunge and hope Simmons is ready for the stretch run.

Taylor Rapp, SS, Washington

The Chiefs made a huge investment at safety in the versatile Tyrann Mathieu, and there's speculation there won't be room to keep star Eric Berry, who has continued to battle injuries. If Kansas City moves on, the tough Rapp would be an excellent replacement.

Josh Jacobs, RB, Alabama

Running back isn't the Packers' biggest need, but they have been connected with some of the bigger names in free agency anyway. With a lot of their needs addressed, I think the better option is to forego a big RB contract and take the draft's top back here. Jacobs should form an interesting backfield with Aaron Jones and Jamaal Williams for a team that could get its backs more involved in the passing game under the new coach.

Dexter Lawrence, NT, Clemson

The Rams brought back Dante Fowler to help on the edge and landed Eric Weddle to take over at safety, but they still don't have a replacement for Ndamukong Suh on the interior. Enter Lawrence, who brings 340 pounds of force as a run-stuffer and interior disrupter. Aaron Donald would be very happy with this selection.