From From Carolina Panthers Round 1 - Pick 1 Caleb Williams QB USC • Jr • 6'1" / 215 lbs Projected Team Chicago PROSPECT RNK 2nd POSITION RNK 1st The NFL Combine only added to my conviction that Caleb Williams will be the No. 1 overall selection. In free agency, I have the team signing a starting center who can work with Williams.

Round 1 - Pick 2 Drake Maye QB North Carolina • Soph • 6'4" / 230 lbs Projected Team Washington PROSPECT RNK 6th POSITION RNK 3rd Washington released Charles Leno Jr., and its first-round pick is committed to drafting a quarterback. So, I have the Commanders signing offensive tackle Jonah Williams, and then they have a wealth of Day 2 picks that can be used to fill other needs around Drake Maye.

Round 1 - Pick 3 Jayden Daniels QB LSU • Sr • 6'4" / 210 lbs Projected Team New England PROSPECT RNK 5th POSITION RNK 2nd Jayden Daniels is the choice for New England at No. 3 overall, but he is not going to have a chance to succeed without an improved offensive line and skill talent. In this scenario, I have the Patriots trading for Broncos wide receiver Courtland Sutton to give Daniels a ball-winner down the field.

Round 1 - Pick 4 Marvin Harrison Jr. WR Ohio State • Jr • 6'4" / 205 lbs Projected Team Arizona PROSPECT RNK 1st POSITION RNK 1st Arizona is the first team to draft and not pick a quarterback. Kyler Murray is back for at least the 2024 campaign, so the Cardinals use the choice on an impact skill player: Marvin Harrison Jr.

Round 1 - Pick 5 Malik Nabers WR LSU • Jr • 6'0" / 200 lbs Projected Team L.A. Chargers PROSPECT RNK 3rd POSITION RNK 2nd If the Chargers are going to release Mike Williams as suggested, then they will need to find another player capable of winning downfield for Justin Herbert. For as well as Rome Odunze performed at the combine, my preference is Malik Nabers.

Round 1 - Pick 6 Rome Odunze WR Washington • Jr • 6'3" / 215 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Giants PROSPECT RNK 15th POSITION RNK 3rd If this were to occur, then the 2024 NFL Draft would start with three consecutive quarterback selections followed by three consecutive wide receiver selections. Jalin Hyatt and Wan'Dale Robinson are role players right now, so Rome Odunze gives them a player capable of making an impact out of a variety of alignments.

Round 1 - Pick 7 Joe Alt OT Notre Dame • Jr • 6'7" / 322 lbs Projected Team Tennessee PROSPECT RNK 8th POSITION RNK 2nd It is a deep, talented offensive tackle class, and there are multiple teams that need to address the position. Tennessee gets the pick of the litter after trading for Brandon Aiyuk in this scenario. It wanted to support Will Levis and accomplished that easily.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Atlanta Falcons Round 1 - Pick 8 J.J. McCarthy QB Michigan • Jr • 6'3" / 202 lbs Projected Team Denver PROSPECT RNK 18th POSITION RNK 4th Denver traded away Courtland Sutton, which gave it more trade ammunition. The move up the board allows the Broncos to add Russell Wilson's replacement. His dead salary cap hit puts a strain on finances the next few years, so it is important to add a cheap, viable starting quarterback.

Round 1 - Pick 9 Dallas Turner EDGE Alabama • Jr • 6'4" / 252 lbs Projected Team Chicago PROSPECT RNK 10th POSITION RNK 1st Chicago would love to add another pass-catcher for Caleb Williams, but that is not going to happen unless it moves up in the draft order. As it stands, the Bears pick edge rusher Dallas Turner and pair him with Montez Sweat, who was acquired at last season's trade deadline.

Round 1 - Pick 10 Taliese Fuaga OT Oregon State • Jr • 6'6" / 334 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Jets PROSPECT RNK 14th POSITION RNK 4th New York is all in on its window with Aaron Rodgers. It trades with Green Bay for left tackle David Bakhtiari and then drafts Taliese Fuaga in the first round.

Round 1 - Pick 11 Jared Verse EDGE Florida State • Jr • 6'4" / 260 lbs Projected Team Minnesota PROSPECT RNK 19th POSITION RNK 3rd Marcus Davenport and Danielle Hunter are slated to hit free agency, so that creates a need at the position. Unless Minnesota gets aggressive in a trade up the board, it could be left without a dance partner at quarterback. Jacoby Brissett is a competent quarterback that Kwesi Adofo-Mensah's former boss, Browns general manager Andrew Berry, signed two years ago and speaks highly of.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Denver Broncos Round 1 - Pick 12 Terrion Arnold CB Alabama • Soph • 6'0" / 196 lbs Projected Team Atlanta PROSPECT RNK 11th POSITION RNK 2nd Atlanta moves down a few spots but misses out on the draft's top two edge rushers. Still, the Falcons get a top-tier cornerback and pair him with A.J. Terrell. The team is moving to win now with free agent acquisition Kirk Cousins.

Round 1 - Pick 13 Quinyon Mitchell CB Toledo • Jr • 6'0" / 196 lbs Projected Team Las Vegas PROSPECT RNK 9th POSITION RNK 1st Las Vegas signs defensive tackle Chris Jones from its division rival and then drafts Quinyon Mitchell. Those two spots have been positions of weakness for the Raiders in recent history, but they may finally have quality answers on their roster.

Round 1 - Pick 14 Laiatu Latu EDGE UCLA • Sr • 6'5" / 265 lbs Projected Team New Orleans PROSPECT RNK 12th POSITION RNK 2nd New Orleans does not have a lot of room to work with in free agency. The Saints have always fielded a rotation of edge rushers, and the selection of Laiatu Latu allows them to continue without making a splashy free agent signing.

Round 1 - Pick 15 Adonai Mitchell WR Texas • Jr • 6'4" / 196 lbs Projected Team Indianapolis PROSPECT RNK 36th POSITION RNK 8th Comments made by general manager Chris Ballard at the NFL Combine made it clear that the team hoped to have Michael Pittman Jr. back in some capacity, but it also sounded like there was a disconnect in long-term negotiations. After placing the franchise tag on him, both parties could win in the form of a tag and trade. With Pittman out of the picture, the team finds a replacement for Anthony Richardson.

Round 1 - Pick 16 Byron Murphy II DL Texas • Jr • 6'1" / 308 lbs Projected Team Seattle PROSPECT RNK 17th POSITION RNK 1st Leonard Williams is gone, and the free agent signing of Michael Onwenu -- who played at Michigan where Mike Macdonald used to coach -- allows the Seahawks to address another position of need in the first round. Byron Murphy II is drafted to fill out the starting defensive line.

Round 1 - Pick 17 Brian Thomas Jr. WR LSU • Jr • 6'4" / 205 lbs Projected Team Jacksonville PROSPECT RNK 23rd POSITION RNK 4th If Calvin Ridley is gone, then Jacksonville needs another go-to outlet for Trevor Lawrence. Lawrence had ball winners at Clemson, but he has not had that big body to target since arriving in the NFL. Brian Thomas Jr. is still a bit rough around the edges but has the profile of an impactful X-receiver at the next level.

Round 1 - Pick 18 JC Latham OT Alabama • Jr • 6'6" / 360 lbs Projected Team Cincinnati PROSPECT RNK 13th POSITION RNK 3rd Cincinnati signs free agent tight end Noah Fant, which allows the franchise to focus on other positions of need. JC Latham replaces right tackle Jonah Williams, who departed in free agency.

Round 1 - Pick 19 Olumuyiwa Fashanu OT Penn State • Jr • 6'6" / 317 lbs Projected Team L.A. Rams PROSPECT RNK 4th POSITION RNK 1st Olu Fashanu lasting until this stage of the first round would come as a surprise, but that is how it played out in this scenario. Los Angeles benched Joe Noteboom last season, and although his dead salary cap hit is uncomfortably large, there may not be a way around moving forward without releasing him.

Round 1 - Pick 20 Amarius Mims OT Georgia • Jr • 6'7" / 340 lbs Projected Team Pittsburgh PROSPECT RNK 16th POSITION RNK 5th Pittsburgh acquires Justin Fields in exchange for a Day 2 selection in this scenario, then uses its first-round pick to draft a Georgia offensive tackle in the first-round for the second consecutive year. Fields began his career at Georgia ironically.

Round 1 - Pick 21 Brock Bowers TE Georgia • Jr • 6'4" / 240 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 7th POSITION RNK 1st Brock Bowers has no business lasting this long in the first round, but the positional value will hurt him. Mike McDaniel had George Kittle in San Francisco and now has his own dynamic pass-catching tight end in Miami. The interior offensive line is an issue, but the Dolphins salvage the group a bit by retaining Connor Williams.

Round 1 - Pick 22 Chop Robinson EDGE Penn State • Jr • 6'3" / 254 lbs Projected Team Philadelphia PROSPECT RNK 21st POSITION RNK 4th It has been reported that Brandon Graham and the Eagles have a mutual interest in continuing their union, but that cannot last forever. There was also some speculation that Haason Reddick is on his way out the door. Derek Barnett was waived midseason. With so much turnover at the position, the Eagles reinvest with a first-round pick.

From From Cleveland Browns Round 1 - Pick 23 Kool-Aid McKinstry CB Alabama • Jr • 6'1" / 195 lbs Projected Team Houston PROSPECT RNK 25th POSITION RNK 4th Houston acquires defensive tackle Jonathan Allen from Washington, then drafts Kool-Aid McKinstry. The Texans are quickly stockpiling talent on defense with Will Anderson Jr., Derek Stingley Jr., Allen, McKinstry and others.

Round 1 - Pick 24 Xavier Worthy WR Texas • Jr • 6'1" / 172 lbs Projected Team Dallas PROSPECT RNK 31st POSITION RNK 5th Dallas releases Michael Gallup and then replaces him with the NFL Combine's fastest man and former Texas Longhorn Xavier Worthy.

Round 1 - Pick 25 Troy Fautanu IOL Washington • Jr • 6'4" / 317 lbs Projected Team Green Bay PROSPECT RNK 56th POSITION RNK 4th Green Bay parted ways with veteran left tackle David Bakhtiari, and the team is probably not looking to move Zach Tom from the right side. It has been speculated that Troy Fautanu may be destined to play inside at the next level, but his footwork is good enough to earn a look at left tackle.

Round 1 - Pick 26 Jackson Powers-Johnson IOL Oregon • Jr • 6'3" / 320 lbs Projected Team Tampa Bay PROSPECT RNK 28th POSITION RNK 1st Tampa Bay first prioritized retaining Antoine Winfield Jr. and Mike Evans, and then attention shifts to Baker Mayfield. The team also needs to address its interior offensive line; signing Robert Hunt and drafting Jackson Powers-Johnson accomplish that objective.

From From Houston Texans Round 1 - Pick 27 Nate Wiggins CB Clemson • Jr • 6'2" / 185 lbs Projected Team Arizona PROSPECT RNK 22nd POSITION RNK 3rd The situation in Arizona was saddled with pros and cons for Jonathan Gannon, but it really was a clean slate; essentially every move the Cardinals make is going to be an upgrade to the roster. They sign ascending edge rusher Chase Young, then draft Marvin Harrison Jr. and Nate Wiggins.

Round 1 - Pick 28 Graham Barton OT Duke • Sr • 6'5" / 314 lbs Projected Team Buffalo PROSPECT RNK 46th POSITION RNK 8th Buffalo has parted ways with veteran center Mitch Morse. It was reported that the team would move Connor McGovern to that vacancy, but Graham Barton is a more viable long-term solution. He is pegged inside next to last year's Day 2 selection, O'Cyrus Torrence.

Round 1 - Pick 29 Jordan Morgan OT Arizona • Sr • 6'5" / 325 lbs Projected Team Detroit PROSPECT RNK 39th POSITION RNK 7th Jonah Jackson has signed elsewhere in this scenario, so Detroit drafts Jordan Morgan. Morgan played left tackle at Arizona but moves inside for the Lions. Dan Campbell has created a physical football team, so if a piece to that Jenga tower is removed, then it must be replaced or the whole thing is at risk of toppling down.

Round 1 - Pick 30 Darius Robinson EDGE Missouri • Sr • 6'5" / 296 lbs Projected Team Baltimore PROSPECT RNK 26th POSITION RNK 6th Baltimore makes a splash free agent signing in Saquon Barkley, so that means the budget gets tighter in other areas. The selection of Darius Robinson helps replace Jadeveon Clowney, who may no longer fit the team's plans.

Round 1 - Pick 31 Tyler Guyton OT Oklahoma • Jr • 6'7" / 328 lbs Projected Team San Francisco PROSPECT RNK 30th POSITION RNK 6th San Francisco has one former first-round pick on its offensive line, and the successful teams usually have multiple. The selection of Tyler Guyton gives that unit some stability in the Brock Purdy era. Starting right tackle Colton McKivitz is on a reasonable deal that could make him a valuable reserve.