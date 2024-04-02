Perhaps no NFL team had a better free agency than the Houston Texans. Nick Caserio and Co. added pass rusher Danielle Hunter and versatile defensive lineman Denico Autry, traded for running back Joe Mixon and re-signed several important pieces such as tight end Dalton Schultz. The Texans are clearly trying to make a run while they have C.J. Stroud coming cheap on his rookie deal, but real contenders are built through the draft.
Houston crushed the draft last year, landing the NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year and Defensive Rookie of the Year with back-to-back picks, and found a stud receiver in Tank Dell. If the Texans put together another successful draft class, could they make a Super Bowl run?
Below, we will conduct a full draft as the general manager of the Texans, using Pro Football Network's mock draft machine. Ready? Let's jump in.
Team needs: OL, CB, DT, EDGE, WR
2024 NFL Draft picks
- Round 2: Pick 42 (from Minnesota)
- Round 2: Pick 59
- Round 3: Pick 86 (from Philadelphia)
- Round 4: Pick 123 (from Cleveland)
- Round 4: Pick 127
- Round 6: Pick 188 (from Las Vegas)
- Round 7: Pick 238 (from New Orleans)
- Round 7: Pick 247
Texans seven-round mock draft
Round 2, Pick 42
Texas • Sr • 6'4" / 362 lbs
The 2023 Outland Trophy winner was also a unanimous All-American, and T'Vondre Sweat has certainly stood out during the pre-draft process. Apart from being a space eater, Sweat is also an interior lineman who can rush the passer. He frees up the pass rushers he works alongside of, and is someone you have to game plan for if you want to establish the run.
Round 2, Pick 59
Patrick Paul OT
Houston • Jr • 6'7" / 315 lbs
Patrick Paul could be a swing tackle, but he's confident in his ability as a left tackle. Bottom line is that he's a talented player, and adding depth on the offensive line is something Houston will look to do. Paul had the highest PFF pass-blocking grade among FBS tackles last season with a 91.5.
Round 3, Pick 86
Michigan • Sr • 5'10" / 182 lbs
Mike Sainristil is a slot corner who recorded 6 interceptions for the Wolverines this past season, including two pick-sixes. The former receiver is an athletic defensive weapon, and DeMeco Ryans is someone who could get the most out of him. Plus, the Texans need to add to the secondary.
Round 4, Pick 123
Jaylan Ford LB
Texas • Sr • 6'3" / 242 lbs
Jaylan Ford was a first-team All-Big 12 player that became the first Longhorn to record consecutive 100-tackle seasons in over a decade. He put up 220 tackles and six interceptions over the past two years.
Round 4, Pick 127
Oregon • Sr • 6'3" / 195 lbs
Khyree Jackson has been one of my draft crushes for some time now, and getting him at this point in the draft would be a win. The Alabama transfer is 6-foot-4 and was named first-team All-Pac 12 in his one season with the Oregon Ducks. In 12 games played last year, Jackson recorded 7 passes defensed and 3 interceptions. His size is obviously attractive, but he's skilled as well.
Round 6, Pick 188
Sataoa Laumea IOL
Utah • Jr • 6'4" / 311 lbs
Houston makes another addition on the offensive line, this time with another versatile piece that can play inside. Sataoa Laumea played right guard and right tackle at Utah, and allowed 0 sacks on 372 pass-blocking snaps in 2023.
Round 7, Pick 238
Colorado • Sr • 6'1" / 180 lbs
Xavier Weaver was Deion Sanders' leading receiver last season, as he caught 68 passes for 908 yards and four touchdowns. Maybe an underrated wide receiver in a loaded class.
Round 7, Pick 247
Missouri • Sr • 5'9" / 214 lbs
Houston did acquire Joe Mixon this offseason, but the Texans could add another running back. Cody Schrader isn't some burner, but he's super competitive and has good vision as well. The Mizzou back put together six straight 100-yard, 1+ TD outings to end the season in 2023, including two 200-yard explosions. One of the most fun players to watch in college football last season.