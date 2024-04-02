Perhaps no NFL team had a better free agency than the Houston Texans. Nick Caserio and Co. added pass rusher Danielle Hunter and versatile defensive lineman Denico Autry, traded for running back Joe Mixon and re-signed several important pieces such as tight end Dalton Schultz. The Texans are clearly trying to make a run while they have C.J. Stroud coming cheap on his rookie deal, but real contenders are built through the draft.

Houston crushed the draft last year, landing the NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year and Defensive Rookie of the Year with back-to-back picks, and found a stud receiver in Tank Dell. If the Texans put together another successful draft class, could they make a Super Bowl run?

Below, we will conduct a full draft as the general manager of the Texans, using Pro Football Network's mock draft machine. Ready? Let's jump in.

Team needs: OL, CB, DT, EDGE, WR

2024 NFL Draft picks

Round 2: Pick 42 (from Minnesota)

Round 2: Pick 59

Round 3: Pick 86 (from Philadelphia)

Round 4: Pick 123 (from Cleveland)

Round 4: Pick 127

Round 6: Pick 188 (from Las Vegas)

Round 7: Pick 238 (from New Orleans)

Round 7: Pick 247

Texans seven-round mock draft