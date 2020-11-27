|
Browns-Jaguars Preview
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) Jacksonville's injury report is longer than its losing streak, and that's saying something.
Cleveland is better off, but not by much.
The playoff hopeful Browns and downright woeful Jaguars will have numerous backups on the field - and a couple in the coaches' booth - when they play Sunday. It's far from ideal, but somewhat expected given the strangeness of this NFL season.
The sheer volume of absences, though, is borderline extreme, even for a Week 12 matchup.
''When opportunities arise, people have a chance to take advantage and either open up some eyes or you could be in trouble,'' Jaguars coach Doug Marrone said. ''I mean, it could go either way for you. But I'm excited for the guys that are going out there, to see what they can do.''
The Browns (7-3) will be without five players, including standout defensive end Myles Garrett, because of COVID-19 testing and contact tracing. Defensive ends Joe Jackson and Porter Gustin, linebacker Sione Takitaki and fullback Andy Janovich also won't play because of the coronavirus.
Adding to the team's woes, top cornerback Denzel Ward won't make the trip because of a calf strain.
COVID protocols forced the Browns to close their facility for three straight days to conduct contact tracing, and coach Kevin Stefanski was unable to get his offense and defense on the field at the same time.
''Whether it is COVID stuff or injuries, you never want to have it, but you have to deal with it, especially this year,'' quarterback Baker Mayfield said.
If Cleveland could have picked a week to be shorthanded, it probably would have chosen this one. After all, the skidding Jaguars (1-9) are even more undermanned.
Jacksonville, which has dropped nine in a row, put an additional three defensive starters on injured reserve earlier this week and then ruled out two cornerbacks and two of its top three receivers Friday.
This might be the best way to explain it: Marrone will try to avoid the franchise's longest, single-season skid without his starting quarterback (Gardner Minshew), his best receiver (DJ Chark), his best pass rusher (Josh Allen), his top two strong safeties (Josh Jones and Daniel Thomas) and four of his top five cornerbacks (CJ Henderson, D.J. Hayden, Sidney Jones and Chris Claybrooks).
The Jags also will be without three defensive coaches because of COVID. Coordinator Todd Wash, D-line coach Jason Rebrovich and assistant Dwayne Stukes won't attend the game. Secondary coach Joe Danna will call the defense while assistant linebacker coach Tony Gilbert handles the line. Team administrator Tyler Wolf will take on Stukes' responsibilities in the booth.
''The veterans really do have to step up and be able to lead the young guys through this kind of situation,'' linebacker Joe Schobert said.
GLENNON'S SHOT
Jacksonville is turning to journeyman quarterback Mike Glennon, who will make his first start in more than three years. Glennon is 6-16 as a starter with Tampa Bay, Chicago, Arizona and Oakland. He has 36 touchdown passes and 20 interceptions.
He takes over for rookie Jake Luton, who threw four interceptions in last week's loss to unbeaten Pittsburgh.
''I'm at a point in my career where I'm just going to cherish these moments,'' Glennon said.
END GAME
Garrett's absence last week gave defensive end Olivier Vernon a chance to shine -- and he dazzled.
Vernon had his best game since coming to Cleveland in the Odell Beckham Jr. trade last year, recording three sacks, including one for a safety, as the Browns beat Philadelphia 22-17.
''People have to step up,'' Stefanski said. ''He stepped up and I'm counting on him this week to do the same. He understands that it does not matter where he is rushing, how he is rushing and how he is playing the run. We need him out there and we need him to make plays.''
RIDING ROBINSON
With so many new guys in the mix on offense, Jacksonville plans to ride running back James Robinson, who has at least 90 yards from scrimmage in four straight games. He leads all rookies in rushing yards (762) and scrimmage yards (1,011).
He's the fifth undrafted rookie to top 1,000 yards from scrimmage in the modern draft era, joining Phillip Lindsay (2018), LeGarrette Blount (2010), Dominic Rhodes (2001) and Clark Gaines (1976).
WEATHER MEN
The Browns played in howling wind, sideways hail and pouring rain the past three weeks at home. A warm weekend in Florida sounds pretty nice.
Sunday's forecast is for 72 degrees, but a chance of showers.
''I am not jinxing anything yet until I show up and the clock starts,'' Mayfield said. ''I am just happy to go where it is a little bit warmer.''
---
|Team Stats
|Time of Pos
|14:52
|13:58
|1st Downs
|13
|12
|Rushing
|3
|5
|Passing
|10
|6
|Penalty
|0
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|3-5
|3-7
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|204
|213
|Total Plays
|29
|32
|Avg Gain
|7.0
|6.7
|Net Yards Rushing
|64
|71
|Rush Attempts
|12
|14
|Avg Rush Yards
|5.3
|5.1
|Net Yards Passing
|140
|142
|Comp. - Att.
|10-15
|11-18
|Yards Per Pass
|8.2
|7.9
|Penalties - Yards
|1-12
|3-15
|Touchdowns
|2
|1
|Rushing TDs
|0
|0
|Passing TDs
|2
|1
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|1-47.0
|1-51.0
|Return Yards
|61
|24
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|1-6
|Kickoffs - Returns
|2-61
|1-18
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Red Zone Eff.
|2-3 -67%
|0-1 -0%
|Goal to Go Eff.
|2-3 -67%
|0-1 -0%
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|140
|PASS YDS
|142
|
|
|64
|RUSH YDS
|71
|
|
|204
|TOTAL YDS
|213
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
B. Mayfield 6 QB
17
FPTS
|B. Mayfield
|10/15
|146
|2
|0
|17
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
N. Chubb 24 RB
5
FPTS
|N. Chubb
|8
|40
|0
|9
|5
|
K. Hunt 27 RB
2
FPTS
|K. Hunt
|4
|24
|0
|13
|2
|
B. Mayfield 6 QB
17
FPTS
|B. Mayfield
|1
|0
|0
|0
|17
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
J. Landry 80 WR
15
FPTS
|J. Landry
|8
|5
|91
|1
|27
|15
|
K. Hodge 12 WR
2
FPTS
|K. Hodge
|2
|2
|21
|0
|17
|2
|
N. Chubb 24 RB
5
FPTS
|N. Chubb
|1
|1
|14
|0
|14
|5
|
S. Carlson 89 TE
1
FPTS
|S. Carlson
|1
|1
|11
|0
|11
|1
|
A. Hooper 81 TE
6
FPTS
|A. Hooper
|1
|1
|9
|1
|9
|6
|
T. Taylor 10 WR
0
FPTS
|T. Taylor
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
R. Higgins 82 WR
0
FPTS
|R. Higgins
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
M. Smith 56 OLB
|M. Smith
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Mitchell 39 CB
|T. Mitchell
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Thomas 20 CB
|T. Thomas
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. Goodson 93 MLB
|B. Goodson
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Joseph 42 SS
|K. Joseph
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Johnson 28 CB
|K. Johnson
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
L. Ogunjobi 65 DT
|L. Ogunjobi
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
O. Vernon 54 DE
|O. Vernon
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Malveaux DE
|C. Malveaux
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Phillips 50 LB
|J. Phillips
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
R. Harrison 33 DB
|R. Harrison
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Elliott 90 DT
|J. Elliott
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Wilson 51 LB
|M. Wilson
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Parkey 2 K
5
FPTS
|C. Parkey
|1/1
|24
|2/2
|5
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Gillan 7 P
|J. Gillan
|1
|47.0
|0
|47
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Johnson 30 RB
0
FPTS
|D. Johnson
|2
|30.5
|43
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
M. Glennon 2 QB
11
FPTS
|M. Glennon
|11/18
|142
|1
|0
|11
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
J. Robinson 30 RB
7
FPTS
|J. Robinson
|12
|63
|0
|15
|7
|
L. Shenault Jr. 10 WR
1
FPTS
|L. Shenault Jr.
|1
|6
|0
|6
|1
|
M. Glennon 2 QB
11
FPTS
|M. Glennon
|1
|2
|0
|2
|11
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
C. Johnson 19 WR
11
FPTS
|C. Johnson
|3
|2
|59
|1
|46
|11
|
K. Cole 84 WR
3
FPTS
|K. Cole
|5
|2
|38
|0
|20
|3
|
L. Shenault Jr. 10 WR
1
FPTS
|L. Shenault Jr.
|2
|2
|18
|0
|11
|1
|
T. Eifert 88 TE
1
FPTS
|T. Eifert
|2
|2
|14
|0
|8
|1
|
J. Robinson 30 RB
7
FPTS
|J. Robinson
|4
|3
|13
|0
|9
|7
|
B. Ellefson 86 TE
0
FPTS
|B. Ellefson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
J. Scott 24 CB
|J. Scott
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Schobert 47 MLB
|J. Schobert
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Jack 44 OLB
|M. Jack
|2-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Gotsis 96 DE
|A. Gotsis
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Wilson 26 FS
|J. Wilson
|2-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
L. Barcoo 36 CB
|L. Barcoo
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Smoot 94 DE
|D. Smoot
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|0
|
A. Lynch 59 OLB
|A. Lynch
|1-1
|1.0
|0
|0
|
D. Costin 58 DT
|D. Costin
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Herndon 37 CB
|T. Herndon
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Correa 55 OLB
|K. Correa
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
A. Rosas 2 K
7
FPTS
|A. Rosas
|2/3
|54
|1/1
|7
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
L. Cooke 9 P
|L. Cooke
|1
|51.0
|1
|51
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
N. Cottrell 31 RB
0
FPTS
|N. Cottrell
|1
|18.0
|18
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
T. Quinn 16 WR
0
FPTS
|T. Quinn
|1
|6.0
|6
|0
|Result
|Play
|No Good
|
4 & 1 - JAC 36(0:04 - 2nd) A.Rosas 54 yard field goal is No Good Short Center-R.Matiscik Holder-L.Cooke.
|No Gain
|
3 & 1 - JAC 36(0:05 - 2nd) M.Glennon spiked the ball to stop the clock.
|+9 YD
|
2 & 10 - JAC 45(0:20 - 2nd) M.Glennon pass short right to J.Robinson to CLE 36 for 9 yards (M.Smith).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - JAC 45(0:24 - 2nd) M.Glennon pass incomplete short middle to J.Robinson (A.Clayborn).
|+6 YD
|
3 & 4 - JAC 49(0:30 - 2nd) M.Glennon pass short left to T.Eifert to CLE 45 for 6 yards (M.Smith).
|No Gain
|
2 & 4 - JAC 49(0:36 - 2nd) M.Glennon pass incomplete deep left to K.Cole Sr..
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - JAC 43(0:43 - 2nd) M.Glennon pass short left to J.Robinson pushed ob at JAC 49 for 6 yards (T.Mitchell).
|+18 YD
|
1 & 10 - JAC 25(1:10 - 2nd) M.Glennon pass deep right to K.Cole Sr. to JAC 43 for 18 yards (K.Johnson).
|Kickoff
|(1:10 - 2nd) C.Parkey kicks 65 yards from CLE 35 to end zone Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(1:10 - 2nd) C.Parkey extra point is GOOD Center-C.Hughlett Holder-J.Gillan.
|+9 YD
|
1 & 9 - CLE 9(1:16 - 2nd) B.Mayfield pass short left to A.Hooper for 9 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLE 22(1:22 - 2nd) K.Hunt up the middle to JAC 9 for 13 yards (M.Jack).
|+15 YD
|
3 & 6 - CLE 37(1:55 - 2nd) B.Mayfield pass short middle to J.Landry to JAC 22 for 15 yards (J.Scott).
|No Gain
|
2 & 6 - CLE 37(2:00 - 2nd) B.Mayfield pass incomplete short right to J.Landry.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLE 41(2:10 - 2nd) K.Hunt up the middle to JAC 37 for 4 yards (A.Gotsis).
|+23 YD
|
2 & 1 - CLE 36(2:40 - 2nd) B.Mayfield pass deep left to J.Landry to JAC 41 for 23 yards (J.Wilson). Penalty on JAC-J.Wilson Defensive Pass Interference declined.
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLE 27(3:21 - 2nd) N.Chubb up the middle to CLE 36 for 9 yards (J.Schobert).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 5 - CLE 21(4:03 - 2nd) N.Chubb up the middle to CLE 27 for 6 yards (J.Scott).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - CLE 45(4:08 - 2nd) B.Mayfield pass incomplete deep right to H.Bryant. PENALTY on JAC-A.Lynch Defensive Offside 5 yards enforced at CLE 16 - No Play.
|Kickoff
|(4:14 - 2nd) L.Cooke kicks 67 yards from JAC 35 to CLE -2. D.Johnson to CLE 16 for 18 yards (D.Middleton).
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(4:14 - 2nd) A.Rosas extra point is GOOD Center-R.Matiscik Holder-L.Cooke.
|+46 YD
|
1 & 10 - JAC 46(4:25 - 2nd) M.Glennon pass deep left to C.Johnson for 46 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+2 YD
|
3 & 1 - JAC 48(4:59 - 2nd) M.Glennon up the middle to CLE 46 for 2 yards (J.Elliott).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 7 - JAC 46(5:36 - 2nd) L.Shenault Jr. left end pushed ob at CLE 48 for 6 yards (J.Phillips).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - JAC 43(6:18 - 2nd) J.Robinson left end to JAC 46 for 3 yards (L.Ogunjobi).
|+20 YD
|
1 & 10 - JAC 23(6:57 - 2nd) M.Glennon pass short right to K.Cole Sr. to JAC 43 for 20 yards (K.Johnson).
|Kickoff
|(7:03 - 2nd) C.Parkey kicks 60 yards from CLE 35 to JAC 5. N.Cottrell to JAC 23 for 18 yards (S.Carlson).
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
|
4 & 6 - CLE 6(7:07 - 2nd) C.Parkey 24 yard field goal is GOOD Center-C.Hughlett Holder-J.Gillan.
|No Gain
|
3 & 6 - CLE 6(7:11 - 2nd) B.Mayfield pass incomplete short left to J.Landry.
|-1 YD
|
2 & 5 - CLE 5(7:48 - 2nd) K.Hunt right end to JAC 6 for -1 yards (L.Barcoo).
|No Gain
|
1 & 5 - CLE 5(7:53 - 2nd) B.Mayfield pass incomplete short middle to R.Higgins.
|+4 YD
|
3 & 3 - CLE 9(8:40 - 2nd) B.Mayfield pass short right to K.Hodge to JAC 5 for 4 yards (T.Herndon; J.Wilson).
|No Gain
|
2 & 3 - CLE 9(8:46 - 2nd) B.Mayfield pass incomplete short left to J.Landry.
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLE 16(9:33 - 2nd) N.Chubb left end to JAC 9 for 7 yards (J.Schobert).
|+27 YD
|
2 & 6 - CLE 43(10:01 - 2nd) B.Mayfield pass deep middle to J.Landry to JAC 16 for 27 yards (J.Scott).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLE 47(10:43 - 2nd) N.Chubb right end to JAC 43 for 4 yards (A.Gotsis).
|+17 YD
|
3 & 10 - CLE 36(11:24 - 2nd) B.Mayfield pass short middle to K.Hodge to JAC 47 for 17 yards (J.Scott).
|Sack
|
2 & 10 - CLE 36(12:06 - 2nd) B.Mayfield sacked ob at CLE 36 for 0 yards (A.Lynch).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CLE 36(12:12 - 2nd) B.Mayfield pass incomplete short right to T.Taylor.
|+7 YD
|
2 & 6 - CLE 29(12:57 - 2nd) N.Chubb right end to CLE 36 for 7 yards (A.Lynch; T.Herndon).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLE 25(13:37 - 2nd) N.Chubb left end to CLE 29 for 4 yards (M.Jack; K.Correa).
|Kickoff
|(13:37 - 2nd) L.Cooke kicks 65 yards from JAC 35 to end zone Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
|
4 & 6 - JAC 6(13:41 - 2nd) A.Rosas 24 yard field goal is GOOD Center-R.Matiscik Holder-L.Cooke.
|No Gain
|
3 & 6 - JAC 6(13:46 - 2nd) M.Glennon pass incomplete short middle to K.Cole Sr. (B.Goodson).
|No Gain
|
2 & 6 - JAC 6(13:50 - 2nd) M.Glennon pass incomplete short right to C.Johnson.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 8 - JAC 8(14:27 - 2nd) J.Robinson up the middle to CLE 6 for 2 yards (K.Joseph).
|+1 YD
|
3 & 1 - JAC 9(15:00 - 2nd) J.Robinson up the middle to CLE 8 for 1 yard (B.Goodson).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 8 - JAC 16(0:18 - 1st) M.Glennon pass short right to L.Shenault Jr. to CLE 9 for 7 yards (T.Thomas).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - JAC 18(0:59 - 1st) J.Robinson up the middle to CLE 16 for 2 yards (M.Smith).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - JAC 1(1:06 - 1st) M.Glennon pass incomplete deep left to K.Cole Sr.. PENALTY on CLE-T.Mitchell Defensive Pass Interference 12 yards enforced at CLE 30 - No Play.
|+13 YD
|
2 & 6 - JAC 43(1:47 - 1st) M.Glennon pass short middle to C.Johnson to CLE 30 for 13 yards (T.Thomas) [O.Vernon].
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - JAC 47(2:31 - 1st) J.Robinson right end to CLE 43 for 4 yards (C.Malveaux).
|+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - JAC 40(3:07 - 1st) J.Robinson up the middle to CLE 47 for 13 yards (T.Mitchell).
|+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - JAC 25(3:40 - 1st) J.Robinson up the middle to JAC 40 for 15 yards (K.Joseph).
|Kickoff
|(3:40 - 1st) C.Parkey kicks 65 yards from CLE 35 to end zone Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(3:40 - 1st) C.Parkey extra point is GOOD Center-C.Hughlett Holder-J.Gillan.
|+5 YD
|
2 & 5 - CLE 5(3:47 - 1st) B.Mayfield pass short left to J.Landry for 5 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 9 - CLE 9(4:25 - 1st) N.Chubb up the middle to JAC 5 for 4 yards (J.Schobert; A.Gotsis).
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLE 20(5:02 - 1st) B.Mayfield pass short left to S.Carlson pushed ob at JAC 9 for 11 yards (J.Wilson).
|+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLE 34(5:50 - 1st) B.Mayfield pass short right to N.Chubb to JAC 20 for 14 yards (J.Wilson; M.Jack).
|+21 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLE 45(6:26 - 1st) B.Mayfield pass short left to J.Landry pushed ob at JAC 34 for 21 yards (J.Schobert).
|Kickoff
|(6:35 - 1st) L.Cooke kicks 63 yards from JAC 35 to CLE 2. D.Johnson to CLE 45 for 43 yards (D.Middleton; E.Saubert).
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
|
4 & 6 - JAC 36(6:41 - 1st) A.Rosas 54 yard field goal is GOOD Center-R.Matiscik Holder-L.Cooke.
|+8 YD
|
3 & 14 - JAC 44(7:20 - 1st) M.Glennon pass short left to T.Eifert to CLE 36 for 8 yards (T.Thomas).
|Penalty
|
3 & 9 - JAC 39(7:43 - 1st) PENALTY on JAC-C.Robinson False Start 5 yards enforced at CLE 39 - No Play.
|+1 YD
|
2 & 10 - JAC 40(8:27 - 1st) J.Robinson up the middle to CLE 39 for 1 yard (L.Ogunjobi).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - JAC 40(8:36 - 1st) M.Glennon pass incomplete deep middle to K.Cole Sr. (A.Sendejo).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 5 - JAC 45(9:11 - 1st) J.Robinson up the middle to CLE 40 for 5 yards (B.Goodson).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - JAC 50(9:46 - 1st) J.Robinson up the middle to CLE 45 for 5 yards (O.Vernon).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 9 - CLE 9(9:57 - 1st) J.Gillan punts 47 yards to JAC 44 Center-C.Hughlett. T.Quinn to 50 for 6 yards (K.Hodge).
|+8 YD
|
3 & 17 - CLE 1(10:36 - 1st) K.Hunt up the middle to CLE 9 for 8 yards (M.Jack; J.Wilson).
|-1 YD
|
2 & 16 - CLE 2(11:20 - 1st) N.Chubb up the middle to CLE 1 for -1 yards (M.Jack).
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - CLE 8(12:05 - 1st) B.Mayfield sacked at CLE 2 for -6 yards (D.Smoot).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 9 - JAC 41(12:14 - 1st) L.Cooke punts 51 yards to CLE 8 Center-R.Matiscik fair catch by D.Peoples-Jones.
|-2 YD
|
3 & 7 - JAC 43(12:43 - 1st) M.Glennon pass short left to J.Robinson to JAC 41 for -2 yards (T.Mitchell).
|No Gain
|
2 & 7 - JAC 43(12:49 - 1st) M.Glennon pass incomplete short right to B.Ellefson.
|+8 YD
|
1 & 15 - JAC 35(13:33 - 1st) J.Robinson right end to JAC 43 for 8 yards (B.Goodson; M.Wilson).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - JAC 40(13:56 - 1st) J.Robinson right end to JAC 44 for 4 yards (K.Johnson). PENALTY on JAC Illegal Formation 5 yards enforced at JAC 40 - No Play.
|+11 YD
|
2 & 6 - JAC 29(14:34 - 1st) M.Glennon pass short right to L.Shenault Jr. to JAC 40 for 11 yards (M.Smith).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - JAC 25(15:00 - 1st) J.Robinson up the middle to JAC 29 for 4 yards (R.Harrison Jr.). CLE-R.Harrison Jr. was injured during the play. He is Out.
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) C.Parkey kicks 65 yards from CLE 35 to end zone Touchback.
