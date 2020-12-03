|
Patriots-Chargers Preview
LOS ANGELES (AP) Cam Newton can empathize with what Justin Herbert is going through in his rookie season with the Los Angeles Chargers.
The New England signal-caller set several rookie milestones when he was the top overall pick of the Carolina Panthers in 2011. While it led to Newton being the Offensive Rookie of the Year, it didn't translate into immediate success for the Panthers, who were 3-8 through their first 11 games. That is the same mark the Chargers have going into Sunday's game against the Patriots at SoFi Stadium.
''I just remember as a young player I really didn't know the nuances of how to win,'' said Newton, who threw for a rookie-record 4,051 yards.
''I knew I was talented, but there's still certain things that go into playing hand-to-hand football. Offense playing alongside with the defense, defense playing alongside with the special teams and vice versa. This game transitions so much from the collegiate level to the professional level and it's all in a manner of plays. In college you get so many times to win or to lose so to speak. But in the NFL it kind of comes down to three to five plays that you know, that you can point back to and say this is when the game was won.''
Herbert experienced plenty of losing during his first season at Oregon, which he has said has helped him in trying to get through the valleys of this year.
''I've been through it before, and I've kind of seen it. And, you know, going forward is never easy. It's never fun for anyone, but you have to stick through and you have to stay with your guys and take control of that locker room and steer into the right direction,'' he said.
Herbert is averaging 301.5 yards per game, which is third in the NFL and joined Kansas City's Patrick Mahomes last week as the only players to reach 3,000 yards in their first 10 starts. Herbert has tied Andrew Luck's rookie mark with six 300-yard games and needs five touchdowns to pass Baker Mayfield's first-year mark of 27 with Cleveland in 2018.
Herbert has struggled with AFC East teams, but is facing a New England defense that is allowing 7.6 yards per pass attempt, which is second most in the league.
''He really has no weaknesses. He's young and has a long way to go, but you can see the talent and improvement,'' Patriots coach Bill Belichick said.
Newton's 1,984 passing yards are 23rd in the league, but he has five games with 10 more rushing attempts as well as three multi-TD rushing games.
''He's a weapon with his legs and his arm. So whatever it takes to move the ball down the field, they are one of the top teams in the league in the least amount of three-and-outs. So they figured out how to move the ball, stay on the field and eat up that clock,'' Chargers coach Anthony Lynn said.
STILL IN IT
Though they aren't quite back to .500, the Patriots (5-6) kept their playoff hopes alive thanks to their last-second win over the Cardinals last week.
New England has qualified for the postseason in each of the past 11 seasons and only failed to make it to the playoffs only three times since Belichick's first season in 2000.
Recent history says the Patriots still have at least a chance of extending their current streak. In 14 of the past 16 seasons, at least one team with a losing record through 11 games has qualified for the playoffs.
STICKING AROUND
The Patriots will play consecutive games at SoFi Stadium when they take on the Rams on Dec. 10.
EKELER'S RETURN
Los Angeles' offense got a boost last week with the return of running back Austin Ekeler, who was leading the AFC in scrimmage yards before he suffered a hamstring injury in early October that kept him sidelined for six games.
Ekeler had 129 scrimmage yards in last Sunday's loss against Buffalo. The Chargers though have had an inconsistent running game the past three weeks and have been held under 100 yards.
GROUNDING IT OUT
New England has the league's fifth-ranked rushing attack, averaging 149.6 yards per game. Damien Harris has emerged as the lead back, averaging 5.1 yards per carry. James White scored his first two rushing touchdowns of the season last week and Sony Michel has returned from a knee injury.
`ONE-MAN WRECKING CREW'
When asked this week about the challenge presented by the Chargers defense, Joey Bosa was at the top of Belichick's list.
New England has only faced the Chargers star defensive end twice since he entered the league in 2016. But what Belichick saw in those games and on film since then has been more than enough for him to dub the 25-year-old ''a one-man wrecking crew.''
The Patriots have done a decent job protecting Newton this season, only allowing him to be sacked 18 times. But Bosa's been one of the most disruptive defenders in the league. He's tied for ninth in the NFL with 7 1/2 sacks and is tied for third with 15 tackles for a loss.
RECORD BOOK
Belichick will coach in his 455th NFL game on Sunday, passing Tom Landry for the third-most games coached in league history. Don Shula leads the way with 526 followed by George Halas' 506.
Belichick is 39 victories away from tying Shula's all-time mark of 347 wins. Halas is in second with 324. This is the first time Belichick has coached a game in Los Angeles since 1993, when Cleveland took on the Los Angeles Raiders.
---
AP Sports Writer Kyle Hightower in Boston contributed.
---
More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP-NFL
|
C. Newton
1 QB
69 PaYds, PaTD, 48 RuYds, 2 RuTDs
|
24
FPTS
|
A. Ekeler
30 RB
31 RuYds, 31 ReYds, 3 RECs
|
6
FPTS
|Team Stats
|Time of Pos
|29:01
|19:43
|1st Downs
|20
|12
|Rushing
|12
|3
|Passing
|5
|8
|Penalty
|3
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|6-13
|5-13
|4th Down Conv
|1-1
|1-2
|Total Net Yards
|229
|178
|Total Plays
|57
|49
|Avg Gain
|4.0
|3.6
|Net Yards Rushing
|164
|44
|Rush Attempts
|38
|11
|Avg Rush Yards
|4.3
|4.0
|Net Yards Passing
|65
|134
|Comp. - Att.
|12-19
|18-36
|Yards Per Pass
|3.3
|3.5
|Penalties - Yards
|4-20
|6-29
|Touchdowns
|4
|0
|Rushing TDs
|2
|0
|Passing TDs
|1
|0
|Other
|1
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|2
|Fumbles - Lost
|2-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|2
|Punts - Avg
|3-48.0
|4-51.5
|Return Yards
|148
|94
|Punts - Returns
|3-145
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|5-94
|Int. - Returns
|2-3
|0-0
|Red Zone Eff.
|3-4 -75%
|0-0 -0%
|Goal to Go Eff.
|3-3 -100%
|0-0 -0%
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|65
|PASS YDS
|134
|
|
|164
|RUSH YDS
|44
|
|
|229
|TOTAL YDS
|178
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
C. Newton 1 QB
24
FPTS
|C. Newton
|12/19
|69
|1
|0
|24
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
D. Harris 37 RB
9
FPTS
|D. Harris
|16
|80
|0
|12
|9
|
C. Newton 1 QB
24
FPTS
|C. Newton
|14
|48
|2
|14
|24
|
S. Michel 26 RB
2
FPTS
|S. Michel
|6
|27
|0
|10
|2
|
D. Moncrief 14 WR
0
FPTS
|D. Moncrief
|1
|4
|0
|4
|0
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
D. Byrd 10 WR
1
FPTS
|D. Byrd
|3
|2
|16
|0
|9
|1
|
D. Harris 37 RB
9
FPTS
|D. Harris
|1
|1
|15
|0
|15
|9
|
J. Meyers 16 WR
1
FPTS
|J. Meyers
|6
|2
|15
|0
|15
|1
|
N. Harry 15 WR
7
FPTS
|N. Harry
|2
|2
|15
|1
|10
|7
|
R. Izzo 85 TE
0
FPTS
|R. Izzo
|1
|1
|6
|0
|6
|0
|
J. White 28 RB
0
FPTS
|J. White
|4
|3
|1
|0
|3
|0
|
J. Johnson 47 FB
0
FPTS
|J. Johnson
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
A. Phillips 21 SS
|A. Phillips
|5-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Bentley 51 LB
|J. Bentley
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Wise 91 DE
|D. Wise
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|0
|
K. Dugger 35 SAF
|K. Dugger
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
L. Guy 93 DT
|L. Guy
|2-1
|1.0
|0
|0
|
A. Butler 70 DT
|A. Butler
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. McCourty 32 FS
|D. McCourty
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
S. Gilmore 24 CB
|S. Gilmore
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Jackson 27 DB
|J. Jackson
|1-2
|0.0
|1
|0
|
J. Simon 55 DE
|J. Simon
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Bryant 41 CB
|M. Bryant
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. McCourty 30 CB
|J. McCourty
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Jennings 58 LB
|A. Jennings
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Jones 31 DB
|J. Jones
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Hall 59 LB
|T. Hall
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Winovich 50 DE
|C. Winovich
|0-1
|0.0
|1
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
N. Folk 6 K
8
FPTS
|N. Folk
|1/1
|32
|5/5
|8
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Bailey 7 P
|J. Bailey
|3
|48.0
|2
|65
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
G. Olszewski 80 WR
0
FPTS
|G. Olszewski
|3
|48.3
|70
|1
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
J. Herbert 10 QB
1
FPTS
|J. Herbert
|18/36
|146
|0
|2
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
A. Ekeler 30 RB
6
FPTS
|A. Ekeler
|7
|31
|0
|9
|6
|
K. Ballage 31 RB
1
FPTS
|K. Ballage
|4
|14
|0
|7
|1
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
J. Guyton 15 WR
3
FPTS
|J. Guyton
|5
|2
|38
|0
|24
|3
|
K. Allen 13 WR
3
FPTS
|K. Allen
|7
|4
|35
|0
|24
|3
|
A. Ekeler 30 RB
6
FPTS
|A. Ekeler
|8
|3
|31
|0
|15
|6
|
M. Williams 81 WR
1
FPTS
|M. Williams
|6
|2
|16
|0
|9
|1
|
D. Parham 89 TE
1
FPTS
|D. Parham
|1
|1
|12
|0
|12
|1
|
K. Ballage 31 RB
1
FPTS
|K. Ballage
|3
|2
|5
|0
|5
|1
|
H. Henry 86 TE
0
FPTS
|H. Henry
|2
|1
|5
|0
|5
|0
|
J. Kelley 27 RB
0
FPTS
|J. Kelley
|2
|2
|3
|0
|2
|0
|
T. Johnson 83 WR
0
FPTS
|T. Johnson
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
K. Murray 56 LB
|K. Murray
|12-2
|1.0
|0
|0
|
R. Jenkins 23 SS
|R. Jenkins
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
L. Joseph 95 DT
|L. Joseph
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
N. Adderley 24 FS
|N. Adderley
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Bosa 97 DE
|J. Bosa
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Davis 43 CB
|M. Davis
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Harris 25 CB
|C. Harris
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
N. Vigil 59 OLB
|N. Vigil
|2-5
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Tillery 99 DT
|J. Tillery
|2-3
|0.0
|0
|1
|
D. Square 71 DE
|D. Square
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
U. Nwosu 42 LB
|U. Nwosu
|1-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Jones 93 DT
|J. Jones
|1-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
M. Badgley 4 K
0
FPTS
|M. Badgley
|0/2
|0
|0/0
|0
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
T. Long 1 P
|T. Long
|4
|51.5
|0
|58
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
N. Adderley 24 FS
0
FPTS
|N. Adderley
|3
|17.7
|26
|0
|
T. Johnson 83 WR
0
FPTS
|T. Johnson
|2
|20.5
|26
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LAC 25(11:16 - 4th) K.Ballage left end to LARC 25 for no gain (A.Phillips). PENALTY on NE-A.Butler Defensive Holding 5 yards enforced at LARC 25 - No Play.
|Kickoff
|(11:21 - 4th) J.Bailey kicks 66 yards from NE 35 to LARC -1. N.Adderley to LARC 25 for 26 yards (J.Bethel).
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
|
4 & 7 - NE 14(11:25 - 4th) N.Folk 32 yard field goal is GOOD Center-J.Cardona Holder-J.Bailey.
|-4 YD
|
3 & 3 - NE 10(12:04 - 4th) C.Newton left end to LARC 14 for -4 yards (K.Murray Jr.).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 7 - NE 14(12:46 - 4th) S.Michel up the middle to LARC 10 for 4 yards (N.Vigil; J.Jones).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - NE 17(13:25 - 4th) S.Michel up the middle to LARC 14 for 3 yards (N.Vigil; J.Jones).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 7 - LAC 20(13:44 - 4th) T.Long punts 58 yards to NE 22 Center-C.Mazza. G.Olszewski ran ob at LARC 17 for 61 yards (T.Long).
|No Gain
|
3 & 7 - LAC 20(13:50 - 4th) J.Herbert pass incomplete deep right to M.Williams.
|+1 YD
|
2 & 8 - LAC 19(14:29 - 4th) J.Herbert pass short middle to J.Kelley to LARC 20 for 1 yard (A.Phillips).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAC 17(15:00 - 4th) J.Herbert pass short right to J.Kelley to LARC 19 for 2 yards (A.Phillips).
|+7 YD
|
3 & 5 - LAC 10(0:01 - 3rd) J.Herbert pass short right to M.Williams to LARC 17 for 7 yards (A.Phillips; J.Jackson).
|No Gain
|
2 & 5 - LAC 10(0:04 - 3rd) J.Herbert pass incomplete short right to K.Allen.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAC 5(0:27 - 3rd) A.Ekeler right tackle to LARC 10 for 5 yards (D.Wise).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 7 - NE 44(0:38 - 3rd) J.Bailey punts 39 yards to LARC 5 Center-J.Cardona downed by NE-Co.Davis.
|No Gain
|
3 & 7 - NE 44(0:45 - 3rd) C.Newton pass incomplete deep right to D.Byrd (N.Adderley).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 10 - NE 47(1:32 - 3rd) D.Harris up the middle to LARC 44 for 3 yards (K.Murray Jr.; J.Tillery).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NE 47(1:37 - 3rd) C.Newton pass incomplete deep right to J.Meyers.
|
4 & 5 - NE 48(1:37 - 3rd) PENALTY on LARC Defensive Too Many Men on Field 5 yards enforced at NE 48 - No Play.
|No Gain
|
3 & 5 - NE 48(1:41 - 3rd) C.Newton pass incomplete short left.
|No Gain
|
2 & 5 - NE 48(2:26 - 3rd) C.Newton pass short left to J.Meyers to NE 48 for no gain (N.Adderley).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - NE 43(3:02 - 3rd) D.Harris right guard to NE 48 for 5 yards (M.Davis).
|+15 YD
|
3 & 2 - NE 28(3:48 - 3rd) C.Newton pass short right to J.Meyers to NE 43 for 15 yards (C.Harris).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 9 - NE 21(4:35 - 3rd) D.Harris right guard to NE 28 for 7 yards (K.Murray Jr.).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - NE 20(5:11 - 3rd) C.Newton pass short left to Jak.Johnson to NE 21 for 1 yard (K.Murray Jr.).
|Result
|Play
|Int
|
4 & 6 - LAC 35(5:17 - 3rd) J.Herbert pass deep left intended for K.Allen INTERCEPTED by J.Jackson at NE 17. J.Jackson ran ob at NE 20 for 3 yards.
|No Gain
|
3 & 6 - LAC 35(5:21 - 3rd) J.Herbert pass incomplete short right to M.Williams (A.Butler).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 10 - LAC 39(5:51 - 3rd) J.Herbert pass short middle to K.Allen to NE 35 for 4 yards (J.Bentley).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LAC 39(5:56 - 3rd) J.Herbert pass incomplete short middle to M.Williams (A.Phillips).
|+24 YD
|
3 & 11 - LAC 37(6:26 - 3rd) J.Herbert pass deep right to J.Guyton to NE 39 for 24 yards (J.McCourty).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 19 - LAC 29(7:09 - 3rd) A.Ekeler up the middle to LARC 37 for 8 yards (A.Butler).
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - LAC 38(7:51 - 3rd) J.Herbert sacked at LARC 29 for -9 yards (L.Guy).
|+6 YD
|
3 & 1 - LAC 32(8:14 - 3rd) K.Ballage right tackle to LARC 38 for 6 yards (J.Bentley J.McCourty).
|No Gain
|
2 & 1 - LAC 32(8:17 - 3rd) J.Herbert pass incomplete short right to K.Ballage.
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAC 23(8:39 - 3rd) J.Herbert pass short right to M.Williams to LARC 32 for 9 yards (A.Phillips).
|Kickoff
|(8:44 - 3rd) J.Bailey kicks 58 yards from NE 35 to LARC 7. N.Adderley to LARC 23 for 16 yards (C.Winovich; M.Bryant).
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(8:44 - 3rd) N.Folk extra point is GOOD Center-J.Cardona Holder-J.Bailey.
|+5 YD
|
3 & 5 - NE 5(8:48 - 3rd) C.Newton pass short right to N.Harry for 5 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|No Gain
|
2 & 5 - NE 5(8:52 - 3rd) C.Newton pass incomplete short right to J.Meyers.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 7 - NE 7(9:37 - 3rd) D.Harris right end to LARC 5 for 2 yards (J.Jones).
|Penalty
|
2 & 7 - NE 14(9:41 - 3rd) C.Newton pass incomplete short left. PENALTY on LARC-J.Bosa Roughing the Passer 7 yards enforced at LARC 14 - No Play.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - NE 17(10:23 - 3rd) S.Michel right end to LARC 14 for 3 yards (K.Murray Jr.).
|+6 YD
|
3 & 1 - NE 23(11:00 - 3rd) C.Newton left end to LARC 17 for 6 yards (K.Murray Jr.).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 7 - NE 29(11:44 - 3rd) C.Newton pass short right to R.Izzo to LARC 23 for 6 yards (K.Murray Jr.).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - NE 32(12:22 - 3rd) S.Michel right end to LARC 29 for 3 yards (J.Jones; L.Joseph).
|Result
|Play
|Int
|
3 & 3 - LAC 28(12:28 - 3rd) J.Herbert pass short left intended for J.Guyton INTERCEPTED by C.Winovich at LARC 32. C.Winovich to LARC 32 for no gain (J.Guyton).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 7 - LAC 24(13:07 - 3rd) J.Herbert pass short left to K.Allen to LARC 28 for 4 yards (A.Jennings; K.Dugger).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAC 21(13:34 - 3rd) A.Ekeler left end to LARC 24 for 3 yards (A.Butler A.Phillips).
|+5 YD
|
3 & 2 - LAC 16(13:50 - 3rd) J.Herbert pass short right to H.Henry ran ob at LARC 21 for 5 yards (D.McCourty).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 7 - LAC 11(14:31 - 3rd) J.Herbert pass short right to A.Ekeler to LARC 16 for 5 yards (J.Bentley).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAC 8(14:55 - 3rd) A.Ekeler right end to LARC 11 for 3 yards (J.Bentley; C.Winovich).
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) J.Bailey kicks 60 yards from NE 35 to LARC 5. N.Adderley to LARC 23 for 18 yards (C.Winovich; K.Dugger). PENALTY on LARC-K.Hill Jr. Offensive Holding 8 yards enforced at LARC 16.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(0:00 - 2nd) N.Folk extra point is GOOD Center-J.Cardona Holder-J.Bailey.
|
2 & 10 - LAC 48(0:03 - 2nd) M.Badgley 58 yard field goal is BLOCKED (Co.Davis) Center-C.Mazza Holder-T.Long RECOVERED by NE-D.McCourty at LARC 44. D.McCourty for 44 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LAC 40(0:04 - 2nd) J.Herbert spiked the ball to stop the clock.
|+24 YD
|
3 & 5 - LAC 36(0:19 - 2nd) J.Herbert pass deep right to K.Allen to NE 40 for 24 yards (M.Bryant) [C.Winovich].
|No Gain
|
2 & 5 - LAC 36(0:24 - 2nd) J.Herbert pass incomplete short left to A.Ekeler [D.Wise]. Penalty on LARC-S.Norton Illegal Touch Pass declined.
|No Gain
|
1 & 5 - LAC 36(0:27 - 2nd) J.Herbert pass incomplete to A.Ekeler [J.Uche].
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - LAC 31(0:27 - 2nd) PENALTY on NE-A.Butler Encroachment 5 yards enforced at LARC 31 - No Play.
|+15 YD
|
2 & 10 - LAC 16(0:42 - 2nd) J.Herbert pass short middle to A.Ekeler to LARC 31 for 15 yards (A.Phillips).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LAC 16(0:46 - 2nd) J.Herbert pass incomplete deep left to J.Guyton.
|Kickoff
|(0:51 - 2nd) J.Bailey kicks 64 yards from NE 35 to LARC 1. Ty.Johnson to LARC 16 for 15 yards (J.Bethel).
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(0:51 - 2nd) N.Folk extra point is GOOD Center-J.Cardona Holder-J.Bailey.
|+2 YD
|
2 & 2 - NE 2(0:57 - 2nd) C.Newton up the middle for 2 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 3 - NE 3(1:01 - 2nd) C.Newton up the middle to LARC 2 for 1 yard (L.Joseph).
|+4 YD
|
3 & 4 - NE 7(1:05 - 2nd) S.Michel up the middle to LARC 3 for 4 yards (N.Adderley).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 7 - NE 10(1:10 - 2nd) C.Newton pass short right to J.White pushed ob at LARC 7 for 3 yards (R.Jenkins).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - NE 13(1:14 - 2nd) D.Harris up the middle to LARC 11 for 2 yards (J.Tillery). FUMBLES (J.Tillery) and recovers at LARC 10.
|+4 YD
|
3 & 4 - NE 17(1:18 - 2nd) D.Moncrief left end pushed ob at LARC 13 for 4 yards (K.Murray Jr.). The Replay Official reviewed the first down ruling and the play was Upheld. The ruling on the field stands.
|+1 YD
|
2 & 5 - NE 18(2:00 - 2nd) C.Newton up the middle to LARC 17 for 1 yard (K.Murray Jr.).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - NE 23(2:20 - 2nd) D.Harris up the middle to LARC 18 for 5 yards (J.Tillery; U.Nwosu).
|+1 YD
|
3 & 19 - NE 29(2:47 - 2nd) C.Newton scrambles up the middle to LARC 28 for 1 yard (U.Nwosu). PENALTY on LARC-J.Tillery Illegal Use of Hands 5 yards enforced at LARC 28.
|Sack
|
2 & 15 - NE 25(3:28 - 2nd) C.Newton sacked at LARC 29 for -4 yards (K.Murray Jr.).
|No Gain
|
1 & 15 - NE 25(3:33 - 2nd) C.Newton pass incomplete short right to J.Meyers.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - NE 20(3:55 - 2nd) PENALTY on NE-Jak.Johnson False Start 5 yards enforced at LARC 20 - No Play.
|+7 YD
|
2 & 7 - NE 27(4:23 - 2nd) C.Newton pass short right to D.Byrd to LARC 20 for 7 yards (R.Jenkins).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - NE 30(4:48 - 2nd) D.Harris right guard to LARC 27 for 3 yards (J.Tillery).
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - NE 42(5:30 - 2nd) D.Harris right tackle to LARC 30 for 12 yards (N.Adderley).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 7 - NE 49(6:06 - 2nd) C.Newton pass short right to D.Byrd to LARC 42 for 9 yards (U.Nwosu; N.Vigil).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - NE 46(6:32 - 2nd) D.Harris right tackle to NE 49 for 3 yards (K.Murray Jr.).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 15 - LAC 14(6:45 - 2nd) T.Long punts 54 yards to NE 32 Center-C.Mazza. G.Olszewski to NE 46 for 14 yards (N.Vigil; C.Christiansen).
|
4 & 10 - LAC 19(6:45 - 2nd) PENALTY on LARC-B.Facyson False Start 5 yards enforced at LARC 19 - No Play.
|No Gain
|
3 & 10 - LAC 19(6:50 - 2nd) J.Herbert pass incomplete short right to A.Ekeler [J.Uche].
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - LAC 19(7:36 - 2nd) J.Herbert pass short right to K.Ballage to LARC 19 for no gain (J.Bentley).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LAC 19(7:39 - 2nd) J.Herbert pass incomplete short right to K.Allen (J.McCourty).
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAC 8(8:05 - 2nd) J.Herbert pass short left to A.Ekeler pushed ob at LARC 19 for 11 yards (K.Dugger) [A.Jennings].
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 7 - NE 48(8:12 - 2nd) J.Bailey punts 40 yards to LARC 8 Center-J.Cardona fair catch by K.Hill Jr..
|+10 YD
|
3 & 17 - NE 42(8:54 - 2nd) C.Newton pass short right to N.Harry to LARC 48 for 10 yards (M.Davis).
|No Gain
|
2 & 8 - NE 49(9:33 - 2nd) C.Newton FUMBLES (Aborted) at NE 45 and recovers at NE 42. C.Newton to NE 42 for no gain (J.Bosa).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - NE 49(10:19 - 2nd) C.Newton right end to LARC 49 for 2 yards (D.Square).
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - NE 39(11:01 - 2nd) S.Michel right guard to NE 49 for 10 yards (M.Davis; N.Vigil).
|+14 YD
|
2 & 9 - NE 25(11:47 - 2nd) C.Newton scrambles up the middle to NE 39 for 14 yards (N.Vigil).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - NE 24(12:24 - 2nd) D.Harris left guard to NE 25 for 1 yard (J.Bosa).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 4 - LAC 31(12:31 - 2nd) T.Long punts 45 yards to NE 24 Center-C.Mazza fair catch by G.Olszewski.
|+5 YD
|
3 & 9 - LAC 26(13:14 - 2nd) J.Herbert pass short left to K.Ballage to LARC 31 for 5 yards (J.Jones; D.McCourty) [C.Winovich].
|+1 YD
|
2 & 10 - LAC 25(13:58 - 2nd) J.Herbert pass short middle to Ty.Johnson to LARC 26 for 1 yard (J.Jackson; T.Hall).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LAC 25(14:02 - 2nd) J.Herbert pass incomplete short left to A.Ekeler.
|Kickoff
|(14:02 - 2nd) J.Bailey kicks 65 yards from NE 35 to end zone Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(14:02 - 2nd) N.Folk extra point is GOOD Center-J.Cardona Holder-J.Bailey.
|Punt
|
4 & 9 - LAC 21(14:18 - 2nd) T.Long punts 49 yards to NE 30 Center-C.Mazza. G.Olszewski for 70 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|No Gain
|
3 & 9 - LAC 21(14:23 - 2nd) J.Herbert pass incomplete short right to J.Guyton.
|No Gain
|
2 & 9 - LAC 21(14:26 - 2nd) J.Herbert pass incomplete short right to M.Williams (S.Gilmore).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAC 20(15:00 - 2nd) A.Ekeler right guard to LARC 21 for 1 yard (L.Guy).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 11 - NE 35(0:02 - 1st) J.Bailey punts 65 yards to end zone Center-J.Cardona Touchback.
|No Gain
|
3 & 11 - NE 35(0:05 - 1st) C.Newton pass incomplete short right to J.White.
|+4 YD
|
2 & 15 - NE 31(0:48 - 1st) C.Newton scrambles right end to NE 35 for 4 yards (C.Harris).
|-5 YD
|
1 & 10 - NE 36(1:25 - 1st) C.Newton pass short left to J.White to NE 31 for -5 yards (N.Vigil).
|Result
|Play
|No Good
|
4 & 13 - LAC 28(1:30 - 1st) M.Badgley 46 yard field goal is No Good Wide Right Center-C.Mazza Holder-T.Long.
|Sack
|
3 & 10 - LAC 25(2:10 - 1st) J.Herbert sacked at NE 28 for -3 yards (D.Wise).
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - LAC 25(2:17 - 1st) J.Herbert pass incomplete short left to H.Henry.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LAC 25(2:22 - 1st) J.Herbert pass incomplete short right to A.Ekeler.
|+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAC 39(2:57 - 1st) J.Herbert pass short left to J.Guyton to NE 25 for 14 yards (J.Jackson J.Simon).
|+2 YD
|
4 & 1 - LAC 41(3:35 - 1st) K.Ballage up the middle to NE 39 for 2 yards (J.Bentley).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 4 - LAC 44(4:19 - 1st) J.Herbert pass short right to K.Allen to NE 41 for 3 yards (S.Gilmore).
|-1 YD
|
2 & 3 - LAC 43(5:01 - 1st) K.Ballage right end to NE 44 for -1 yards (J.Simon).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAC 50(5:39 - 1st) K.Ballage right end pushed ob at NE 43 for 7 yards (K.Dugger).
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAC 38(6:26 - 1st) J.Herbert pass short left to D.Parham Jr. to 50 for 12 yards (D.McCourty; K.Dugger).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 1 - LAC 36(7:05 - 1st) A.Ekeler right guard to LARC 38 for 2 yards (A.Phillips; L.Guy).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAC 27(7:42 - 1st) A.Ekeler right end to LARC 36 for 9 yards (A.Phillips).
|Kickoff
|(7:50 - 1st) J.Bailey kicks 66 yards from NE 35 to LARC -1. Ty.Johnson MUFFS catch and recovers at LARC 1. Ty.Johnson to LARC 27 for 26 yards (J.Bethel; J.Bailey).
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(7:50 - 1st) N.Folk extra point is GOOD Center-J.Cardona Holder-J.Bailey.
|+1 YD
|
3 & 1 - NE 1(7:52 - 1st) K.Cunningham and J.Herron reported in as eligible. C.Newton up the middle for 1 yard TOUCHDOWN.
|+4 YD
|
2 & 5 - NE 5(8:07 - 1st) C.Newton left end for 5 yards TOUCHDOWN. The Replay Official reviewed the runner broke the plane ruling and the play was REVERSED. (Shotgun) C.Newton left end pushed ob at LARC 1 for 4 yards (J.Bosa K.Murray Jr.).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - NE 10(8:46 - 1st) Direct snap to D.Harris. D.Harris up the middle to LARC 5 for 5 yards (J.Tillery; N.Adderley).
|+2 YD
|
4 & 2 - NE 12(9:27 - 1st) C.Newton up the middle to LARC 10 for 2 yards (L.Joseph).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 5 - NE 15(10:05 - 1st) C.Newton pass short left to J.White to LARC 12 for 3 yards (R.Jenkins). LARC-R.Jenkins was injured during the play.
|+4 YD
|
2 & 9 - NE 19(10:48 - 1st) D.Harris left tackle to LARC 15 for 4 yards (K.Murray Jr.).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - NE 20(11:33 - 1st) D.Harris right tackle to LARC 19 for 1 yard (D.Square; M.Davis).
|+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - NE 34(12:15 - 1st) C.Newton right end pushed ob at LARC 20 for 14 yards (R.Jenkins).
|+11 YD
|
2 & 10 - NE 45(12:56 - 1st) D.Harris right end to LARC 34 for 11 yards (L.Joseph).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NE 45(13:02 - 1st) C.Newton pass incomplete deep left to J.Meyers.
|+8 YD
|
2 & 3 - NE 47(13:43 - 1st) D.Harris right guard to LARC 45 for 8 yards (N.Vigil; U.Nwosu).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - NE 40(14:17 - 1st) Direct snap to D.Harris. D.Harris to NE 47 for 7 yards (K.Murray Jr.).
|+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - NE 25(14:59 - 1st) C.Newton pass short left to D.Harris to NE 40 for 15 yards (L.Joseph).
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) T.Long kicks 65 yards from LARC 35 to end zone Touchback.
