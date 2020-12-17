|
|
|CHI
|MIN
Bears-Vikings Preview
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) When the Minnesota Vikings finished their debut 2016 season at U.S. Bank Stadium, the game against the Chicago Bears between two eliminated teams was so perfunctory that oil pipeline protesters managed to rappel from the roof to unfurl a banner and become the stars of the show.
In 2017, with the Bears again buried in the standings well before, the finale was staged in the same place. The Vikings already had their first-round bye sewed up.
The division rivals were - deja vu! - matched up on a copied-and-pasted Week 17 schedule in 2018, too. Chicago's NFC North title and seed for the playoffs was secure. The Vikings could have snagged a spot for themselves with a win, but they fell flat from the start and sucked most of the air out of the increased intrigue by halftime.
Guess who came to Minnesota for the last game of 2019? Sure enough, Chicago showed up for a meaningless matchup with the home team that already had a wild-card berth clinched.
Maybe the game just needed to be moved up a bit.
Though the Bears are again the assigned opponent this year for the Vikings' home finale, they'll square off on Sunday in Week 15. Plus, both teams are 6-7 and in must-win mode for the postseason race. Arizona leads them by one game for the third wild-card spot.
''There's nothing to overhype about it. We just know what's at stake,'' Vikings running back Dalvin Cook, whose team lost control of the final position with a 26-14 defeat at Tampa Bay last week.
After the Bears stopped a six-game losing streak last week with a 36-7 victory over Houston, coach Matt Nagy made a point to mention the standings in meeting with the players this week.
''Obviously winning the division is no longer realistic,'' Nagy said, ''but we want to do everything we can to be able to get into those extra games and in the playoffs.''
Here are some key angles to follow:
PROTECTION PLAN
Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins, who has had plenty of trouble with Chicago's pass rush over the past two seasons, matched a career high by taking six sacks last week. The Bears are only 16th in the league in sacks per pass attempt this season, but they notched seven sacks last week.
''I always look at myself and say, `How can I get rid of the ball quicker?' Cousins said. ''Whether that's a completion or a throwaway, when you start to feel that pocket condensing, you've either got to take off or you want to throw the ball away. Sacks are the last option.''
TRUBISKY'S TURNAROUND
In three games since returning as Chicago's starting quarterback following the injury to Nick Foles, Mitchell Trubisky has completed 67.3% of his passes with seven touchdowns, two interceptions and a 100-even passer rating in that span.
The second overall pick in the 2017 draft has improved enough that he's even thought about the possibility of re-signing with the team that declined his contract option for 2021 and benched him three games into the season.
''But thoughts come and go, and right now I've just got to stay focused on what's about to happen this weekend and that's just preparing every day for the Vikings,'' Trubisky said.
JUST KICKING IT
After stumbling through their share of kicking trouble over the past few years, the Bears have finally found a groove with Cairo Santos - who has made 18 straight field goals and is on pace to break Robbie Gould's single-season franchise record for field goal percentage.
The Vikings are in crisis mode. Dan Bailey has missed three of four extra points and four of six field goals over the past two games, putting his status on the team in question.
''We'll go with our gut and do what we believe and believe that, whichever decision we make, it's the right one,'' coach Mike Zimmer said. ''It's all you can do.''
FLASHBACK
Zimmer was livid on the sideline in Chicago on Nov. 16 when Bailey sent the second-half kickoff straight to three-time All-Pro returner Cordarrelle Patterson, who took it back for a touchdown. The Vikings won that game 19-13, but his former team will be plenty wary of a repeat.
''He's unbelievable with the ball in his hands,'' said Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen, a close friend and former roommate of Patterson. ''Every play has a chance to go the distance.''
LINE `EM UP
The Bears have averaged 30.3 points over their past three games, with their revamped offensive line playing a part. Sam Mustipher was inserted at center, Cody Whitehair moved to left guard and Alex Bars and Germain Ifedi were tabbed as the right guard and right tackle.
Against Detroit and Houston the past two weeks, the Bears posted their second and third-highest yardage totals of the season.
---
More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP-NFL
Copyright 2020 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Team Stats
|Time of Pos
|3:56
|6:18
|1st Downs
|3
|4
|Rushing
|1
|1
|Passing
|2
|3
|Penalty
|0
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|1-2
|2-3
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|63
|79
|Total Plays
|8
|11
|Avg Gain
|7.9
|7.2
|Net Yards Rushing
|24
|30
|Rush Attempts
|3
|6
|Avg Rush Yards
|8.0
|5.0
|Net Yards Passing
|39
|49
|Comp. - Att.
|4-4
|4-4
|Yards Per Pass
|7.8
|9.8
|Penalties - Yards
|0-0
|0-0
|Touchdowns
|1
|1
|Rushing TDs
|0
|0
|Passing TDs
|1
|1
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|1-44.0
|1-43.0
|Return Yards
|20
|0
|Punts - Returns
|1-1
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|1-19
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Red Zone Eff.
|1-1 -100%
|1-1 -100%
|Goal to Go Eff.
|1-1 -100%
|1-1 -100%
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|39
|PASS YDS
|49
|
|
|24
|RUSH YDS
|30
|
|
|63
|TOTAL YDS
|79
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
M. Trubisky 10 QB
7
FPTS
|M. Trubisky
|4/4
|43
|1
|0
|7
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
D. Montgomery 32 RB
2
FPTS
|D. Montgomery
|2
|21
|0
|19
|2
|
C. Patterson 84 WR
0
FPTS
|C. Patterson
|1
|3
|0
|3
|0
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
A. Robinson 12 WR
2
FPTS
|A. Robinson
|1
|1
|24
|0
|24
|2
|
D. Mooney 11 WR
6
FPTS
|D. Mooney
|1
|1
|8
|1
|8
|6
|
C. Kmet 85 TE
0
FPTS
|C. Kmet
|1
|1
|7
|0
|7
|0
|
C. Patterson 84 WR
0
FPTS
|C. Patterson
|1
|1
|4
|0
|4
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
R. Quinn 94 LB
|R. Quinn
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Gipson 38 SS
|T. Gipson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Shelley 20 CB
|D. Shelley
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Vildor 22 CB
|K. Vildor
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. Urban 92 DE
|B. Urban
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|0
|
E. Jackson 39 FS
|E. Jackson
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Jenkins 90 DT
|J. Jenkins
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Trevathan 59 ILB
|D. Trevathan
|0-4
|0.0
|0
|0
|
R. Smith 58 ILB
|R. Smith
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Santos 2 K
1
FPTS
|C. Santos
|0/0
|0
|1/1
|1
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
P. O'Donnell 16 P
|P. O'Donnell
|1
|44.0
|1
|44
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Harris 86 TE
0
FPTS
|D. Harris
|1
|19.0
|19
|0
|
C. Patterson 84 WR
0
FPTS
|C. Patterson
|1
|19.0
|19
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
A. Miller 17 WR
0
FPTS
|A. Miller
|1
|1.0
|1
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
K. Cousins 8 QB
8
FPTS
|K. Cousins
|4/4
|55
|1
|0
|8
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
D. Cook 33 RB
3
FPTS
|D. Cook
|6
|30
|0
|13
|3
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
J. Jefferson 18 WR
2
FPTS
|J. Jefferson
|1
|1
|23
|0
|23
|2
|
I. Smith 84 TE
2
FPTS
|I. Smith
|1
|1
|21
|0
|21
|2
|
A. Thielen 19 WR
7
FPTS
|A. Thielen
|2
|2
|11
|1
|8
|7
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
I. Odenigbo 95 DE
|I. Odenigbo
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Johnson 94 DT
|J. Johnson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Davis 40 ILB
|T. Davis
|1-1
|1.0
|0
|0
|
J. Gladney 20 CB
|J. Gladney
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
H. Smith 22 SS
|H. Smith
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Dye 45 LB
|T. Dye
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Harris 41 FS
|A. Harris
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
D. Bailey 5 K
1
FPTS
|D. Bailey
|0/0
|0
|1/1
|1
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
B. Colquitt 2 P
|B. Colquitt
|1
|43.0
|0
|43
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(4:46 - 1st) D.Bailey extra point is GOOD Center-A.DePaola Holder-B.Colquitt.
|+3 YD
|
3 & 3 - MIN 3(4:49 - 1st) K.Cousins pass short left to A.Thielen for 3 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|No Gain
|
2 & 3 - MIN 3(5:25 - 1st) D.Cook up the middle to CHI 3 for no gain (R.Smith; D.Trevathan).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIN 10(5:56 - 1st) D.Cook left guard to CHI 3 for 7 yards (R.Smith; D.Trevathan).
|+23 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIN 33(6:34 - 1st) K.Cousins pass deep left to J.Jefferson to CHI 10 for 23 yards (E.Jackson) [J.Jenkins].
|+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIN 46(7:09 - 1st) D.Cook left guard to CHI 33 for 13 yards (Ta.Gipson).
|+21 YD
|
3 & 2 - MIN 33(7:49 - 1st) K.Cousins pass short middle to I.Smith to CHI 46 for 21 yards (E.Jackson; D.Trevathan).
|No Gain
|
2 & 2 - MIN 33(8:29 - 1st) D.Cook up the middle to MIN 33 for no gain (J.Jenkins; D.Trevathan).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIN 25(9:01 - 1st) K.Cousins pass short left to A.Thielen to MIN 33 for 8 yards (D.Shelley).
|Kickoff
|(9:01 - 1st) C.Santos kicks 65 yards from CHI 35 to end zone Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(9:01 - 1st) C.Santos extra point is GOOD Center-P.Scales Holder-P.O'Donnell.
|+8 YD
|
1 & 8 - CHI 8(9:07 - 1st) M.Trubisky pass short left to D.Mooney for 8 yards TOUCHDOWN [E.Wilson].
|+24 YD
|
3 & 3 - CHI 32(9:22 - 1st) M.Trubisky pass deep right to A.Robinson to MIN 8 for 24 yards (J.Gladney). Minnesota challenged the pass completion ruling and the play was Upheld. The ruling on the field stands. (Timeout #1.)
|+4 YD
|
2 & 7 - CHI 36(9:50 - 1st) M.Trubisky pass short left to C.Patterson pushed ob at MIN 32 for 4 yards (I.Odenigbo).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - CHI 39(10:25 - 1st) C.Patterson right tackle to MIN 36 for 3 yards (J.Johnson).
|+19 YD
|
1 & 10 - CHI 42(11:08 - 1st) D.Montgomery left tackle to MIN 39 for 19 yards (A.Harris; T.Davis).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 6 - MIN 16(11:18 - 1st) B.Colquitt punts 43 yards to CHI 41 Center-A.DePaola. A.Miller pushed ob at CHI 42 for 1 yard (H.Hand).
|+10 YD
|
3 & 16 - MIN 6(11:57 - 1st) D.Cook left end to MIN 16 for 10 yards (K.Vildor).
|No Gain
|
2 & 16 - MIN 6(12:37 - 1st) D.Cook left tackle to MIN 6 for no gain (R.Quinn).
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - MIN 12(13:11 - 1st) K.Cousins sacked at MIN 6 for -6 yards (B.Urban).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 5 - CHI 44(13:17 - 1st) P.O'Donnell punts 44 yards to MIN 12 Center-P.Scales fair catch by C.Beebe.
|Sack
|
3 & 1 - CHI 48(13:56 - 1st) M.Trubisky sacked at CHI 44 for -4 yards (T.Davis).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 3 - CHI 46(14:36 - 1st) D.Montgomery right guard to CHI 48 for 2 yards (I.Odenigbo).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - CHI 39(14:55 - 1st) M.Trubisky pass short left to C.Kmet pushed ob at CHI 46 for 7 yards (H.Smith).
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) D.Bailey kicks 45 yards from MIN 35 to CHI 20. C.Patterson pushed ob at CHI 39 for 19 yards (C.Tankersley).
-
TB
ATL
0
7
1st 3:32 FOX
-
HOU
IND
0
7
1st 3:31 CBS
-
CHI
MIN
7
6
1st 4:46 FOX
-
DET
TEN
7
7
1st 1:34 CBS
-
SF
DAL
0
7
1st 9:01 CBS
-
JAC
BAL
0
9
1st 5:55 CBS
-
SEA
WAS
3
0
1st 4:16 FOX
-
NE
MIA
0
0
1st 4:15 CBS
-
LAC
LV
30
27
Final/OT NFLN
-
BUF
DEN
48
19
Final NFLN
-
CAR
GB
16
24
Final NFLN
-
PHI
ARI
0
049.5 O/U
-6.5
Sun 4:05pm FOX
-
NYJ
LAR
0
044.5 O/U
-17
Sun 4:05pm FOX
-
KC
NO
0
053.5 O/U
+2.5
Sun 4:25pm CBS
-
CLE
NYG
0
044.5 O/U
+6.5
Sun 8:20pm NBC
-
PIT
CIN
0
040 O/U
+14
Mon 8:15pm ESPN