|
|
|NYJ
|LAR
Jets-Rams Preview
INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) While Sam Darnold is back home on the West Coast this weekend, he'll undoubtedly think back to the days when he was a college superstar bound for NFL success, not a beleaguered pro quarterback trying to hang on to his job with a winless team.
Those days were actually less than three years ago. That's when Darnold left Southern California to become the savior of the New York Jets - and almost nothing since then has gone according to script.
The Orange County native returns to Los Angeles leading the NFL's worst offense for an 0-13 team that has to face the NFC West-leading Los Angeles Rams (9-4), who have the league's best defense.
Darnold isn't playing great for a coaching staff that seems unlikely to be around next year, when the Jets could choose Trevor Lawrence or another top quarterback with their high draft pick.
No, Darnold's first trip home for the holidays isn't exactly filled with joy and cheer.
He's still hoping the Jets can somehow figure out a way to make it festive.
''I was looking forward to going home and seeing some family, if possible,'' Darnold said before his first professional game in the Los Angeles area, where he led the USC Trojans to a Pac-12 title and a Rose Bowl victory. ''Obviously that's not a thing, but we are looking forward to going there and playing a good team and having the opportunity.''
This doesn't appear to be a great opportunity for the Jets, whose franchise-record losing streak stands at 13 games heading into their final three chances to avoid the third 0-16 season in NFL history.
Not much about the matchup at SoFi Stadium suggests this will be New York's day: The Rams' phenomenal defense has shut down opponents with much more offensive competence than the woeful Jets, while Los Angeles' offense has been steadily productive during four wins in the past five games.
Darnold has had three rough games since his return from injury, completing 57.9% of his passes for two touchdowns and three interceptions while getting sacked nine times. The Jets have been outscored 91-34 in those three games, with Darnold twice failing to lead a touchdown drive.
Darnold imagined family and friends in the stands to watch him when he returned home, but he'll still try to do the improbable for them.
''I have great teammates, great coaches to be able to talk to when things aren't going well, and I have great friends and great family and a great support system,'' Darnold said. ''Things haven't gone necessarily the way that I envisioned them, or many people envisioned this year going, so it really is just one day at a time.''
WARY RAMS
The Rams are tied with the Seahawks atop the NFC West, so they can't afford to take the Jets lightly before a season-defining trip to Seattle next week. Los Angeles can also clinch a playoff berth with a win.
Sean McVay has been full of praise for Darnold, Jets coach Adam Gase and the New York defense all week. His Rams were shown film of the Jets' near-miss two weeks ago against the Raiders, and were then reminded that the Raiders beat the Saints and the Chiefs.
''You want to be honest about what's going on, but ... I don't worry about the maturity of this team to understand the focus and concentration that's required every single week, regardless of who the opponent is,'' McVay said.
DEFENDING DONALD
The Jets know they'll have their hands full trying to keep Aaron Donald from blowing things up in the backfield.
''He gets double-teamed a lot, but it doesn't matter,'' Gase said. ''The guy is phenomenal at defeating blocks whether one or two guys are on him, whether he's back-side, front-side of the run. If he's not the best player in the league, he's top three. He's so disruptive.''
Donald leads the NFL with 12 1/2 sacks, but that statistic only measures a fraction of his impact for the NFL's top defense.
''Aaron Donald is a beast,'' Jets running back Frank Gore said.
FAMILY ISSUES
Rams rookie receiver Van Jefferson will see a familiar face in green: His father, Shawn Jefferson, is the Jets' receivers coach.
The younger Jefferson has just 15 catches for 170 yards this season for Los Angeles, but could be auditioning for a bigger role next season if Josh Reynolds leaves as a free agent after the best season of his pro career.
RUNNING IN CIRCLES
When Gore went out with a concussion early against Las Vegas two weeks ago, Ty Johnson and Josh Adams combined to give the Jets their best rushing performance in two seasons under Gase with 206 yards rushing.
With the 37-year-old Gore back last week, New York's ground attack was mostly grounded again. Gore got just 23 yards, and the Jets finished with 69 overall.
Gase still isn't committing to giving the younger running backs - including La'Mical Perine, who could return this week from a sprained ankle - more snaps down the stretch.
FAST AND FIZZLE
The Jets have had a knack for getting on the scoreboard early - and then struggling the rest of the way. New York has scored on its opening possession in seven straight games, the longest active streak in the NFL and a franchise record.
The Rams are acutely aware of the Jets' success of opening possessions, likely since it provides a concrete achievement to highlight in their defensive preparation. McVay, defensive coordinator Brandon Staley and cornerback Darious Williams have all mentioned the Jets' success on opening drives this week.
---
AP Pro Football Writer Dennis Waszak in New York contributed.
---
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP-NFL
Copyright 2020 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Team Stats
|Time of Pos
|15:29
|10:36
|1st Downs
|6
|2
|Rushing
|1
|0
|Passing
|4
|1
|Penalty
|1
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|4-8
|0-5
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|95
|45
|Total Plays
|26
|17
|Avg Gain
|3.7
|2.6
|Net Yards Rushing
|31
|23
|Rush Attempts
|11
|7
|Avg Rush Yards
|2.8
|3.3
|Net Yards Passing
|64
|22
|Comp. - Att.
|11-14
|5-8
|Yards Per Pass
|4.3
|2.2
|Penalties - Yards
|2-15
|3-23
|Touchdowns
|1
|0
|Rushing TDs
|0
|0
|Passing TDs
|1
|0
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|1
|Punts - Avg
|2-43.0
|4-36.0
|Return Yards
|38
|48
|Punts - Returns
|1-18
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|2-48
|Int. - Returns
|1-20
|0-0
|Red Zone Eff.
|1-2 -50%
|0-0 -0%
|Goal to Go Eff.
|0-1 -0%
|0-0 -0%
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|64
|PASS YDS
|22
|
|
|31
|RUSH YDS
|23
|
|
|95
|TOTAL YDS
|45
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
S. Darnold 14 QB
8
FPTS
|S. Darnold
|11/14
|72
|1
|0
|8
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
F. Gore 21 RB
2
FPTS
|F. Gore
|10
|22
|0
|6
|2
|
S. Darnold 14 QB
8
FPTS
|S. Darnold
|1
|9
|0
|9
|8
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
T. Johnson 25 RB
9
FPTS
|T. Johnson
|4
|4
|37
|1
|18
|9
|
J. Crowder 82 WR
1
FPTS
|J. Crowder
|3
|3
|16
|0
|7
|1
|
C. Herndon 89 TE
1
FPTS
|C. Herndon
|1
|1
|12
|0
|12
|1
|
B. Berrios 10 WR
0
FPTS
|B. Berrios
|2
|1
|5
|0
|5
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
N. Hewitt 46 ILB
|N. Hewitt
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Guidry 40 CB
|J. Guidry
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
N. Shepherd 97 DE
|N. Shepherd
|2-1
|1.0
|0
|0
|
Q. Williams 95 DT
|Q. Williams
|2-1
|1.0
|0
|0
|
B. Austin 31 CB
|B. Austin
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Maye 20 FS
|M. Maye
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. Hall 37 CB
|B. Hall
|1-0
|0.0
|1
|0
|
H. Langi 44 ILB
|H. Langi
|0-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Maulet 23 CB
|A. Maulet
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
S. Ficken 9 K
7
FPTS
|S. Ficken
|2/2
|39
|1/1
|7
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
B. Mann 7 P
|B. Mann
|2
|43.0
|0
|44
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
B. Berrios 10 WR
0
FPTS
|B. Berrios
|1
|18.0
|18
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
J. Goff 16 QB
0
FPTS
|J. Goff
|5/8
|37
|0
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
C. Akers 23 RB
1
FPTS
|C. Akers
|4
|12
|0
|6
|1
|
J. Goff 16 QB
0
FPTS
|J. Goff
|1
|9
|0
|9
|0
|
M. Brown 34 RB
0
FPTS
|M. Brown
|1
|4
|0
|4
|0
|
D. Henderson 27 RB
0
FPTS
|D. Henderson
|1
|-2
|0
|-2
|0
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
R. Woods 17 WR
1
FPTS
|R. Woods
|5
|3
|17
|0
|11
|1
|
G. Everett 81 TE
1
FPTS
|G. Everett
|1
|1
|15
|0
|15
|1
|
D. Henderson 27 RB
0
FPTS
|D. Henderson
|1
|1
|5
|0
|5
|0
|
V. Jefferson 12 WR
0
FPTS
|V. Jefferson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
T. Reeder 51 LB
|T. Reeder
|4-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Fuller 32 SS
|J. Fuller
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Johnson 43 FS
|J. Johnson
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Robinson 94 DT
|A. Robinson
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Young 41 OLB
|K. Young
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Donald 99 DE
|A. Donald
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
S. Joseph-Day 69 NT
|S. Joseph-Day
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Brockers 90 DE
|M. Brockers
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Williams 31 DB
|D. Williams
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Fox 97 DE
|M. Fox
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|0
|
S. Ebukam 50 OLB
|S. Ebukam
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Hill 22 CB
|T. Hill
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Ramsey 20 CB
|J. Ramsey
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Hekker 6 P
|J. Hekker
|3
|48.0
|0
|59
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
N. Webster 14 WR
0
FPTS
|N. Webster
|2
|24.0
|24
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 5 - NYJ 36(4:03 - 2nd) B.Mann punts 42 yards to LAR 22 Center-T.Hennessy fair catch by N.Webster.
|No Gain
|
3 & 5 - NYJ 36(4:46 - 2nd) S.Darnold pass short right to T.Johnson to NYJ 36 for no gain (T.Hill; J.Johnson III) [A.Donald].
|+2 YD
|
2 & 7 - NYJ 34(5:26 - 2nd) S.Darnold pass short left to T.Johnson to NYJ 36 for 2 yards (K.Young).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - NYJ 31(6:04 - 2nd) F.Gore up the middle to NYJ 34 for 3 yards (S.Joseph).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 7 - LAR 28(6:10 - 2nd) J.Hekker punts 41 yards to NYJ 31 Center-J.McQuaide fair catch by B.Berrios.
|No Gain
|
3 & 7 - LAR 28(6:17 - 2nd) J.Goff pass incomplete short left to V.Jefferson.
|+5 YD
|
2 & 12 - LAR 23(6:55 - 2nd) J.Goff pass short right to D.Henderson to LAR 28 for 5 yards (B.Hall).
|-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAR 25(7:37 - 2nd) D.Henderson up the middle to LAR 23 for -2 yards (N.Shepherd).
|Kickoff
|(7:37 - 2nd) S.Ficken kicks 65 yards from NYJ 35 to end zone Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
|
4 & 7 - NYJ 7(7:41 - 2nd) S.Ficken 25 yard field goal is GOOD Center-T.Hennessy Holder-B.Mann.
|No Gain
|
3 & 7 - NYJ 7(7:49 - 2nd) S.Darnold pass incomplete short right.
|-4 YD
|
2 & 3 - NYJ 3(8:31 - 2nd) F.Gore left tackle to LAR 7 for -4 yards (A.Donald).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 8 - NYJ 8(9:17 - 2nd) S.Darnold pass short middle to B.Berrios to LAR 3 for 5 yards (T.Reeder M.Brockers).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - NYJ 22(9:46 - 2nd) F.Gore left tackle to LAR 16 for 6 yards (T.Reeder). PENALTY on LAR-J.Hollins Face Mask (15 Yards) 8 yards enforced at LAR 16.
|Result
|Play
|Int
|
1 & 10 - LAR 33(9:59 - 2nd) J.Goff pass intended for R.Woods INTERCEPTED by B.Hall at LAR 42. B.Hall to LAR 22 for 20 yards (J.Reynolds).
|Penalty
|
4 & 1 - LAR 28(10:21 - 2nd) PENALTY on NYJ-J.Franklin-Myers Neutral Zone Infraction 5 yards enforced at LAR 28 - No Play.
|+15 YD
|
3 & 16 - LAR 13(11:12 - 2nd) J.Goff pass short middle to G.Everett to LAR 28 for 15 yards (M.Maye; H.Langi).
|Sack
|
2 & 9 - LAR 20(11:52 - 2nd) J.Goff sacked at LAR 13 for -7 yards (N.Shepherd).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAR 19(12:34 - 2nd) C.Akers up the middle to LAR 20 for 1 yard (Q.Williams). LAR-C.Akers was injured during the play.
|Kickoff
|(12:44 - 2nd) S.Ficken kicks 70 yards from NYJ 35 to LAR -5. N.Webster to LAR 19 for 24 yards (J.Adams).
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
|
4 & 4 - NYJ 21(12:49 - 2nd) S.Ficken 39 yard field goal is GOOD Center-T.Hennessy Holder-B.Mann.
|No Gain
|
3 & 4 - NYJ 21(12:59 - 2nd) S.Darnold pass incomplete deep right to B.Berrios.
|+2 YD
|
2 & 6 - NYJ 23(13:40 - 2nd) F.Gore up the middle to LAR 21 for 2 yards (A.Robinson).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - NYJ 27(14:14 - 2nd) F.Gore up the middle to LAR 23 for 4 yards (A.Robinson).
|Result
|Play
|
4 & 19 - LAR 38(14:20 - 2nd) J.Hekker punt is BLOCKED by J.Hassell Center-J.McQuaide RECOVERED by NYJ-L.Jackson at LAR 27.
|+4 YD
|
3 & 23 - LAR 34(15:00 - 2nd) M.Brown up the middle to LAR 38 for 4 yards (H.Langi; N.Hewitt).
|No Gain
|
2 & 23 - LAR 34(0:10 - 1st) J.Goff pass short right to R.Woods to LAR 34 for no gain (M.Maye).
|Penalty
|
2 & 18 - LAR 39(0:30 - 1st) PENALTY on LAR-T.Higbee False Start 5 yards enforced at LAR 39 - No Play.
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - LAR 47(1:10 - 1st) J.Goff sacked at LAR 39 for -8 yards (Q.Williams).
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAR 36(1:33 - 1st) J.Goff pass short left to R.Woods to LAR 47 for 11 yards (B.Austin).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 17 - NYJ 20(1:45 - 1st) B.Mann punts 44 yards to LAR 36 Center-T.Hennessy downed by NYJ-J.Smith.
|Sack
|
3 & 9 - NYJ 28(2:25 - 1st) S.Darnold sacked at NYJ 20 for -8 yards (M.Fox).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 16 - NYJ 21(3:10 - 1st) S.Darnold pass short middle to J.Crowder to NYJ 28 for 7 yards (K.Young; T.Reeder).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 20 - NYJ 17(3:57 - 1st) S.Darnold pass short left to J.Crowder to NYJ 21 for 4 yards (J.Fuller).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - NYJ 35(4:02 - 1st) S.Darnold pass incomplete short right to D.Mims. PENALTY on NYJ-P.Elflein Offensive Holding 10 yards enforced at NYJ 27 - No Play.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 2 - LAR 29(4:10 - 1st) J.Hekker punts 44 yards to NYJ 27 Center-J.McQuaide fair catch by B.Berrios.
|+9 YD
|
3 & 11 - LAR 20(4:46 - 1st) J.Goff scrambles up the middle to LAR 29 for 9 yards (N.Hewitt).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 17 - LAR 14(5:07 - 1st) C.Akers right guard to LAR 20 for 6 yards (N.Hewitt N.Shepherd).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 20 - LAR 11(5:48 - 1st) C.Akers right tackle to LAR 14 for 3 yards (Q.Williams; H.Langi).
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAR 21(6:19 - 1st) C.Akers left tackle to LAR 31 for 10 yards (M.Maye). PENALTY on LAR-J.Noteboom Offensive Holding 10 yards enforced at LAR 21 - No Play.
|Kickoff
|(6:25 - 1st) S.Ficken kicks 68 yards from NYJ 35 to LAR -3. N.Webster to LAR 21 for 24 yards (F.Luvu).
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(6:25 - 1st) S.Ficken extra point is GOOD Center-T.Hennessy Holder-B.Mann.
|+18 YD
|
3 & 5 - NYJ 18(6:33 - 1st) S.Darnold pass short left to T.Johnson for 18 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+5 YD
|
2 & 10 - NYJ 23(7:14 - 1st) S.Darnold pass short right to T.Johnson to LAR 18 for 5 yards (T.Reeder).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NYJ 23(7:19 - 1st) S.Darnold pass incomplete short right.
|+6 YD
|
3 & 1 - NYJ 29(7:54 - 1st) S.Darnold pass short right to T.Johnson ran ob at LAR 23 for 6 yards (J.Johnson III).
|No Gain
|
2 & 1 - NYJ 29(8:34 - 1st) F.Gore right tackle to LAR 29 for no gain (M.Brockers).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - NYJ 38(9:15 - 1st) S.Darnold scrambles up the middle to LAR 29 for 9 yards (T.Reeder).
|+5 YD
|
3 & 4 - NYJ 43(9:52 - 1st) F.Gore up the middle to LAR 38 for 5 yards (J.Fuller).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 6 - NYJ 45(10:31 - 1st) F.Gore right tackle to LAR 43 for 2 yards (S.Joseph; S.Ebukam).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - NYJ 49(11:10 - 1st) F.Gore up the middle to LAR 45 for 4 yards (S.Joseph; A.Donald).
|+8 YD
|
3 & 5 - NYJ 43(11:35 - 1st) S.Darnold pass short left to T.Johnson ran ob at LAR 49 for 8 yards (D.Williams).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 10 - NYJ 38(12:19 - 1st) S.Darnold pass short right to J.Crowder to NYJ 43 for 5 yards (J.Johnson III).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NYJ 38(12:57 - 1st) F.Gore right tackle to NYJ 38 for no gain (M.Brockers; T.Reeder).
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - NYJ 26(13:37 - 1st) S.Darnold pass short right to C.Herndon to NYJ 38 for 12 yards (J.Ramsey; T.Reeder).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 2 - LAR 33(13:49 - 1st) J.Hekker punts 59 yards to NYJ 8 Center-J.McQuaide. B.Berrios ran ob at NYJ 26 for 18 yards (M.Brown).
|No Gain
|
3 & 2 - LAR 33(13:54 - 1st) J.Goff pass incomplete short left to R.Woods [F.Luvu].
|+6 YD
|
2 & 8 - LAR 27(14:33 - 1st) J.Goff pass short left to R.Woods to LAR 33 for 6 yards (J.Guidry).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAR 25(15:00 - 1st) C.Akers right end to LAR 27 for 2 yards (J.Guidry).
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) S.Ficken kicks 65 yards from NYJ 35 to end zone Touchback.
-
NYJ
LAR
13
0
2nd 4:03 FOX
-
PHI
ARI
7
19
2nd 11:37 FOX
-
KC
NO
7
0
1st 4:23 CBS
-
LAC
LV
30
27
Final/OT NFLN
-
BUF
DEN
48
19
Final NFLN
-
CAR
GB
16
24
Final NFLN
-
DET
TEN
25
46
Final CBS
-
CHI
MIN
33
27
Final FOX
-
JAC
BAL
14
40
Final CBS
-
NE
MIA
12
22
Final CBS
-
HOU
IND
20
27
Final CBS
-
SEA
WAS
20
15
Final FOX
-
SF
DAL
33
41
Final CBS
-
TB
ATL
31
27
Final FOX
-
CLE
NYG
0
044.5 O/U
+6.5
Sun 8:20pm NBC
-
PIT
CIN
0
040 O/U
+14
Mon 8:15pm ESPN