Texans-Raiders Preview
The Houston Texans and Las Vegas Raiders spent their bye weeks in similar fashion.
The AFC's only one-win teams had extra time to try to figure out why they are looking up at the rest of the conference in the standings despite being competitive almost every week.
''I actually got a really good feeling from watching the tape,'' Raiders star receiver Davante Adams said. ''Obviously, you look at the record and none of us are proud of that part. ... But you even look at some of the power rankings and the fact that they have us where they have us after having one victory at this point shows that there's something that we're doing out there that people are taking notice of and just not finishing to the best of our ability.''
The Texans (1-3-1) have a similar lament to the Raiders (1-4) heading into Sunday's meeting in Las Vegas as both teams have played four one-score games with Houston getting the only win out of those contests. The Texans beat Jacksonville 13-6 heading into the bye week.
Houston had previously blown a 17-point lead in the fourth quarter of a Week 1 tie against Indianapolis, blew another fourth-quarter lead in Week 2 in a loss at Denver, lost on a walk-off field goal by Chicago in Week 3 and was neck and neck with the Chargers in Week 4 until a late Los Angeles TD made it a 10-point loss.
''We've had our moments ... (but) I don't like the way we've finished the games as much as anything,'' Texans coach Lovie Smith said. ''We had so many opportunities early on, but that's a part of the growth too, to figure out how to finish a game.''
The Raiders have been in similar positions. They had late comeback attempts fall short in losses to the Chargers, Tennessee and Kansas City and blew a 20-point lead to Arizona in their other loss.
Their 0-4 record in one-score games comes a year after they thrived in those situations, going 7-2 to earn a surprising playoff berth.
''We didn't win as many games as we thought we would at this point, that's for sure,'' quarterback Derek Carr said. ''But it's all within so many points. We know that we're close, and again we've always said this - close doesn't count, it doesn't matter.''
DAMEON'S DRIVE
The Texans love the performance of rookie running back Dameon Pierce so far and are looking for him to do even more as he gains more experience.
Pierce ranks eighth in the NFL and first among rookies with 412 yards rushing. The fourth-round pick from Florida ran for 99 yards and Houston's only touchdown in the team's win over the Jaguars in Week 5. He has broken 18 tackles in five games, which leads the NFL.
''After a quarter of football, we like where he is,'' Smith said. ''Much more to go, but I like the way he's trending.''
Pierce has carried Houston's offense this season as quarterback Davis Mills has struggled, with just five touchdown passes and four interceptions.
JACOBS' JOLT
The Raiders have gotten a big boost early this season from running back Josh Jacobs, who joined Marcus Allen and Bo Jackson as the only players in franchise history with back-to-back games with at least 140 yards rushing.
Jacobs is showing the explosion that he had early in his rookie season in 2019 but had been lacking the past two years as he fought off several nagging injuries.
''He's running extremely violent, and not just the physicality, but his cuts are violent, his mentality is violent,'' Carr said. ''You see it when he gets in the open field. We all know he can make people miss and stuff like that, but you've seen a couple of times in the last couple of weeks, him eye the safety out and say, `Okay, here I come.' And he's going to do it play after play after play.''
BROTHERLY LOVE
The matchup is a family affair for the McDaniels clan with Josh McDaniels in his first year as coach of the Raiders and younger brother, Ben, in his second year on Houston's staff where he is currently wide receivers coach and passing game coordinator.
This is the third time the brothers have squared off in the NFL with Josh winning matchups in 2013 between New England and Tampa Bay and in 2021 between the Patriots and Texans.
''These are always interesting,'' Josh McDaniels said. ''I've got a lot of respect and admiration for my brother and the job he does. He's a very good coach, and these are fun things to look back on years from now talking about, you know, when we've played each other and coached against one another. I've tried to recruit my mom and dad to silver and black for sure this week, which I think I'm winning that war right now.''
KEY LOSS
The Raiders are dealing with a big loss on defense after cornerback Nate Hobbs went on injured reserve this week with a broken hand. Hobbs has been Las Vegas' best player in the secondary with the ability to play in the slot and outside. Anthony Averett, who broke his hand in the opener, could return this week and provide some help.
AP Sports Writer Kristie Rieken in Houston contributed to this report.
|Team Stats
|Time of Pos
|14:07
|13:53
|1st Downs
|10
|7
|Rushing
|5
|3
|Passing
|5
|4
|Penalty
|0
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|5-7
|2-5
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|159
|134
|Total Plays
|27
|24
|Avg Gain
|5.9
|5.6
|Net Yards Rushing
|64
|61
|Rush Attempts
|12
|12
|Avg Rush Yards
|5.3
|5.1
|Net Yards Passing
|95
|73
|Comp. - Att.
|11-15
|8-11
|Yards Per Pass
|6.3
|6.1
|Penalties - Yards
|0-0
|4-39
|Touchdowns
|1
|0
|Rushing TDs
|0
|0
|Passing TDs
|1
|0
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|1-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|0-0.0
|2-46.5
|Return Yards
|1
|56
|Punts - Returns
|1-1
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|3-56
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Red Zone Eff.
|1-1 -100%
|0-0 -0%
|Goal to Go Eff.
|0-0 -0%
|0-0 -0%
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|95
|PASS YDS
|73
|
|
|64
|RUSH YDS
|61
|
|
|159
|TOTAL YDS
|134
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
D. Mills 10 QB
9
FPTS
|D. Mills
|11/15
|95
|1
|0
|9
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
D. Pierce 31 RB
11
FPTS
|D. Pierce
|12
|64
|0
|22
|11
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
N. Collins 12 WR
4
FPTS
|N. Collins
|2
|2
|24
|0
|15
|4
|
B. Cooks 13 WR
5
FPTS
|B. Cooks
|4
|3
|22
|0
|11
|5
|
D. Pierce 31 RB
11
FPTS
|D. Pierce
|3
|3
|20
|0
|11
|11
|
J. Akins 88 TE
2
FPTS
|J. Akins
|1
|1
|19
|0
|19
|2
|
C. Moore 15 WR
8
FPTS
|C. Moore
|2
|1
|13
|1
|13
|8
|
B. Jordan 9 TE
0
FPTS
|B. Jordan
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
R. Burkhead 28 RB
1
FPTS
|R. Burkhead
|2
|1
|-3
|0
|-3
|1
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
C. Kirksey 58 OLB
|C. Kirksey
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Pitre 5 FS
|J. Pitre
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Owens 36 SS
|J. Owens
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
R. Green 92 DL
|R. Green
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|0
|
D. King 25 DB
|D. King
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Collins 96 DT
|M. Collins
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Hinish 93 DL
|K. Hinish
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Weeks 46 LS
|J. Weeks
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Grugier-Hill 51 OLB
|K. Grugier-Hill
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
S. Nelson 21 CB
|S. Nelson
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Addison 97 DL
|M. Addison
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
K. Fairbairn 7 K
4
FPTS
|K. Fairbairn
|1/2
|55
|1/1
|4
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. King 25 DB
0
FPTS
|D. King
|1
|1.0
|1
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
D. Carr 4 QB
3
FPTS
|D. Carr
|8/11
|78
|0
|0
|3
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
J. Jacobs 28 RB
5
FPTS
|J. Jacobs
|9
|41
|0
|13
|5
|
D. Turner 19 WR
1
FPTS
|D. Turner
|1
|18
|0
|18
|1
|
Z. White 35 RB
0
FPTS
|Z. White
|1
|2
|0
|2
|0
|
D. Carr 4 QB
3
FPTS
|D. Carr
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
D. Adams 17 WR
8
FPTS
|D. Adams
|4
|4
|46
|0
|15
|8
|
H. Renfrow 13 WR
3
FPTS
|H. Renfrow
|1
|1
|20
|0
|20
|3
|
A. Abdullah 22 RB
2
FPTS
|A. Abdullah
|2
|2
|7
|0
|5
|2
|
J. Jacobs 28 RB
5
FPTS
|J. Jacobs
|2
|1
|5
|0
|5
|5
|
F. Moreau 87 TE
0
FPTS
|F. Moreau
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
D. Perryman 52 MLB
|D. Perryman
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
R. Ya-Sin 26 CB
|R. Ya-Sin
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. Martinez 54 ILB
|B. Martinez
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Deablo 5 LB
|D. Deablo
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Jones 55 DE
|C. Jones
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Moehrig 25 FS
|T. Moehrig
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Abram 24 SS
|J. Abram
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Harmon 30 FS
|D. Harmon
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Robertson 21 CB
|A. Robertson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Hankins 90 DT
|J. Hankins
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. Nichols 91 DT
|B. Nichols
|0-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Ferrell 99 DE
|C. Ferrell
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Billings 97 DT
|A. Billings
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
D. Carlson 2 K
3
FPTS
|D. Carlson
|1/1
|50
|0/0
|3
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
A. Cole 6 P
|A. Cole
|2
|46.5
|1
|50
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Turner 19 WR
1
FPTS
|D. Turner
|3
|18.7
|20
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - LV 42(2:37 - 2nd) Z.White up the middle to HOU 40 for 2 yards (K.Grugier-Hill).
|+13 YD
3 & 1 - LV 45(3:16 - 2nd) J.Jacobs left tackle to HOU 42 for 13 yards (J.Weeks).
|+5 YD
2 & 6 - LV 40(3:40 - 2nd) D.Carr pass short left to J.Jacobs pushed ob at LV 45 for 5 yards (J.Pitre).
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - LV 36(4:15 - 2nd) J.Jacobs left guard to LV 40 for 4 yards (C.Kirksey).
|+18 YD
1 & 10 - LV 18(4:51 - 2nd) D.Turner left end to LV 36 for 18 yards (D.King).
|Kickoff
|(4:57 - 2nd) K.Fairbairn kicks 65 yards from HOU 35 to LV 0. D.Turner to LV 18 for 18 yards (D.Ogunbowale).
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
4 & 2 - HOU 37(5:02 - 2nd) K.Fairbairn 55 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-J.Weeks - Holder-C.Johnston.
|No Gain
3 & 2 - HOU 37(5:07 - 2nd) D.Mills pass incomplete short right to B.Cooks.
|No Gain
2 & 2 - HOU 37(5:10 - 2nd) D.Mills pass incomplete short middle to R.Burkhead.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - HOU 45(5:37 - 2nd) D.Mills pass short left to B.Cooks pushed ob at LV 37 for 8 yards (R.Ya-Sin).
|+22 YD
1 & 10 - HOU 33(6:16 - 2nd) D.Pierce left guard ran ob at LV 45 for 22 yards (J.Abram).
|+4 YD
2 & 1 - HOU 29(6:56 - 2nd) D.Pierce left tackle to HOU 33 for 4 yards (D.Deablo).
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - HOU 20(7:28 - 2nd) D.Pierce up the middle to HOU 29 for 9 yards (B.Martinez - J.Abram).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 6 - LV 47(7:35 - 2nd) A.Cole punts 43 yards to HOU 10 - Center-T.Sieg - fair catch by D.King. PENALTY on LV-T.Sieg - Offensive Holding - 10 yards - enforced at HOU 10.
|No Gain
3 & 6 - LV 47(7:40 - 2nd) D.Carr pass incomplete short left to F.Moreau (S.Nelson).
|-1 YD
2 & 5 - LV 48(8:23 - 2nd) J.Jacobs right guard to LV 47 for -1 yards (C.Kirksey).
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - LV 43(9:10 - 2nd) D.Carr pass short right to D.Adams to LV 48 for 5 yards (D.King).
|+20 YD
1 & 10 - LV 23(9:58 - 2nd) D.Carr pass short right to H.Renfrow to LV 43 for 20 yards (J.Owens).
|+9 YD
2 & 5 - LV 14(10:37 - 2nd) J.Jacobs left guard to LV 23 for 9 yards (J.Pitre).
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - LV 9(11:12 - 2nd) J.Jacobs right end pushed ob at LV 14 for 5 yards (M.Addison; C.Kirksey).
|Kickoff
|(11:17 - 2nd) K.Fairbairn kicks 67 yards from HOU 35 to LV -2. D.Turner to LV 19 for 21 yards (T.Hairston). PENALTY on LV-L.Masterson - Illegal Block Above the Waist - 9 yards - enforced at LV 18.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(11:17 - 2nd) K.Fairbairn extra point is GOOD - Center-J.Weeks - Holder-C.Johnston.
|+13 YD
3 & 9 - HOU 13(11:22 - 2nd) D.Mills pass short right to C.Moore for 13 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|+1 YD
2 & 10 - HOU 14(12:07 - 2nd) D.Pierce left guard to LV 13 for 1 yard (B.Nichols; A.Billings).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - HOU 14(12:13 - 2nd) D.Mills pass incomplete short right to B.Jordan.
|+3 YD
3 & 1 - HOU 17(12:51 - 2nd) C.Heck reported in as eligible. D.Pierce up the middle to LV 14 for 3 yards (D.Perryman; D.Deablo).
|+2 YD
2 & 3 - HOU 19(13:38 - 2nd) D.Mills pass short right to D.Pierce to LV 17 for 2 yards (D.Deablo).
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - HOU 26(14:19 - 2nd) D.Mills pass short middle to D.Pierce to LV 19 for 7 yards (B.Martinez) [N.Farrell].
|+11 YD
3 & 9 - HOU 37(15:00 - 2nd) D.Mills pass short left to B.Cooks to LV 26 for 11 yards (D.Deablo).
|-3 YD
2 & 6 - HOU 34(0:08 - 1st) D.Mills pass short right to R.Burkhead to LV 37 for -3 yards (D.Perryman).
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - HOU 38(0:50 - 1st) D.Pierce right guard to LV 34 for 4 yards (A.Billings; B.Nichols).
|+4 YD
3 & 1 - HOU 42(1:26 - 1st) D.Pierce left guard to LV 38 for 4 yards (D.Perryman).
|+9 YD
2 & 10 - HOU 49(2:04 - 1st) D.Mills pass short right to N.Collins to LV 42 for 9 yards (D.Perryman).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - HOU 49(2:07 - 1st) D.Mills pass incomplete short middle to C.Moore (T.Moehrig).
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - HOU 38(2:39 - 1st) D.Mills pass short right to D.Pierce pushed ob at HOU 49 for 11 yards (R.Ya-Sin).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 26 - LV 13(2:47 - 1st) A.Cole punts 50 yards to HOU 37 - Center-T.Sieg. D.King to HOU 38 for 1 yard (A.Abdullah).
|Penalty
4 & 16 - LV 23(2:54 - 1st) A.Cole punts 52 yards to HOU 25 - Center-T.Sieg - fair catch by D.King. PENALTY on LV-C.Ferrell - Offensive Holding - 10 yards - enforced at LV 23 - No Play.
|+5 YD
3 & 21 - LV 18(3:20 - 1st) D.Carr pass short left to A.Abdullah to LV 23 for 5 yards (C.Kirksey). HOU-M.Collins was injured during the play. His return is Questionable.
|No Gain
2 & 16 - LV 23(4:00 - 1st) D.Carr sacked at LV 18 for -5 yards (R.Green).
|Fumble
1 & 10 - LV 29(4:40 - 1st) D.Carr FUMBLES (Aborted) at LV 29 - touched at LV 26 - and recovers at LV 23.
|Result
|Play
|No Good
4 & 6 - HOU 21(4:44 - 1st) K.Fairbairn 39 yard field goal is No Good - Wide Right - Center-J.Weeks - Holder-C.Johnston.
|+3 YD
3 & 9 - HOU 24(5:24 - 1st) D.Mills pass short right to B.Cooks to LV 21 for 3 yards (A.Robertson - B.Nichols).
|-2 YD
2 & 7 - HOU 22(6:06 - 1st) D.Pierce left guard to LV 24 for -2 yards (D.Perryman - J.Hankins).
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - HOU 25(6:44 - 1st) C.Heck reported in as eligible. D.Pierce up the middle to LV 22 for 3 yards (B.Martinez; C.Ferrell).
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - HOU 35(7:26 - 1st) D.Pierce right tackle ran ob at LV 25 for 10 yards (D.Harmon).
|+19 YD
3 & 4 - HOU 46(8:05 - 1st) D.Mills pass short right to J.Akins pushed ob at LV 35 for 19 yards (T.Moehrig).
|+2 YD
2 & 6 - HOU 44(8:44 - 1st) C.Heck reported in as eligible. D.Pierce right guard to HOU 46 for 2 yards (C.Jones).
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - HOU 40(9:21 - 1st) D.Pierce right guard to HOU 44 for 4 yards (B.Martinez).
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - HOU 25(9:54 - 1st) D.Mills pass short right to N.Collins to HOU 40 for 15 yards (R.Ya-Sin) [M.Crosby].
|Kickoff
|(9:54 - 1st) D.Carlson kicks 65 yards from LV 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
4 & 8 - LV 32(10:00 - 1st) D.Carlson 50 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-T.Sieg - Holder-A.Cole.
|+2 YD
3 & 10 - LV 34(10:21 - 1st) D.Carr pass short right to A.Abdullah to HOU 32 for 2 yards (S.Nelson). LV-J.Eluemunor was injured during the play. His return is Questionable.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - LV 34(10:24 - 1st) D.Carr pass incomplete short left to J.Jacobs.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - LV 34(11:07 - 1st) J.Jacobs left guard to HOU 34 for no gain (K.Hinish).
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - LV 49(11:53 - 1st) D.Carr pass short middle to D.Adams to HOU 34 for 15 yards (J.Owens).
|+12 YD
2 & 12 - LV 39(12:37 - 1st) D.Carr pass short left to D.Adams to HOU 49 for 12 yards (J.Owens).
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - LV 41(13:19 - 1st) J.Jacobs up the middle to LV 39 for -2 yards (R.Green - J.Pitre).
|+14 YD
3 & 7 - LV 27(13:43 - 1st) D.Carr pass short right to D.Adams to LV 41 for 14 yards (J.Pitre) [M.Collins]. LV-D.Carr was injured during the play. His return is Questionable.
|No Gain
2 & 7 - LV 27(13:48 - 1st) D.Carr pass incomplete short right.
|+6 YD
2 & 3 - LV 31(14:18 - 1st) J.Jacobs right tackle to LV 37 for 6 yards (M.Collins). PENALTY on LV-D.Adams - Illegal Block Above the Waist - 10 yards - enforced at LV 37.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - LV 24(14:54 - 1st) J.Jacobs left guard to LV 31 for 7 yards (K.Grugier-Hill; S.Nelson).
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) K.Fairbairn kicks 59 yards from HOU 35 to LV 6. D.Turner to LV 24 for 18 yards (E.Murray).
