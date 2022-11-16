1 Patrick Mahomes Kansas City Chiefs QB

This kid (OK, he's not a kid anymore) is just so automatic. No one even dares blink an eye when he casually throws four TDs (he's quietly on pace for close to 50 this season). The ball security has been better than a year ago, and he's still unmatched as an artist of situational production.

2 Jalen Hurts Philadelphia Eagles QB

Josh Allen is the superior talent, but what he offers in eye-popping arm strength he slightly offsets in risky gunslinging. Hurts, on the other hand, has been the year's most balanced QB this side of Mahomes, dominating as a runner when necessary but thriving as a distributor at all levels of the field. (+2)

3 Josh Allen Buffalo Bills QB

He throws his way into games, and throws his way out of them. That's the best way to describe his 2022. MVP material? Yes, physically speaking. You're betting on the cannon more often than not. But lately, too often, he's taking unnecessary chances with the ball. (-1)

4 Joe Burrow Cincinnati Bengals QB

Would you believe, despite the Bengals' quiet/streaky first half, that he's been the third most accurate starting QB this year? And that's with superstar target Ja'Marr Chase sitting out two games and counting due to injury. (+1)

5 Lamar Jackson Baltimore Ravens QB

Lamar has neither the downfield accuracy nor reliable receiving corps to be an efficient passer, but he's so incredibly good at creating something out of nothing, especially on the ground, that he's scoring nearly as often as his elite peers. Playmaking like that will always keep the Ravens in the game. (+1)

6 Tua Tagovailoa Miami Dolphins QB

He's doing everything, numbers- and results-wise, to prove the doubters wrong. And no doubt he's a more confident guy, airing it out to those elite wideouts. If he can make the tight throws consistently against contending teams down the stretch, he'll win even more over. (+1)

7 Geno Smith Seattle Seahawks QB

Six of his last seven games, he's eclipsed a 100 passer rating. We don't envy the Seahawks, who will eventually have to decide whether it's wise to bet on this new version of the 32-year-old QB long term. For now, he's a fun and authoritative player. The only reason he's not higher is because of the elite production up top. (-3)

8 Aaron Rodgers Green Bay Packers QB

Look what happens when you give him just one legitimate weapon on the outside. Who knows if Christian Watson is here to stay as a threat, but Rodgers looked exactly like the Rodgers of old against Dallas. Truth is, the touch never left. It just got buried by the Packers' lack of star power. (+5)

9 Tom Brady Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB

Don't ask him to be a receiver on slippery turf in Germany, but do ask him to stand tall and prove he's still every bit as dangerous a field general as he was when the Bucs had a healthier, more explosive setup. Underrated stat: only four turnovers in 10 games. (-1)

10 Kirk Cousins Minnesota Vikings QB

This is an intangibles rating right here. The numbers across the board aren't even that impressive by Cousins' standards: he's been less efficient, less accurate and more turnover-prone than past Vikings outings. And yet he's proven especially resilient for them this year, always feeding his playmakers at the right time.

11 Justin Fields Chicago Bears QB

Yep, you're reading this right. Fields is far from a polished thing as a passer, but remember he's working with a subpar WR crew. More importantly, the guy has been absolute dynamite with his legs. Now on pace for over 1,200 rushing yards, he deserves actual MVP looks for the way he's made the Bears relevant. (+4)

12 Justin Herbert Los Angeles Chargers QB

What an unfortunately quiet year for an undisputed top-10 talent at the position. Herbert has the total package physically and certainly hasn't been an issue for the battered Chargers; he simply hasn't escaped their unimaginative designs to be more than "a guy" as of late. (-3)

13 Jimmy Garoppolo San Francisco 49ers QB

Stay out of the way; keep Kyle Shanahan happy. Rinse, repeat. Though he's clearly second fiddle to Christian McCaffrey and/or whomever he's handing the ball to, Jimmy G has done a nice job taking what's there -- enough to average 8.1 yards per attempt, third-best (!) among active starters. (-1)

14 Daniel Jones New York Giants QB

You're not turning on Giants games to watch this guy sling it deep, which may or may prove fatal to their chances down the road, but as the shepherd of Brian Daboll's ball-control attack, he's remained steady. The stretch run will be key to his future beyond 2022. (+2)

15 Dak Prescott Dallas Cowboys QB

We know from his resume he's capable of being top-10 material, but it's been a scattershot year in between the long absence. Against the Packers in particular, he had far more misses than you'd expect from a QB of his caliber. The pressure will be on to deliver down the stretch. (-4)

16 Kyler Murray Arizona Cardinals QB

Colt McCoy's fill-in start in Week 10 was just another reminder how frenetic the Cardinals are with Murray under center. Somehow, despite all his elusiveness and athleticism, he's registered as one of the least efficient QBs in the entire NFL. Enticing but volatile. (-2)

17 Ryan Tannehill Tennessee Titans QB

He's slightly steadier than Kyler Murray when healthy, with a better team track record, but much like Jimmy Garoppolo in San Francisco, he remains quite tethered to what's happening on the ground. If Derrick Henry is clicking, it's a safe bet he'll be just good enough to win. (+1)

18 Matt Ryan Indianapolis Colts QB

Rightfully returned to the lineup under Jeff Saturday, Ryan will not beat teams with pure arm talent or athleticism (and, frankly, hasn't for years), but he's been a warrior for a battered Colts franchise. The key is keeping the ball in Jonathan Taylor's hands rather than his.

19 Derek Carr Las Vegas Raiders QB

How long until his mournful press conferences come under an interim coach? Josh McDaniels is probably safe through the end of the year, but another reset feels possible in Las Vegas, and who knows whether he's up for that. His grit has consistently failed to elevate a so-so setup.

20 Trevor Lawrence Jacksonville Jaguars QB

The team record isn't as improved as you might've liked, but Lawrence has certainly taken steps under Doug Pederson, proving he can put up a fight with late precision throws. By 2023, of course, you'd hope he's even more efficient with a better supporting cast. (+2)

21 Russell Wilson Denver Broncos QB

New week, same story: he and Nathaniel Hackett are stuck in the mud. In four of his seven games as a Bronco, he's completed fewer than 60% of his throws. If anything, Russ was supposed to bring stability, but instead, he's been wholly erratic. (-4)

22 Taylor Heinicke Washington Commanders QB

Washington fans are right to bask in his energy, which does count for something during their win streak, but on the field, he's essentially been the more accurate version of this year's Russell Wilson: occasionally mobile and willing to air it out, but far too prone to putting the ball in trouble. (-1)

23 Jared Goff Detroit Lions QB

A tough read, Goff at his best could easily sit with the Garoppolos and Tannehills of the world, more than capable of making the throws when everything is clicking. In an era of hyper-efficiency at the position, however, his completion percentage (63) speaks to the inconsistencies in Detroit. (-2)

24 Jacoby Brissett Cleveland Browns QB

The clock is now ticking on Deshaun Watson's takeover here. Brissett has been so-so during his interim run: a few promising big-play showings, and a few games lost because of his inability to control the ball when it mattered most. (-1)

25 Mac Jones New England Patriots QB

If, for whatever reason, the Patriots need him -- and not Rhamondre Stevenson -- to lift them over the rival Jets in Sunday's rematch, that'll be a big test. And not only for Jones, but for Bill Belichick, who's seen Bailey Zappe inspire off the bench before. (+1)

26 Marcus Mariota Atlanta Falcons QB

Arthur Smith has rarely trusted Mariota to throw the ball this year, but for some reason the QB was chucking it up in an ugly Thursday night loss to Carolina. If he can't get back to what he does best -- winning on the ground -- you wonder if Desmond Ridder might get real consideration here. (-2)

27 Baker Mayfield Carolina Panthers QB

Welcome back. Again. Mayfield was promising in his last relief appearance, but as a starter, he's been suboptimal. Let's just hope, for his sake, he doesn't ram his head into teammates' helmets before this one.

28 Andy Dalton New Orleans Saints QB

It's Jameis Winston time, no? Dennis Allen will surely have no choice but to explore another swap if Dalton's turnover woes continue against the slumping Rams. (-1)

29 Davis Mills Houston Texans QB

Dameon Pierce is his best friend. The Texans, as currently constructed, cannot recite that often enough. (-1)

30 Kenny Pickett Pittsburgh Steelers QB

He's a lot like his team right now: messy, inconsistent and scrappy. It'll be a lot more intriguing to assess the rookie once he hopefully has a support staff and lineup built to elevate him beyond this year.

31 Zach Wilson New York Jets QB

Coming off his best game of the year in an upset over the Bills, Wilson can earn another big dose of respect by avenging New York's loss to New England this weekend.

32 John Wolford Los Angeles Rams QB