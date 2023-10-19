The 2023 NFL season is fast approaching the midway point, which means the trade deadline is also around the corner. Teams are only allowed to strike deals up until 4 p.m. ET on Tuesday, Oct. 31, and it's safe to say there should be plenty of both buyers and sellers in the coming weeks.

With that in mind, here are 15 trade proposals that make some sense:

Buccaneers get: RB Derrick Henry

RB Derrick Henry Titans get: 2024 third-round pick

The Buccaneers are feisty this year, but they're also one of the game's worst rushing teams, which is a problem when you lean so much on ball-control and defense. The bulldozing Henry is on an expiring deal for a stumbling Titans franchise half-committed to a rebuild, and he might welcome a sunnier change of scenery before a return to the open market in 2024.

Chiefs get: WR Marquise Brown

WR Marquise Brown Cardinals get: 2024 third-round pick

Patrick Mahomes has yet to shift the Chiefs offense into high gear even as Kansas City remains atop the AFC West at 5-1. Part of the issue has been a scattershot receiving corps. Brown isn't an alpha out wide, but he's a more proven deep threat than many of K.C.'s younger options. And Arizona should be motivated to sell with "Hollywood" headed for 2024 free agency.

Panthers get: WR Jerry Jeudy

WR Jerry Jeudy Broncos get: 2024 third-round pick, 2024 fifth-round pick

A year after Kadarius Toney was dealt for a three and a six, Jeudy could be the next mercurial first-rounder to relocate. While he represents Denver's only legit long-term WR prospect at 24, he's failed to hit his stride through three-and-a-half seasons. The Panthers desperately need younger help around QB Bryce Young. Imagine the irony if Jeudy joins Steve Smith's old squad.

Texans get: WR Courtland Sutton

WR Courtland Sutton Broncos get: 2024 third-round pick

Houston already has surprisingly splashy targets for young QB C.J. Stroud in Nico Collins and Tank Dell, but the latter's battling injuries. Sutton is a proven possession target who should be for sale in Denver, where Sean Payton could use all the draft capital he can get. He's pricey on a contract that runs through 2025, but maybe the Broncos would eat salary.

Chargers get: WR Darnell Mooney

WR Darnell Mooney Bears get: 2024 fourth-round pick

Mooney is just two years removed from a 1,000-yard campaign as Chicago's top wideout, but his role has been greatly reduced since D.J. Moore's arrival, and the ailing Bears are still looking to offset the value they lost in the Chase Claypool trade. L.A., meanwhile, could use another deep threat for Justin Herbert after Mike Williams' season-ending injury out wide.

49ers get: WR Mecole Hardman

WR Mecole Hardman Jets get: 2024 seventh-round pick

A nonfactor in New York despite signing early in free agency, the ex-Chiefs receiver probably covets a return to K.C., where Andy Reid knows how to deploy him as a utility man. But if we have the Chiefs making a bigger splash (see above), how about going to San Francisco, where Deebo Samuel is banged up and Kyle Shanahan could just as easily use him on gadget plays?

Packers get: TE Zach Ertz

TE Zach Ertz Cardinals get: 2024 sixth-round pick

Three years after reportedly inquiring about Ertz when the former Pro Bowler played for the Eagles, Green Bay has a need for an experienced safety valve in an erratic passing game featuring young QB Jordan Love. Ertz, meanwhile, would probably welcome another move while playing in rotation with younger counterpart Tre McBride on a rebuilding Arizona squad.

Rams get: OT Trent Brown

OT Trent Brown Patriots get: 2024 fifth-round pick

Los Angeles put an end to its wild spending this offseason, but after a surprisingly splashy 3-3 start, why not give Matthew Stafford some added protection on a low-risk gamble? Brown is a competent starting tackle in New England, but the Patriots are crumbling and could see the former Pro Bowler walk in free agency after the season anyway.

Ravens get: OLB Brian Burns

OLB Brian Burns Panthers get: 2024 first-round pick, 2024 third-round pick

Baltimore's homegrown pass rushers have struggled to stay healthy, and the Ravens could use a jolt as they try to keep hold of the tight AFC North. They're also unafraid to make an in-season splash (see: Roquan Smith). Burns is valued in Carolina, but without a long-term deal, his ability to net premium picks could be vital; the Panthers don't currently own a 2024 first-rounder. This deal would of course be dependent on Baltimore immediately inking Burns to a new contract.

Jaguars get: OLB Danielle Hunter

OLB Danielle Hunter Vikings get: 2025 conditional second/third-round pick

Jacksonville has Josh Allen thriving off the edge, but more pass-rushing power can't hurt, as Doug Pederson knows well from his days with the Eagles. Hunter is off to a hot start under new coordinator Brian Flores in Minnesota, but the Vikings are reportedly fielding offers as they continue their "competitive rebuild." Maybe the conditional deal is dependent on whether he re-signs.

Falcons get: DE Carl Lawson

DE Carl Lawson Jets get: 2024 sixth-round pick

New York paid Lawson big bucks to join the D-line back in 2021, but he's no longer needed in Robert Saleh's ferocious front. Atlanta, meanwhile, is perpetually in need of pass-rushing assistance. Call it a classic low-risk, high-reward swap for a former standout veteran with a once-bloated contract.

Lions get: DL Leonard Williams

DL Leonard Williams Giants get: 2024 third-round pick

Detroit's defense is on the rise, and with a legit playoff push in sight thanks to a 5-1 start, Williams could be a bonus addition next to Aidan Hutchinson, giving them a more fearsome front. New York's own "D" is staying relatively competitive, but at 1-5, the G-Men should be selling, and their former prized trade acquisition is on an expensive, expiring contract.

Dolphins get: LB Josey Jewell

LB Josey Jewell Broncos get: 2024 fifth-round pick

Miami looks like a title contender, but Vic Fangio's defense could use some upgrades in the middle. Jewell played under Fangio in Denver and has an expiring deal for a club set to hit the reset button.

Bills get: CB Jaylon Johnson

CB Jaylon Johnson Bears get: CB Kaiir Elam, 2024 second-round pick

Elam was drafted No. 22 overall just a year ago, but he's struggled to acclimate himself in Sean McDermott's secondary, and with Tre'Davious White injured, Buffalo could use a proven cover man for its expected playoff run. Johnson is one of the Bears' top assets, but he might be able to strike a lucrative long-term deal with an actual contender in this scenario.

Eagles get: S Justin Simmons

S Justin Simmons Broncos get: 2024 second-round pick

Simmons remains a top-tier defensive back going on 30, but that also means he could net Denver its best haul via trade. The Eagles probably don't wanna spend so much for another older veteran in the secondary, but injuries have whittled them down there, and Simmons is at least signed through 2024. A potentially cheaper alternative: the Panthers' Jeremy Chinn.