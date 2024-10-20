The Cincinnati Bengals have had a rough time playing in Cleveland over the past few years, but if the opening kickoff was any indication, this might be the year where they finally turn things around.

During their Week 7 game on Sunday, Bengals returner Charlie Jones fielded the opening kickoff at his own goal line and proceeded dash 100 yards for a touchdown to give Cincinnati an early 7-0 lead over the Browns. Jones actually got hit at Cleveland's 10-yard line and it looked like he might go out of bounds, but he somehow pulled off a high-wire act down the sideline over the final 10 yards to stay in bounds and then get in for the touchdown.

Jones' score was the longest kickoff return by any player in the NFL this year and marked just the third time a touchdown has been scored on a return since the new kickoff rule was implemented before the 2024 season. Seattle's Laviska Shenault (97 yards) and Arizona's DeeJay Dallas (96 yards) are the only other players who have scored a kick return touchdown this year.

For the Bengals, it was their first kick return touchdown since 2020 when they had one that went for 103 yards.

Jones got the Bengals off to a much-needed hot start, which is good news for a Cincinnati team that has lost six straight games in Cleveland.