The Cleveland Browns have decided to go ahead with a domed stadium after all. Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb said the Browns have scrapped plans of a $1.2 billion renovation to their existing stadium in favor of a $2.4 billion state-of-the-art facility in Brook Park, a suburb of Cleveland. The stadium is set to be completed in time for the 2029 season.

"We can see and feel that our Downtown is thriving. Our vision of redeveloping the lakefront is becoming a reality. And more and more businesses are choosing to invest in our great city," Bibb said when announcing the move. "The Haslams' choice to move the team away from this progress is frustrating and profoundly disheartening."

Browns owners Jimmy and Dee Haslam have yet to make an official announcement.

The franchise already has a sponsor for the current stadium and new field, locking down a 20-year stadium naming rights agreement with Huntington Bank. The name of the stadium -- Huntington Bank Field -- will transfer from the existing stadium to the new Brook Park dome.

Just a block from the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, the new Browns stadium will be located approximately 17 miles outside of Cleveland -- a drive down Interstate 71.

A new domed stadium opens the door for various opportunities for Cleveland and Northeast Ohio and for the state's first Super Bowl. Cleveland could also host the NCAA Men's Basketball Final Four, among other things. The Browns also had concerns over renovating the current Huntington Bank Field.

"The lakefront site also has significant operational limitations for a building of our size, and requires major infrastructure moves to improve our operational and fan experience challenges," Dave Jenkins of the Haslam Sports Group wrote this summer. "We have invested heavily in exploring this path and remain engaged with the City of Cleveland regarding a potential renovation plan, but it remains a complex and challenging proposition."

The Browns may be moving out of Cleveland proper, but they believe the regional fan base would benefit from the change. The franchise would have more than just a stadium, but a complex to go with it.

"If the Browns don't see a viable path to ink the deal in Brook Park we stand ready with open arms to find a way to get the deal done in Cleveland, but in a competitive and responsible way for our residents and taxpayers," Bibb said.