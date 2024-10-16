Davante Adams is not only reuniting with Aaron Rodgers, he is also getting to keep his old number after one of his new New York Jets teammates agreed to switch numbers. Adams will continue to wear No. 17 after his teammate, rookie wideout Malachi Corley, agreed to switch to No. 14.

It'll be interesting to see if Adams rewarded Corley's gesture with anything. Either way, it was a classy gesture by Corley, who clearly respects his new teammate who was traded to New York earlier this week.

Adams is surely hoping that the same number leads to the same results for himself and Rodgers, who became on of the NFL's premier QB-WR duos during their time together in Green Bay. The next touchdown pass Rodgers throws to Adams will be the 70th completion between the two that resulted in a score.

Rodgers is clearly happy to be reunited with Adams, a six-time Pro Bowler and three-time All-Pro. The addition of Adams should help the Jets turn things around after a disappointing 2-4 start. Rodgers also thinks Adams' presence will have a significant impact one of his team's budding stars.

"He infuses a lot of energy into the team right away," Rodgers said this week on "The Pat McAfee Show." "He is a proven star player, he's an asset, he's an incredible locker room presence. I think it's really going to help Garrett [Wilson] out. I think when you're able to be around a guy who's done it at a high level for a long time and see how he goes about his processes.

"Through osmosis, there is going to be a lot of things he can pick up. I think Garrett the last two weeks has played really good. I think last night was his best game. If you look at the stats, we had two 100-yard receivers, we had a 100-yard back. We played better on offense in certain spots. We just were terrible in the red zone and missed some easy opportunities."

The Jets will look to capitalize on more of their opportunities Sunday night against a Steelers defense that has allowed the second-fewest points in football through six weeks.