Football is a game of inches. It's also apparently a game of milliseconds.

The New York Jets found the later out during the first half of Sunday's game against the Steelers, when interim head coach Jeff Ulbrich tried to throw his challenge flag just before Aaron Rodgers threw a touchdown pass to Tyler Conklin.

Had he thrown his flag on time, Ulbrich would have inadvertently wiped out this score.

It actually gets better for the Jets, as New York then made it a 15-6 game after Rodgers hit Garrett Wilson for a two-point conversion after the Steelers were flagged after blocking the initial point-after attempt.

Sometimes, it's better to be lucky than be good. The Jets were both during this sequence of Sunday night's game.