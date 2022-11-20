mark-andrews-1400-us.jpg
The 11th Sunday of the NFL season is set to begin with eight games on tap in the 1 p.m. ET window, highlighted by the now one-loss Eagles visiting the Colts -- who are looking for another victory under interim head coach Jeff Saturday -- and the Bills taking on the Browns in a game that was moved to Detroit due to a Buffalo blizzard.

We've got you covered with all the inactives. Check back early and often as the lists roll in for each team.

Here is a look at inactive players across the league by team for Week 11:

Atlanta Falcons

Feleipe Franks
Jovante Moffatt
Rashad Fenton
Nate Landman
Anthony Firkser
Bryan Edwards
Matt Dickerson

Baltimore Ravens

Jalyn Armour-Davis
Gus Edwards
Josh Bynes
Ben Cleveland
Charlie Kolar
David Ojabo

Buffalo Bills

Kaiir Elam
Tremaine Edmunds
A.J. Klein
Tommy Sweeney
Tre'Davious White
Greg Rousseau
Justin Murray

Carolina Panthers

PJ Walker
Rashard Higgins
Juston Burris
Myles Hartsfield
Giovanni Ricci
Larnel Coleman
Matt Ioannidis

Chicago Bears

N'Keal Harry
Justin Layne
Ja'Tyre Carter
Lamar Jackson
Dane Cruikshank
Alex Leatherwood

Cincinnati Bengals

TBD

Cleveland Browns

Kellen Mond
Greg Newsome II
Demetric Felton Jr.
D'Anthony Bell
Isaiah Thomas
Drew Forbes
Perrion Winfrey

Dallas Cowboys

TBD

Denver Broncos

TBD

Detroit Lions

Charles Harris
Chase Lucas
Matt Nelson
Josh Paschal
Josh Reynolds

Houston Texans

Brevin Jordan
Amari Rodgers
Eno Benjamin
Derek Stingley Jr.
Neville Hewitt
Thomas Booker
Austin Deculus

Indianapolis Colts

Trevor Denbow
Nick Foles
Kwity Paye
Matt Pryor
Mike Strachan
Chris Williams
Jelani Woods

Kansas City Chiefs

TBD

Las Vegas Raiders

TBD

Los Angeles Chargers

TBD

Los Angeles Rams

Brian Allen
Travin Howard
Shaun Jolly
Zachary Thomas
Jonah Williams
John Wolford

Minnesota Vikings

TBD

New England Patriots

Joshuah Bledsoe
J.J. Taylor
Sam Roberts
Kevin Harris
Shaun Wade

New Orleans Saints

Marcus Davenport
J.T. Gray
James Hurst
Mark Ingram II
Cameron Jordan
Marshon Lattimore
Pete Werner

New York Giants

David Sills
Austin Calitro
Evan Neal
Jack Anderson
Daniel Bellinger
Quincy Roche

New York Jets

Joe Flacco
Zonovan Knight
Sheldon Rankins
Tony Adams
Corey Davis
Kenny Yeboah
Bryce Hall

Philadelphia Eagles

Ian Book
Josh Jobe
Trey Sermon
Josh Sills
Sua Opeta

Pittsburgh Steelers

TBD

Washington Commanders

Rachad Wildgoose
David Mayo
Cole Holcomb
Chris Paul