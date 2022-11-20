The 11th Sunday of the NFL season is set to begin with eight games on tap in the 1 p.m. ET window, highlighted by the now one-loss Eagles visiting the Colts -- who are looking for another victory under interim head coach Jeff Saturday -- and the Bills taking on the Browns in a game that was moved to Detroit due to a Buffalo blizzard.
We've got you covered with all the inactives. Check back early and often as the lists roll in for each team.
Here is a look at inactive players across the league by team for Week 11:
Atlanta Falcons
Feleipe Franks
Jovante Moffatt
Rashad Fenton
Nate Landman
Anthony Firkser
Bryan Edwards
Matt Dickerson
Baltimore Ravens
Jalyn Armour-Davis
Gus Edwards
Josh Bynes
Ben Cleveland
Charlie Kolar
David Ojabo
Buffalo Bills
Kaiir Elam
Tremaine Edmunds
A.J. Klein
Tommy Sweeney
Tre'Davious White
Greg Rousseau
Justin Murray
Carolina Panthers
PJ Walker
Rashard Higgins
Juston Burris
Myles Hartsfield
Giovanni Ricci
Larnel Coleman
Matt Ioannidis
Chicago Bears
N'Keal Harry
Justin Layne
Ja'Tyre Carter
Lamar Jackson
Dane Cruikshank
Alex Leatherwood
Cincinnati Bengals
TBD
Cleveland Browns
Kellen Mond
Greg Newsome II
Demetric Felton Jr.
D'Anthony Bell
Isaiah Thomas
Drew Forbes
Perrion Winfrey
Dallas Cowboys
TBD
Denver Broncos
TBD
Detroit Lions
Charles Harris
Chase Lucas
Matt Nelson
Josh Paschal
Josh Reynolds
Houston Texans
Brevin Jordan
Amari Rodgers
Eno Benjamin
Derek Stingley Jr.
Neville Hewitt
Thomas Booker
Austin Deculus
Indianapolis Colts
Trevor Denbow
Nick Foles
Kwity Paye
Matt Pryor
Mike Strachan
Chris Williams
Jelani Woods
Kansas City Chiefs
TBD
Las Vegas Raiders
TBD
Los Angeles Chargers
TBD
Los Angeles Rams
Brian Allen
Travin Howard
Shaun Jolly
Zachary Thomas
Jonah Williams
John Wolford
Minnesota Vikings
TBD
New England Patriots
Joshuah Bledsoe
J.J. Taylor
Sam Roberts
Kevin Harris
Shaun Wade
New Orleans Saints
Marcus Davenport
J.T. Gray
James Hurst
Mark Ingram II
Cameron Jordan
Marshon Lattimore
Pete Werner
New York Giants
David Sills
Austin Calitro
Evan Neal
Jack Anderson
Daniel Bellinger
Quincy Roche
New York Jets
Joe Flacco
Zonovan Knight
Sheldon Rankins
Tony Adams
Corey Davis
Kenny Yeboah
Bryce Hall
Philadelphia Eagles
Ian Book
Josh Jobe
Trey Sermon
Josh Sills
Sua Opeta
Pittsburgh Steelers
TBD