Now that we are 10 weeks into the NFL regular season, all 32 clubs are dealing with injuries. Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott has already been ruled out for the remainder of the season due to his hamstring injury, tight ends Dalton Kincaid and Sam LaPorta are dealing with knee and shoulder injuries that are worth keeping an eye on and Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence has already been ruled out for the second straight game due to a shoulder injury.

Let's take a look at how each NFL team is faring from a health standpoint. Below, we will break down the midweek NFL injury report for Week 11, and analyze the final injury report for "Thursday Night Football" between the Commanders and Eagles.

Lattimore is still not ready to make his Commanders debut, as he missed practice all week with his hamstring issue, but running back Brian Robinson Jr. is off the injury report and will return to the lineup. Seibert will not kick Thursday night due to his hip injury, meaning Zane Gonzalez will replace him in the lineup. There's definitely concern for Washington's offensive line, but Coleman, Lucas and Wylie were all limited participants in practice each session this week.

Every Eagle is set to fly this week. Linebacker Nakobe Dean (groin) tight end Dallas Goedert (ankle), cornerback Darius Slay (ankle) and wide receiver DeVonta Smith (hamstring) all missed practice on Monday, but they are good to go for Thursday.

Defensive lineman Colby Wooden was the only Packer to miss practice on Wednesday. He sat with a shoulder injury. Cornerback Jaire Alexander (knee), defensive lineman Kenny Clark (toe), running back Josh Jacobs (quadricep), running back MarShawn Lloyd (ankle/hamstring), offensive lineman Josh Myers (wrist) and safety Evan Williams (hamstring) were all limited participants.

Offensive tackle Kiran Amegadjie (calf), safety Jaquan Brisker (concussion), offensive tackle Teven Jenkins (ankle), defensive back Tarvarius Moore (concussion) and defensive end Montez Sweat (ankle) all missed practice for the Bears on Wednesday. Offensive tackle Braxton Jones, linebacker Noah Sewell, defensive end Darrell Taylor and offensive tackle Darnell Wright were all limited due to knee injuries.

Lawrence has already been ruled out due to a shoulder injury. Other than him, running back Tank Bigsby (ankle) was the only Jaguar to miss practice on Wednesday. Cornerback Tyson Campbell (shoulder) offensive lineman Ezra Cleveland (ankle), wide receiver Gabe Davis (shoulder), running back D'Ernest Johnson (hamstring), offensive lineman Blake Hance (knee), pass rusher Josh Hines-Allen (shoulder), offensive lineman Brandon Scherff (knee), defensive tackle Maason Smith (ankle), wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. (chest) and safety Daniel Thomas (hamstring) were all limited participants.

LaPorta was the only Lion to miss practice due to his shoulder injury. Offensive tackle Taylor Decker (shoulder) and linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez (ankle) were limited participants.

Vikings quarterback Sam Darnold (right hand), running back Aaron Jones (ribs), outside linebacker Gabriel Murphy (knee), tight end Josh Oliver (wrist/hand), offensive tackle Cam Robinson (foot) and outside linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel (hip) were limited participants on Wednesday.

For the Titans, pass rusher Arden Key (back), cornerback Roger McCreary (knee), cornerback L'Jarius Sneed (quad) and offensive tackle Leroy Watson (back) did not practice.

Tight end Harrison Bryant (ankle), cornerback Nate Hobbs (ankle), center Andre James (ankle) and center Cody Whitehair (ankle) missed practice on Wednesday for the Raiders. Offensive tackle Kolton Miller was limited with an ankle injury.

For the Dolphins, offensive tackle Terron Armstead (rest/knee), cornerback Kendall Fuller (concussion), wide receiver Tyreek Hill (wrist) and offensive lineman Robert Jones (knee) missed practice. Offensive lineman Isaiah Wynn was a limited participant with quad and knee injuries.

Defensive back Marcellas Dial Jr. (concussion), defensive tackle Jaquelin Roy (neck), linebacker Sione Takitaki (knee) and defensive end Deatrich Wise Jr. (foot) missed practice on Wednesday for the Patriots. Safety Kyle Dugger (ankle), defensive tackle Daniel Ekuale (abdomen), linebacker Christian Elliss (abdomen), tight end Hunter Henry (foot), offensive tackle Vederian Lowe (shoulder) and safety Marte Mapu (neck) were all limited participants.

Browns offensive guard Joel Bitonio was limited on Wednesday with a pectoral injury. For the Saints, offensive guard Lucas Patrick (ankle), linebacker Pete Werner (hand) and running back Jamaal Williams (groin) did not practice. Defensive back J.T. Gray (hip), safety Jordan Howden (shoulder), center Erik McCoy (groin), cornerback Kool-Aid McKinstry (hamstring) and wide receiver Cedrick Wilson Jr. (shoulder) were limited.

The Colts had a walkthrough on Wednesday. Defensive tackle DeForest Buckner (foot) and offensive tackle Bernhard Raimann (knee) were estimated to have not practiced, while linebacker E.J. Speed would have been limited with a knee injury.

For the Jets, wide receiver Davante Adams (wrist/illness), cornerback Brandin Echols (concussion), offensive lineman Jake Hanson (hamstring), linebacker C.J. Mosley (neck), offensive tackle Tyron Smith (neck) and defensive lineman Solomon Thomas (knee) all missed practice on Wednesday. Cornerback Michael Carter II (back), offensive tackle Morgan Moses (knee), cornerback D.J. Reed (hip), linebacker Chazz Surratt (heel) and offensive guard Alijah Vera-Tucker (ankle) were all limited participants.

Ravens safety Kyle Hamilton (ankle) and linebacker Kyle Van Noy (illness) missed practice on Wednesday. Tight end Isaiah Likely was limited due to a hamstring injury.

For the Steelers, wide receiver Van Jefferson (quadricep), running back Najee Harris (ankle), cornerback Donte Jackson (hamstring) and linebacker Alex Highsmith (ankle) missed practice. In what is good news, linebacker Nick Herbig was a full participant with his hamstring issue.

Defensive lineman Ta'Quon Graham (pectoral), tight end Charlie Woerner (concussion), defensive lineman James Smith-Williams (tibia), cornerback Antonio Hamilton (pectoral) and cornerback Dee Alford (hamstring) all missed practice on Wednesday for the Falcons. Defensive lineman Zach Harrison (Achilles), offensive lineman Ryan Neuzil (calf), offensive guard Chris Lindstrom (knee), linebacker Troy Andersen (knee), linebacker JD Bertrand (concussion), running back Tyler Allgeier (quadricep), cornerback Mike Hughes (neck), quarterback Kirk Cousins (right shoulder/right elbow) and linebacker Lorenzo Carter (concussion) were all limited participants. Wide receiver Drake London was a full participant with his hip injury.

Defensive end Charles Omenihu (knee), running back Isiah Pacheco (ankle) and wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster were limited participants in Chiefs practice on Wednesday.

For Buffalo, offensive tackle Spencer Brown (ankle), wide receiver Keon Coleman (wrist) and tight end Dalton Kincaid (knee) did not practice on Wednesday. Linebacker Matt Milano (biceps) and wide receiver Amari Cooper (wrist) were limited participants.

Bengals linebacker Joe Bachie (hip), offensive tackle Orlando Brown (knee/fibula), defensive tackle B.J. Hill (knee) and wide receiver Charlie Jones (groin) did not practice on Wednesday. Defensive end Trey Hendrickson (neck), wide receiver Tee Higgins (quadricep) and linebacker Logan Wilson (quadricep) were limited participants.

Injury report released later in the week