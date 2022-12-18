Week 15 of the 2022 NFL season is here and we have some crucial games that will have a big effect on the playoff picture.
Injuries have and will continue to be one of the main storylines of the week, as we get updates on which players will not be playing on Sunday.
Here is a look at every team's inactive list for all of the 1 p.m. ET games in Week 15:
Atlanta Falcons
- Chuma Edoga (OL)
- Jovante Moffatt (S)
- Rashad Fenton (CB)
- Frank Darby (WR)
- Matt Dickerson (DL)
Carolina Panthers
- Juston Burris (S)
- Larnel Coleman (OL)
- Amaré Barno (DE)
Chicago Bears
- N'Keal Harry (WR)
- Tim Boyle (QB)
- Ja'Tyre Carter (OL)
- Trevon Wesco (TE)
- Chase Claypool (WR)
- Justin Layne ( DB)
- Larry Borom (OL)
Dallas Cowboys
- T.Y. Hilton (WR)
- Jake Ferguson (TE)
- Will Grier (QB)
- Jalen Tolbert (WR)
- Trayvon Mullen (CB)
- Jabril Cox (LB)
Detroit Lions
- Kayode Awosika (G)
- Derrick Barnes (LB)
- Michael Brockers (DL)
- Craig Reynolds (RB)
- QB Joshua Dobbs (QB)
- Ross Pierschbacher (G)
- Austin Bryant (DL)
Houston Texans
- Kyle Allen (QB)
- Nico Collins (WR)
- Brandin Cooks (WR)
- Steven Nelson (CB)
- Garret Wallow (LB)
- Kenyon Green (OL)
- OJ Howard (TE)
Jacksonville Jaguars
- Kendric Pryor (WR)
- Tyree Gillespie (S)
- Montaric Brown (CB)
- Travon Walker (OLB)
- De'Shaan Dixon (OLB)
Kansas City Chiefs
- Shane Buechele (QB)
- Joshua Kaindoh (DE)
- Geron Christian (T)
- Darian Kinnard (T)
- Malik Herring (DE)
New Orleans Saints
- Marshon Lattimore (CB)
- Dwayne Washington (RB)
- P.J. Williams (DB)
- Eno Benjamin (RB)
- Lewis Kidd (OL)
- Payton Turner (DE)
New York Jets
- Mike White (QB)
- James Robinson (RB)
- Quinnen Williams (DL)
- LaMarcus Joyner (S)
- Corey Davis (WR)
- Jeremy Ruckert (TE)
- Brandin Echols (OL)
Philadelphia Eagles
- Ian Book (QB)
- Reed Blankenship (S)
- Trey Sermon (RB)
- Janarius Robinson (DE)
- Josh Sills (G)
- Sua Opeta (G)
Pittsburgh Steelers
- Myles Jack (LB)
- Kenny Pickett (QB)
- Jonathan Marshall (DT)
- Josh Jackson (CB)
- Kendrick Green (G)