It's only Week 4, but there are a slew of notable injuries as the regular season enters its second quarter. While several high-profile players entered this weekend's games with injuries, several more sustained injuries while trying to lead their teams to victory.

Several quarterbacks were the subject of notable injuries over the weekend. More than one marquee running back also sustained a significant injury. Monday also brought an update on the status of Tua Tagovailoa, whose recent injuries have led to immediate changes regarding the league's handling of concussions.

Here's a rundown of several notable injuries entering Monday night's game between the Rams and 49ers.

Tua Tagovailoa

Tua Tagovailoa MIA • QB • 1 CMP% 69.6 YDs 1035 TD 8 INT 3 YD/Att 9 View Profile

Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel announced Monday that Tagovailoa will not play in Miami's upcoming game against the Jets. Tagovailoa remains in the concussion protocol after he was briefly hospitalized following a hit during Miami's loss in Cincinnati last Thursday night. Veteran Teddy Bridgewater will start in place of Tagovailoa, who does not currently have a timetable for his return to the field. (Read more)

Cordarrelle Patterson ATL • RB • 84 Att 58 Yds 340 TD 3 FL 0 View Profile

Patterson is being placed on injured reserve following a knee procedure that took place following Atlanta's Week 4 win over the Browns. Patterson missed practice time last week while dealing with the injury. The four-time All-Pro will miss at least the Falcons' next four games. (Read more)

Javonte Williams DEN • RB • 33 Att 47 Yds 204 TD 0 FL 1 View Profile

Denver's second-year running back will miss the remainder of the season after sustaining a torn ACL during the Broncos' Week 4 loss to the Raiders. With Williams out, former Pro Bowl running back Melvin Gordon will likely receive a heavier workload moving forward. (Read more)

Jonathan Taylor IND • RB • 28 Att 81 Yds 328 TD 1 FL 1 View Profile

Taylor has a chance to face the Broncos on Thursday night after tests on his ankle came back negative, according to ESPN. The reigning NFL rushing champion sustained the injury during Sunday's loss to the Titans. (Read more)

Daniel Jones NYG • QB • 8 CMP% 63.8 YDs 631 TD 3 INT 2 YD/Att 6.01 View Profile

The Giants' starting quarterback is considered day-to-day after sustaining an ankle injury during Sunday's win over the Bears, according to NFL Media. Giants coach Brian Daboll said Monday that Jones was "feeling a little bit better today. We'll just see how it goes." Daboll added that the Giants will likely work out a few quarterbacks after Tyrod Taylor sustained a concussion during Sunday's game.

Davis Webb, who is currently on the practice squad, would be in line to start if Jones and Taylor are unable to play in the Giants' following game in London against the Packers.

Treylon Burks TEN • WR • 16 TAR 16 REC 10 REC YDs 129 REC TD 0 FL 0 View Profile

Burks sustained a turf toe injury during Sunday's win over the Colts, according to NFL Media. While it will take time to recover from, the injury does not require surgery.

Jamison Crowder BUF • WR • 80 TAR 13 REC 6 REC YDs 60 REC TD 0 FL 0 View Profile

Buffalo's wideout is out indefinitely after breaking his ankle during Sunday's win over the Ravens, according to NFL Media. Crowder will undergo additional tests to find out the overall significance of his injury. (Read more)

Leonard has been ruled out of the Colts' upcoming Thursday night game against the Broncos with a concussion. The five-time Pro Bowl linebacker made his season debut Sunday after recovering from back surgery that took place in June.

Jahan Dotson WAS • WR • 1 TAR 22 REC 12 REC YDs 152 REC TD 4 FL 0 View Profile

The rookie receiver's hamstring injury could keep him out for 1-2 weeks, Commanders coach Ron Rivera said Monday. Dotson has four touchdowns in as many games, which includes one score during Sunday's loss in Dallas.

Minnesota's first-round pick is in "good spirits" despite suffering a compound fracture to his lower leg during Sunday's win over New Orleans, according to NFL Media. The injury will sideline him for the remainder of the season.

Cine will remain in London until he is ready to return to Minnesota.