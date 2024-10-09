Welcome to Week 6 of the 2024 regular season. Like always, we've got several notable injuries to follow throughout the league as we get closer to this weekend's games.

The Dallas Cowboys could receive a big boost to their secondary on Sunday against the Detroit Lions with the return of All-Pro cornerback DaRon Bland. He suffered a stress fracture in his foot the final week of training camp and has yet to play this season. However, Bland participated fully in practice on Wednesday, the first day of his 21-day practice window. Before practice on Wednesday, Cowboys coach Mike Mike McCarthy said Bland would "be on a pitch count" but that the NFL's single-season pick-sixes leader (five in 2023) would "mostly do everything."

A new storyline to keep tabs on is Saints quarterback Derek Carr's oblique injury that he suffered during Monday night's loss to the Chiefs. The injury is expected to sideline Carr for multiple games. Rookie quarterback Spencer Rattler will start in Carr's place for Sunday's game against the Buccaneers.

Another player who has been in the headlines lately is Raiders receiver Davante Adams, who has been at the center of trade rumors for over a week. Adams, who missed the team's last two games with a hamstring injury, is expected to miss a third consecutive game Sunday against the Steelers, according to ESPN.

There are plenty of other injuries to monitor, too. Fortunately for you, we're keeping tabs on every notable injury throughout the league. Below, you'll see each team's notable injury news from Wednesday's practice, the first of the week. Make sure you continue to check this page out as we'll be updating it throughout the evening.

49ers: DL Jordan Elliott (knee), LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles (calf), S Talanoa Hufanga (wrist), K Jake Moody (right ankle) OUT; WR Chris Conley (oblique) OUT

Seahawks: OT Byron Murphy II (hamstring), LB Uchenna Nwosu (thigh), CB Tariw Woolen (ankle) OUT; LB Derick Hall (foot), S Julian Love (hamstring), LB Boye Mafe (knee) QUESTIONABLE

As you can see, the 49ers continue to deal with a laundry list of injuries. They did get some positive news, though, as tight end George Kittle (ribs) and linebacker Fred Warner (ankle) will play after being limited earlier in the week.

Seattle will be without three defensive starters Thursday night. Woolen isn't expected to miss significant time with his injury, but the same can't be said of Nwosu, who is slated to be placed on injured reserve. As far as the Seahawks' questionable players, Hall and Mafe are expected to play, while Love will be a game-time decision.

While no Jaguars player missed practice, nine were limited on Wednesday, including tight end Evan Engram (hamstring), wideout Gabe Davis (knee), and running back Travis Etienne (shoulder).

Defensive backs Jaquan Brisker (concussion), Terell Smith (hip) and defensive lineman Zacch Pickens (groin) were the only Bears players who did not practice on Wednesday. Defensive back Kyler Gordon (heel) and offensive lineman Teven Jenkins (ankle) were limited.

Washington had nine players who were either limited or did not practice Wednesday due to injury, including running backs Brian Robinson Jr. (knee) and Austin Ekeler (heel). Guard Nick Allegretti (ankle) also did not practice, while wideout Noah Brown (groin) and cornerback Emmanuel Forbes (thumb) were limited.

Baltimore's three-game winning streak hasn't come without injuries. Wideout Rashod Bateman (groin), cornerback Marlon Humphrey (ankle) and tackle Ronnie Stanley (toe) were among the half-dozen Ravens who did not practice on Wednesday. Three other players, including emerging tight end Charlie Kolar (toe) were limited.

Arizona's offensive line has taken a hit as of late. The team recently lost veteran guard Will Hernandez for the remainder of the year with a knee injury. Fellow linemen Kelvin Beachum and Evan Brown missed practice Wednesday with hamstring injuries.

The Packers had a relatively clean injury report, as defensive tackle Devonte Wyatt (ankle) was the only player who did not practice. Wideout Christian Watson (ankle), tight end Luke Musgrave (ankle), guard Elgton Jenkins (knee) and cornerbacks Jaire Alexander (groin) and Carrington Valentine (ankle) were limited.

Houston had nine players not practice Wednesday, including Joe Mixon (ankle), Derek Barnett (shoulder) and Laremy Tunsil (ankle). While Mixon continues to miss practice, Texans coach DeMeco Ryans isn't ruling out Mixon possibly playing on Sunday for the first time since Week 2. The next two days will likely determine Mixon's status for Sunday.

New England had a host of limited practice participants, including wideouts Kendrick Bourne (knee) and K.J. Osborn (shoulder). Safety Kyle Dugger (ankle) and running back Rhamondre Stevenson (foot) did not practice.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (-3.5) at New Orleans Saints

An extremely injured team this season, the Buccaneers appear to be starting to get right. Two big positives Wednesday were safety Antoine Winfield Jr. (foot) practicing in a limited capacity and defensive lineman Calijah Kancey not having an injury designation.

It's the opposite story for the Saints, who had nine players missed practice due to injury. One of those players was quarterback Derek Carr, who is expected to miss several weeks after injuring his oblique on Monday night. The team announced Wednesday that rookie Spencer Rattler will start in Carr's place this weekend. Running back Alvin Kamara (hip/hand) and wideout Rashid Shaheed (hip) also did not practice for the Saints.

Running back Nick Chubb (knee) was limited Wednesday along with offensive tackles Jack Conklin (hamstring) and Jedrick Wills (knee). Defensive end Myles Garrett (Achilles) did not practice.

Philadelphia did not have anyone miss practice for injury-related reasons. Specifically, wideouts A.J. Brown (hamstring) and DeVonta Smith (concussion) were full practice participants. Offensive tackle Lane Johnson (concussion) was also a full practice participant.

Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson (oblique) was listed as a limited practice participant. Richardson was limited during each practice last week but did not play in the team's loss to the Jaguars. Teammate and star running back Jonathan Taylor (ankle) did not practice, while wideout Michael Pittman Jr. is dealing with a back injury that is reportedly expected to keep him sidelined for multiple weeks.

For the Titans, safety Jamal Adams (hip) and defensive lineman Keondre Coburn (knee) were the only players that did not practice for injury-related reasons. Quarterback Will Levis (right shoulder) was a full practice participant.

Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert, who has been dealing with an ankle injury, was limited Wednesday. He said he is feeling better but will still have his ankle heavily taped and braced during Sunday's game. Pass rusher Joey Bosa (hip), running back Gus Edwards (ankle), and defensive backs Kristian Fulton (knee), Asante Samuel Jr. (shoulder) and Ja'Sir Taylor (fibula) did not practice.

Offensive tackle Alex Palczewski (ankle), center Luke Wattenberg (ankle) and wideout Josh Reynolds (hand) were the only Broncos players who did not practice Wednesday.

As expected, Steelers quarterback Russell Wilson (groin) was a full practice participant for the first time this season. Another positive for Pittsburgh was running back Jaylen Warren (knee) being a limited participant. Warren did not play in the team's last two games.

The Raiders had several players not practice, including pass rusher Maxx Crosby (ankle) and wideout Davante Adams (hamstring). Adams reportedly is not expected to face the Steelers.

A pretty clean injury report for Atlanta, as linebacker Troy Anderson (knee) was the only player that didn't practice. Carolina, though, had six players out, including centers Austin Corbett (biceps), Andrew Raym (concussion) and linebacker Jadeveon Clowney (shoulder)

The Cowboys could have a fully healthy secondary for the first time in 2024 against the 3-1 Lions. Trevon Diggs has played in every game this season and practiced fully on Wednesday. Caelen Carson, Dallas' fifth-round rookie who has been filling in for Bland, has missed the last two games with a shoulder injury but practiced fully on Wednesday. Linebacker Eric Kendricks is a new addition to the injury report with injuries to his calf and shoulder that caused him to miss practice on Wednesday.

First-round rookie left tackle Tyler Guyton practiced fully on Wednesday after suffering a knee injury that knocked him out of the team's Week 5 game at the Pittsburgh Steelers. Micah Parsons didn't practice and spent his time with the rehab group as he works his way back from a high ankle sprain he suffered in Week 4 at the New York Giants.

Lions center Frank Ragnow could return to action since he was estimated to have practiced fully on Wednesday. He missed Week 4 against the Seattle Seahawks with a pectoral muscle injury and had Week 5 to rest up since the Lions were on their bye week.

At 1-4, the Bengals need any good news right now, and they got some with Wednesday's injury report. Tight end Mike Gesicki (hamstring) and running back Zack Moss (foot) were the only players who did not practice. Defensive tackle Sheldon Rankins (hamstring) was limited after he missed the team's last three games as Cincinnati's previously battered defensive line continues to get healthy.

Giants rookie Malik Nabers did not practice as he is still in the concussion protocol. Linebacker Kayvon Thibodeaux (wrist) also did not practice as he has been labeled as week to week.

Bills coach Sean McDermott has announced that safety Taylor Rapp has cleared concussion protocol and should be able to play on Monday night. For the Jets, the focus this week will be on Aaron Rodgers and the low-ankle sprain he sustained in Sunday's loss to the Vikings.