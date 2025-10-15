NFL Week 7 injury report: Bengals' Trey Hendrickson questionable, Commanders WRs banged up
The first slate of injuries heading into Week 7 of the NFL season
The injuries have piled up around the NFL this season, becoming the biggest storyline in a league where that shouldn't be the case. As injuries around the league have started to take their toll, the parity among the 32 teams has never been greater. There are plenty of teams in contention through six weeks and Super Bowl aspirations are starting to become real for a good chuck of the surprising teams.
As for injuries, there are quite a few to monitor this week. Will Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua play on Sunday? Is San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle returning? Will New York Jets wide receiver Garrett Wilson practice this week? How about Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray and wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr.?
We'll keep an eye on the key injuries from all the Wednesday practices in this injury rundown.
Pittsburgh Steelers (-5.5) at Cincinnati Bengals -- Thursday
- Steelers: WR Calvin Austin III (shoulder), S Miles Killebrew (knee) OUT; S DeShon Elliott (personal), LB Malik Harrison (knee) QUESTIONABLE
- Bengals: TE Mike Gesicki (pectoral), TE Tanner Hudson (concussion) OUT; DE Trey Hendrickson (hamstring), WR Charlie Jones (ribs), G Lucas Patrick (calf) QUESTIONABLE
The Steelers might not have Elliott on a short week, as he did not travel with the team to Cincinnati this week -- but still listed him as questionable (so there's a chance he'll play). Jalen Ramsey, who fought through a hamstring injury to play last week, was not given an injury designation this week.
The Bengals may go into Thursday's game without Hendrickson, but listed him as questionable after he didn't practice at all on a short week. Cincinnati placed Gesicki on injured reserve and Hudson didn't clear protocol, so Drew Sample is the TE1. Patrick appears in line to come off injured reserve as well, as he was a full participant in practice all week.
Los Angeles Rams (-3) at Jacksonville Jaguars -- London
Analysis to come
New Orleans Saints at Chicago Bears (-5.5)
Analysis to come
Miami Dolphins at Cleveland Browns (-2.5)
Analysis to come
Las Vegas Raiders at Kansas City Chiefs (-11.5)
Analysis to come
Philadelphia Eagles (-1.5) at Minnesota Vikings
Analysis to come
Carolina Panthers (-1.5) at New York Jets
The Panthers are getting reinforcements on offense as wide receiver Jalen Coker (quad) was a full participant in Wednesday's practice. Coker is expected to play on Sunday for his first game action of the season. Running back Chuba Hubbard (calf) was limited, along with tackle Taylor Moton (elbow).
New England Patriots (-7) at Tennessee Titans
Analysis to come
New York Giants at Denver Broncos (-7)
The Giants it appears won't have wide receiver Darius Slayton (hamstring) this week, as he was a nonparticipant in Wednesday's practice. Wide receiver Jalin Hyatt (ankle) was limited while center John Michael Schmitz (concussion) did not participate.
Indianapolis Colts at Los Angeles Chargers (-1.5)
Analysis to come
Green Bay Packers (-6.5) at Arizona Cardinals
Analysis to come
Washington Commanders (-1.5) at Dallas Cowboys
A long list of injuries for the Commanders as they prepare for their showdown with the Cowboys on Sunday. Wide receiver Deebo Samuel (heel) was a nonparticipant in practice, as was defensive end Dorance Armstrong (hamstring). Wide receiver Terry McLaurin (quad) was limited as he's missed the last three games due to that injury. Quarterback Jayden Daniels (knee) and guard Samuel Cosmi (knee) were full participants.
Atlanta Falcons at San Francisco 49ers (-2.5) -- SNF
Analysis to come
Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Detroit Lions (-5.5) -- Monday
Analysis to come
Houston Texans at Seattle Seahawks (-3.5) -- Monday
Analysis to come