Pete Prisco's NFL Week 15 picks: Chargers upset Vikings, Rams win in Dallas, Titans take control of AFC South

Let's be real: My picks stink this year.

There is no other way to say it. After a little good run, it ended in Week 14, the surge I expected didn't quite happen. I was good straight up at 11-5, but was a miserable 6-8-1 against the spread.

With three regular-season weeks left – and the playoffs and Super Bowl of course – the goal is to try to get to .500 against the spread for the season. That won't be easy considering I am 14 games below .500. It will take some amazing weeks to get there.

Let's get it started with this week's slate. How about 13-3 against the spread?

The Ravens were not as good last week against the Bills on offense. Buffalo was able to slow Lamar Jackson. The Jets have been solid on defense lately and they are good against the run. But this is a tough task on a short week – even if Jackson is banged up. I look for the Ravens to get back on track on offense, but the Jets will hang around.

Pick: Ravens 30, Jets 20

This is a long trip for Seattle, but they have done well on the East coast with Russell Wilson at quarterback. The Panthers have major issues on defense, especially against the run. Look for Chris Carson to run wild as the Seahawks win it.

Pick: Seahawks 26, Panthers 17

It's on to the Bengals for the Patriots this week, which is a good thing after two straight losses. The Patriots are having offensive issues, but the Bengals should be a tonic to fix that. Look for Tom Brady to get it going here as the Patriots end their losing streak.

Pick: Patriots 27, Bengals 14

Jameis Winston has a hurt throwing hand and receiver Mike Evans is out. That will limit Tampa Bay's offense, but the Lions have major issues on that side of the ball and the defense has had problems all season long. Tampa Bay is improved and that will show up here.

Pick: Bucs 34, Lions 20

The Packers have won two straight and have come alive a little bit on offense. The Bears have for sure done so with Mitch Trubisky playing much better. But this is where the Bears playoff chances will end. Aaron Rodgers will play big, while Trubisky wil not.

Pick: Packers 24, Bears 16

The Broncos impressed last week beating the Texans on the road as Drew Lock had a big game. This will be a tougher test for him in a tough place for quarterbacks to play. The Chiefs defense has made big strides in recent weeks and that will continue. Chiefs take it.

Pick: Chiefs 27, Broncos 14

These two have had tough seasons, so maybe neither wants to win for draft reasons. OK, I am kidding. Sort of. The Giants will start Eli Manning again and I think he will have success throwing it and Ryan Fitzpatrick will do the same against the Giants defense. This could be fun to watch.

Pick: Giants 35, Dolphins 30

Buffalo Bills (+2) at Pittsburgh Steelers

This Sunday night game is enormous for both teams. The Bills are coming off a physical loss to the Ravens, but they did a nice job on Lamar Jackson. Defending Devlin Hodges will be a lot easier. Josh Allen will have a tough go of it against the Steelers defense as well, but I think Buffalo will make a few more plays to win it.

Pick: Bills 19, Steelers 14

Houston Texans at Tennessee Titans (-3)

This is for first place in the division, which means it's a huge game. The Titans have won six of seven games with Ryan Tannehill at quarterback. He is playing great football. The Texans were awful in their home loss to the Broncos last week and I think Tannehill will carve up that defense like Drew Lock did. The Titans will take over first place.

Pick: Titans 29, Texans 24

The Eagles rallied to beat the Giants Monday night and didn't look good doing it. But the Redskins are a bad team and that makes the short week easier to handle. Look for the Eagles to win a tough, physical game, but they can't get caught looking ahead to the Cowboys game in a week.

Pick: Eagles 20, Redskins 10

The Browns are still alive in the playoff race, but just barely. The offense has been disappointing this season, but this is the spot where it comes alive. Look for Baker Mayfield to have a big day against a bad Arizona defense.

Pick: Browns 31, Cardinals 21

The Jaguars are terrible right now, and they've never played well on the West Coast. The defense is getting gashed every week, which won't change here. In the last game at the Coliseum for the Raiders, Derek Carr and the offense will light up a team that is thinking about vacations.

Pick: Raiders 37, Jaguars 17

Los Angeles Rams (-1) at Dallas Cowboys

The Rams have played well the past three weeks, while the Cowboys have been awful the past two games. Jared Goff and the passing game are clicking right now, and I believe that will continue here against a Dallas defense that isn't playing well. The Rams will keep their playoff hopes alive.

Pick: Rams 29, Cowboys 26

The 49ers are back home after two tough road games, including an impressive victory last week against New Orleans. The offense impressed in that game, and they will do so here against the Falcons. But Atlanta will score as well. This will be high scoring, but the 49ers will win it.

Pick: 49ers 32, Falcons 23

The Chargers showed some life last week against the Jaguars, but this is a big step up in competition. Even so, I think the Chargers will play well in this one. They are better than the team's record. Look for Philip Rivers to have success against the Vikings secondary and the Los Angeles pass rush will get after Kirk Cousins. Upset special.

Pick: Chargers 23, Vikings 20

The Colts are barely hanging to their playoff hopes after losing two straight and they are playing consecutive road games. The Saints looked awful on defense last week losing at home to the 49ers. But they will bounce back here with a better effort on that side of the ball and the offense will continue to roll.

Pick: Saints 30, Colts 19