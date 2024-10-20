The Week 7 NFL schedule will feature a Monday Night Football doubleheader of Ravens vs. Buccaneers (+3.5) and Chargers vs. Cardinals (+1.5). We'll also see a rematch of Super Bowls 54 and 58 when the San Francisco 49ers host the Kansas City Chiefs. Kansas City is coming off a bye week and San Francisco is off to a 3-3 start, but the 49ers are still favored by 1.5 at home in the latest Week 7 NFL odds, unchanged from the opener, with an over-under of 47. The over has hit in three of the last four 49ers' games, while the under has hit in three straight Chiefs' games. Before you make any Week 7 NFL picks and NFL score predictions, you need to see the NFL against the spread, over-under, and money line predictions powered by the self-learning SportsLine AI.

Built using cutting-edge artificial intelligence and machine learning techniques by SportsLine's Data Science team, AI Predictions and AI Ratings are generated for each game. The AI predictions are determined by statistically learning from each team's historical data and then quantitatively evaluating the strength of the opponent's defense by assigning a numeric value out of 100 called a matchup score.

Once a prediction is formulated, the AI rating is generated using the prediction, the matchup score, and the odds of the market. For example, you could see an A-rating on an over bet if a team is facing a poor defense, their prediction differs from the line and there are favorable odds.

In addition, SportsLine AI is the first fully automated predictive model at SportsLine. It continuously refreshes on the most recent available data and can help you spot the biggest discrepancies in the lines. SportsLine's AI PickBot has hit a whopping 1,862 4.5- and 5-star prop picks since the start of last season. Anyone who has followed it is way up at their best sports betting app.

For Week 7 NFL betting, the AI PickBot has evaluated the NFL odds and provided NFL betting predictions for all 15 games. You can only see the AI predictions for the Week 7 NFL schedule here.

Top Week 7 NFL AI picks

After analyzing every game in Week 7, the AI PickBot says the Browns cover as 5.5-point home underdogs against the Bengals in an AFC North rivalry game with an over-under of 41.5, down a full six points from the opener. Both teams are off to sluggish starts, but the Browns are expecting Nick Chubb (knee) back in Week 7 to give their running game a boost. Chubb missed the first six weeks of the season while recovering from a catastrophic leg injury last season, but could help the Browns play more complimentary football with the talent the squad possesses defensively.

Cleveland is coming off a cover as 8-point underdogs in Philadelphia last week and made the conscious decision to rely on defense and the running game moving forward after trading Amari Cooper to the Bills on Tuesday. The AI PickBot is calling for the upset in this one, projecting the Browns to win by a final score of 23-21 and grading Browns +3 as an A-rated pick. See its other Week 7 football predictions and football picks at SportsLine.

How to make Week 7 NFL picks

In addition, the AI PickBot has generated eight other A-rated picks for Week 7, including two with a coveted A+ grade. You need to see the AI PickBot's NFL picks before making any Week 7 NFL bets of your own. You can only see them at SportsLine.

Who wins and covers each Week 7 NFL game, and which A+ picks should you target now? Visit SportsLine now to see the top NFL picks against the spread, over-under, and on money line, all from the brand-new SportsLine AI PickBot that has nailed 1,862 top-rated picks since the start of last season.