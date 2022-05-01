Like many teams in the AFC, the Pittsburgh Steelers have had a busy offseason that includes the additions of several players who hope to make an impact in 2022. Pittsburgh made headlines during the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft, as they selected former Pitt quarterback Kenny Pickett with the 20th overall pick. On Day 2 of the draft, the Steelers selected Georgia wideout George Pickens and Texas A&M defensive linemen DeMarvin Leal. Pittsburgh's Day 3 draft picks included the selection of former Michigan State fullback/tight end Connor Heyward, the younger brother of Steelers All-Pro Cam Heyward.

Pittsburgh's 2022 offseason has also included the roster additions of quarterback Mitchell Trubisky, cornerback Levi Wallace, linebacker Myles Jack, offensive linemen Mason Cole and James Daniels, and former All-Pro special teams ace Gunner Olszewski. Pittsburgh made headlines this week by claiming former Ravens receiver Miles Boykin off waivers a day after he was released by Baltimore. The Steelers have also reportedly come to terms with strong safety Terrell Edmunds. Edmunds, the team's first-round pick in the 2018 NFL Draft, had been on the open market since the start of free agency.

Through free agency, Pittsburgh has added to a roster that already includes Defensive Player of the Year T.J. Watt, fellow 2021 All-Pro Cameron Heyward, two-time All-Pro Minkah Fitzpatrick, Pro Bowl receiver Diontae Johnson, former Pro Bowl kicker Chris Boswell, running back Najee Harris, and tight end Pat Freiermuth, among others. These players each played an integral role in the Steelers making the playoffs in 2021 while also extending Tomlin's record of 15 consecutive non-losing seasons to begin his coaching career.

Dwayne Haskins (1997-2022)

The Pittsburgh Steelers' offseason took a tragic turn on Saturday, April 9, with the news that quarterback Dwayne Haskins died after being struck by a vehicle on a Florida interstate. Haskins, who recently signed his tender to return to Pittsburgh for the upcoming season, was on his way back to Pittsburgh after working out with several teammates prior to his tragic accident. He was just 24 years old.

Haskins' impact on the Steelers -- and the football world in general -- was immediately felt in the wave of responses following his sudden death. Seemingly every post/statement regarding Haskins touched on his infectious smile and positive attitude. Haskins was also hailed as a great teammate who put others before himself.

"I am devastated and at a loss for words with the unfortunate passing of Dwayne Haskins," Steelers coach Mike Tomlin said in a statement. "He quickly became part of our Steelers family upon his arrival in Pittsburgh and was one of our hardest workers, both on the field and in our community. Dwayne was a great teammate, but even more so a tremendous friend to so many. I am truly heartbroken."

"The world lost a great person today," Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt wrote on Twitter. "When Dwayne first walked into the locker room I could tell he was an upbeat guy. He was always making people smile, never taking life for granted. His impact on me will last forever."

Former Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger lauded, among other things, Haskins' immense talent when it came to throwing a football. While he was so much more than a football player, Haskins was a supremely gifted quarterback who in 2018 realized his childhood dream of being the starting quarterback at Ohio State. Haskins broke a bevy of school and Big Ten passing records that season while helping the Buckeyes win the Rose Bowl.

"I'll say it again just like I told you to your face, I still wish I could throw the ball like you!!" Roethlisberger posted on his Twitter account. "Love ya pal. 7."

With Haskins undoubtedly in their hearts, the Steelers' brass will forge ahead in preparation for the season.

Draft picks

20th overall (1st round): Kenny Pickett, QB, Pitt



52nd overall (2nd round): George Pickens, WR, Georgia



84th overall (3rd round): DeMarvin Leal, DL, Texas A&M



138th overall (4th round): Calvin Austin III, WR Memphis



208th overall (6th round): Connor Heyward, FB/TE, Michigan State



225th overall (7th round): Mark Robinson, LB, Ole Miss



241st overall (7th round): Chris Oladokun, QB, North Dakota State



Pittsburgh received a fourth-round compensatory pick for the 2022 NFL Draft. They lost their fifth-round pick as part of their trade with the Jets to acquire Avery Williamson in 2020, but gained their first seventh-round pick as a result of that trade.

Key upcoming dates

June 14-16: Mandatory minicamp

May 12: Regular season schedule release

Free agent signings

Unrestricted in-house free agents

